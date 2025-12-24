CalendarSections

Australia Full-Time Employment Change

Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
Australian Bureau of Statistics
Labor
53.6 K
-56.5 K
Australia Full-Time Employment Change reflects a change in the number of people having full-time jobs in the given month.

The indicator is calculated based on the Monthly Population Survey. The survey is based on a sample of approximately 26,000 private dwellings and covers approximately 0.32% of Australian citizens aged 15 years and over. The survey does not include members of the permanent defense forces, diplomatic personnel of overseas governments, overseas residents in Australia and members of non-Australian defense forces stationed in Australia.

Full-time employment here is characterized as working 35 hours a week or more: in a company, state institution, on a farm, in a family business, etc. Business owners are also included in the calculation.

When evaluating the labor market strength, analysts primarily pay attention to full-time employment, since its growth indicates economy strengthening. The more people are employed on a full-time basis, the higher the medium-term consumer spending, and therefore the more active the economy development.

The indicator growth demonstrates the labor market expansion, which can be seen as positive for the Australian dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Full-Time Employment Change" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-56.5 K
53.6 K
Oct 2025
55.3 K
6.5 K
Sep 2025
8.7 K
-48.6 K
Aug 2025
-40.9 K
63.6 K
Jul 2025
60.5 K
-36.6 K
Jun 2025
-38.2 K
41.9 K
May 2025
38.7 K
58.6 K
Apr 2025
59.5 K
12.2 K
Mar 2025
15.0 K
-43.8 K
Feb 2025
-35.7 K
37.0 K
Jan 2025
54.1 K
-23.7 K
Dec 2024
-23.7 K
49.5 K
Nov 2024
52.6 K
9.0 K
Oct 2024
9.7 K
48.8 K
Sep 2024
51.6 K
-5.9 K
Aug 2024
-3.1 K
64.7 K
Jul 2024
60.5 K
45.2 K
Jun 2024
43.3 K
41.3 K
May 2024
41.7 K
-7.6 K
Apr 2024
-6.1 K
26.6 K
Mar 2024
27.9 K
79.4 K
Feb 2024
78.2 K
19.9 K
Jan 2024
11.1 K
-109.4 K
Dec 2023
-106.6 K
57.0 K
Nov 2023
57.0 K
10.7 K
Oct 2023
17.0 K
-36.5 K
Sep 2023
-39.9 K
7.2 K
Aug 2023
2.8 K
-18.7 K
Jul 2023
-24.2 K
38.0 K
Jun 2023
39.3 K
62.9 K
May 2023
61.7 K
-28.6 K
Apr 2023
-27.1 K
82.5 K
Mar 2023
72.2 K
79.2 K
Feb 2023
74.9 K
-42.4 K
Jan 2023
-43.3 K
14.4 K
Dec 2022
17.6 K
33.3 K
Nov 2022
34.2 K
55.0 K
Oct 2022
47.1 K
10.9 K
Sep 2022
13.3 K
55.0 K
Aug 2022
58.8 K
-86.9 K
Jul 2022
-86.9 K
52.9 K
Jun 2022
52.9 K
69.4 K
May 2022
69.4 K
93.4 K
Apr 2022
92.4 K
19.9 K
Mar 2022
20.5 K
121.9 K
Feb 2022
121.9 K
-6.1 K
Jan 2022
-17.0 K
41.5 K
Dec 2021
41.5 K
128.3 K
Nov 2021
128.3 K
-47.2 K
Oct 2021
-40.4 K
25.1 K
