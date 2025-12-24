Economic Calendar
Australia Export Price Index q/q
|Low
|-0.9%
|0.2%
|
-4.5%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-0.4%
|
-0.9%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Australia Export Price Index q/q measures a change in the prices for goods exported and re-exported from Australia, in the reported quarter compared to the previous one. Goods participate in the index calculation based on their financial importance in the total national exports.
Export Price Index is used as a deflator for preparing the national trade statistics. Economists use the index to predict near-term inflation. The index is also used for evaluating the change in the structure of trade flows.
The impact of the index on the Australian dollar quotes is associated with inflation evaluation. In general, its growth is seen as positive for the national currency. The growth in export prices is an indication of country's trading activity growth and can be seen as positive for the Australian dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Export Price Index q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
