Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Index of Commodity Prices y/y

Country:
Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
Source:
Reserve Bank of Australia
Sector:
Prices
Low -1.7% 0.2%
-1.3%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
1.7%
-1.7%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Index of Commodity Prices y/y measures the weighted average change in commodity prices, in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year.

Each of the values used for the index calculation is given a certain weight, which reflects its importance in the total export volume for the base period. Weights of various commodity items are updated annually and calculated based on export values ​​for the previous two fiscal years. The current base period is set to 2011/2012; the index benchmark for that years is equal to 100.

The current list includes more than 20 goods exported by Australia, which account for about 90% of the country's export earnings. The Reserve Bank of Australia regularly revises the index components to ensure that it reflects all the main positions. The list is revised approximately every five years. The calculations are based on the weighted average values of contract and spot prices provided by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Australia has an export-type economy. Its development largely depends on export prices for primary commodities, from iron ore to food (meat, milk, plant products). Price change can have a significant impact on cash flows and economic activity in the country. Therefore, the commodity index growth can have a positive effect on the Australian dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Index of Commodity Prices y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-1.7%
0.2%
-1.3%
Oct 2025
-1.3%
1.3%
0.1%
Sep 2025
0.0%
-2.0%
-5.1%
Aug 2025
-4.3%
-9.2%
-9.7%
Jul 2025
-9.0%
-8.9%
-10.0%
Jun 2025
-8.7%
-7.6%
-9.4%
May 2025
-7.7%
-3.5%
-7.1%
Apr 2025
-6.1%
-3.9%
-7.2%
Mar 2025
-6.5%
-8.6%
-8.8%
Feb 2025
-8.2%
-17.8%
-10.7%
Jan 2025
-11.9%
-5.8%
-10.4%
Dec 2024
-10.7%
-16.6%
-10.8%
Nov 2024
-11.8%
-6.7%
-9.3%
Oct 2024
-7.8%
-6.6%
-10.8%
Sep 2024
-10.1%
-8.2%
-6.0%
Aug 2024
-5.2%
2.0%
-4.2%
Jul 2024
-3.0%
-7.3%
-3.5%
Jun 2024
-4.1%
5.0%
-6.0%
May 2024
-4.2%
-15.6%
-12.1%
Apr 2024
-11.6%
-18.1%
-14.9%
Mar 2024
-15.3%
-14.0%
-15.3%
Feb 2024
-11.0%
-7.0%
-10.4%
Jan 2024
-10.4%
-5.6%
-11.2%
Dec 2023
-10.7%
-12.9%
-12.8%
Nov 2023
-10.5%
-24.7%
-15.9%
Oct 2023
-16.8%
-26.8%
-21.4%
Sep 2023
-22.0%
-22.9%
Aug 2023
-23.2%
-23.8%
Jul 2023
-23.5%
-19.0%
-21.5%
Jun 2023
-21.5%
-15.5%
-21.5%
May 2023
-22.2%
-25.7%
-19.2%
Apr 2023
-19.2%
-20.7%
-6.9%
Mar 2023
-9.1%
-9.3%
4.7%
Feb 2023
3.6%
-2.4%
11.0%
Jan 2023
10.6%
21.9%
14.1%
Dec 2022
15.6%
24.8%
19.6%
Nov 2022
19.1%
20.3%
31.6%
Oct 2022
22.4%
26.2%
31.9%
Sep 2022
30.6%
21.4%
23.3%
Aug 2022
21.7%
21.5%
10.3%
Jul 2022
14.1%
20.1%
29.2%
Jun 2022
24.3%
38.2%
34.7%
May 2022
30.4%
38.2%
40.3%
Apr 2022
39.9%
49.7%
39.6%
Mar 2022
40.9%
10.0%
34.0%
Feb 2022
16.7%
33.1%
22.2%
Jan 2022
25.3%
15.3%
28.7%
Dec 2021
25.7%
30.0%
36.7%
Nov 2021
36.2%
45.7%
42.8%
Oct 2021
40.7%
28.0%
36.8%
