Australia Investment Housing Loans m/m

Country:
Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
Source:
Australian Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Housing
Low 17.6%
2.6%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Previous
17.6%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Previous
Australia Investment Housing Loans m/m measures a change in the amount of loans granted for investment housing construction and purchases for the purpose of leasing and resale, in the reported month compared to the previous month.

The index includes loans issued by banks and non-bank credit organizations in the reported month. Such organizations include: banks, building societies, credit unions and cooperatives, insurance companies, general government enterprises, superannuation funds, wholesale lenders providing funds to borrowers through intermediaries, and registered financial corporations.

Data for calculations are derived from reports, which banks, credit cooperatives, building societies and registered financial corporations submit to state bodies. The reporting forms contain a special field for this. Data from other credit institutions are collected directly by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The index is seasonally adjusted to reflect only objective reasons for changes in the activity of investment housing loan market. For example, Easter may affect the March and April estimates.

A higher amount of investment housing loans indicates the real estate market growth. Also, higher readings speak of increased business confidence in the national economy: businesses are ready to take loans because they are confident of their future incomes. Therefore, the index growth can have a positive effect on the Australian dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Investment Housing Loans m/m" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
17.6%
2.6%
Jun 2025
1.4%
-0.1%
Mar 2025
-0.3%
-2.5%
Dec 2024
-2.9%
8.3%
Sep 2024
-1.0%
1.8%
Aug 2024
1.4%
5.1%
Jul 2024
5.4%
1.1%
Jun 2024
2.7%
-1.3%
May 2024
-1.3%
5.3%
Apr 2024
5.6%
4.4%
Mar 2024
3.8%
2.5%
Feb 2024
1.2%
-0.8%
Jan 2024
-2.6%
-1.6%
Dec 2023
-1.3%
1.4%
Nov 2023
1.9%
4.9%
Oct 2023
5.0%
2.8%
Sep 2023
2.0%
1.7%
Aug 2023
1.6%
-0.3%
Jul 2023
-0.1%
1.3%
Jun 2023
2.6%
5.9%
May 2023
6.2%
-0.2%
Apr 2023
-0.9%
3.4%
Mar 2023
3.7%
-0.6%
Feb 2023
-0.5%
-3.0%
Jan 2023
-6.0%
-4.3%
Dec 2022
-4.4%
-3.5%
Nov 2022
-3.6%
-2.3%
Oct 2022
-2.2%
-3.5%
Sep 2022
-6.0%
-4.8%
Aug 2022
-4.8%
-11.2%
Jul 2022
-11.2%
-6.3%
Jun 2022
-6.3%
0.9%
May 2022
0.9%
-4.8%
Apr 2022
-4.8%
2.5%
Mar 2022
2.9%
-1.1%
Feb 2022
-1.8%
6.1%
Jan 2022
6.1%
2.4%
Dec 2021
2.4%
3.8%
Nov 2021
3.8%
1.1%
Oct 2021
1.1%
1.4%
Sep 2021
1.4%
1.5%
Aug 2021
1.5%
1.8%
Jul 2021
1.8%
0.7%
Jun 2021
0.7%
13.3%
May 2021
13.3%
2.1%
Apr 2021
2.1%
14.3%
Mar 2021
12.7%
4.5%
Feb 2021
4.5%
9.4%
Jan 2021
9.4%
8.2%
Dec 2020
8.2%
6.0%
