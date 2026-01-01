Australia Investment Housing Loans m/m measures a change in the amount of loans granted for investment housing construction and purchases for the purpose of leasing and resale, in the reported month compared to the previous month.

The index includes loans issued by banks and non-bank credit organizations in the reported month. Such organizations include: banks, building societies, credit unions and cooperatives, insurance companies, general government enterprises, superannuation funds, wholesale lenders providing funds to borrowers through intermediaries, and registered financial corporations.

Data for calculations are derived from reports, which banks, credit cooperatives, building societies and registered financial corporations submit to state bodies. The reporting forms contain a special field for this. Data from other credit institutions are collected directly by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The index is seasonally adjusted to reflect only objective reasons for changes in the activity of investment housing loan market. For example, Easter may affect the March and April estimates.

A higher amount of investment housing loans indicates the real estate market growth. Also, higher readings speak of increased business confidence in the national economy: businesses are ready to take loans because they are confident of their future incomes. Therefore, the index growth can have a positive effect on the Australian dollar quotes.

