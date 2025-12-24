Economic Calendar
Ai Group Australia Industry Index
Country:
Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
Source:
Sector:
Business
|Medium
|N/D
|
-11.2
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Ai Group Australia Industry Index" macroeconomic indicator.
Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
-11.2
Oct 2025
-11.2
-16.0
Sep 2025
-16.0
-13.9
Aug 2025
-13.9
-3.2
Jul 2025
-3.2
-11.9
Jun 2025
-11.9
-12.3
May 2025
-12.3
-15.0
Apr 2025
-15.0
-22.2
Mar 2025
-22.2
-17.6
Feb 2025
-17.6
-17.4
Jan 2025
-17.4
-10.8
Nov 2024
-10.8
-28.8
Oct 2024
-28.8
-18.6
Sep 2024
-18.6
-23.5
Aug 2024
-23.5
-20.7
Jul 2024
-20.7
-25.6
Jun 2024
-25.6
-40.3
May 2024
-40.3
-8.9
Apr 2024
-8.9
-5.3
Mar 2024
-5.3
-14.9
Feb 2024
-14.9
-27.3
Jan 2024
-27.3
-22.4
Nov 2023
-22.4
-9.9
Oct 2023
-9.9
-3.5
Sep 2023
-3.5
-11.6
Aug 2023
-11.6
-14.7
Jul 2023
-14.7
-11.9
Jun 2023
-11.9
-10.9
May 2023
-10.9
20.1
Apr 2023
20.1
-6.1
