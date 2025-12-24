Australia Full-Time Employment Change reflects a change in the number of people having full-time jobs in the given month.

The indicator is calculated based on the Monthly Population Survey. The survey is based on a sample of approximately 26,000 private dwellings and covers approximately 0.32% of Australian citizens aged 15 years and over. The survey does not include members of the permanent defense forces, diplomatic personnel of overseas governments, overseas residents in Australia and members of non-Australian defense forces stationed in Australia.

Full-time employment here is characterized as working 35 hours a week or more: in a company, state institution, on a farm, in a family business, etc. Business owners are also included in the calculation.

When evaluating the labor market strength, analysts primarily pay attention to full-time employment, since its growth indicates economy strengthening. The more people are employed on a full-time basis, the higher the medium-term consumer spending, and therefore the more active the economy development.

The indicator growth demonstrates the labor market expansion, which can be seen as positive for the Australian dollar quotes.

