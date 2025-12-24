CalendarSections

Australia Exports m/m

Country:
Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
Source:
Australian Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Trade
Low 3.4%
7.6%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Previous
3.4%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Previous
Australia Exports m/m reflect a change in the dollar value of goods and services sold by Australian residents abroad in the reported month. The calculation includes direct sales of goods and services as well as barter transactions.

Trade statistics is calculated based on information exporters provide to government agencies. Data are adjusted before being added to the balance of payment. In practice, export statistics calculation is based on goods that undergo the customs procedure and for which a customs declaration is prepared.

The following groups of goods are excluded from the calculation:

  • Temporary exports of goods not for the purpose of selling (such as export of art works for exhibition, horses for racing, etc.; items exported to be repaired)
  • Newspapers and periodicals sent from Australia under direct subscription
  • Vehicles intended for the goods and passengers
  • Goods on digital media (movies, audio recordings, online books, etc.)
  • Waste and scrap having no commercial value
  • Some other items

When exports exceed imports, a trade surplus is formed. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods and services than it can consume.

Australia exports a lot of raw materials, including iron ore and agricultural products. This indicator is an important component of the national GDP. Therefore, a change in exports is one of the important factors in evaluating economic situation.

However, the impact of exports on Australian dollar quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as production dynamics. For example, in economy recession conditions, the country may begin to export more in order to create jobs. In this case, non-residents need to purchase the Australian currency in order to pay to the supplier for export deliveries. Therefore exports growth may have a positive effect on the AUD quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Exports m/m" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
3.4%
7.6%
Sep 2025
7.9%
-8.7%
Aug 2025
-7.8%
2.5%
Jul 2025
3.3%
6.3%
Jun 2025
6.0%
-3.0%
May 2025
-2.7%
-1.7%
Apr 2025
-2.4%
7.2%
Mar 2025
7.6%
-4.2%
Feb 2025
-3.6%
0.8%
Jan 2025
1.3%
1.2%
Dec 2024
1.1%
4.2%
Nov 2024
4.8%
3.5%
Oct 2024
3.6%
-4.7%
Sep 2024
-4.3%
-0.6%
Aug 2024
-0.2%
0.3%
Jul 2024
0.7%
1.4%
Jun 2024
1.7%
1.3%
May 2024
2.8%
-2.2%
Apr 2024
-2.5%
-0.6%
Mar 2024
0.1%
-3.2%
Feb 2024
-2.2%
1.5%
Jan 2024
1.6%
1.5%
Dec 2023
1.8%
1.7%
Nov 2023
1.7%
0.8%
Oct 2023
0.4%
-1.8%
Sep 2023
-1.4%
4.0%
Aug 2023
4.0%
-1.8%
Jul 2023
-2.0%
-3.1%
Jun 2023
-1.7%
3.2%
May 2023
4.4%
-6.4%
Apr 2023
-5.0%
4.1%
Mar 2023
3.8%
-2.7%
Feb 2023
-2.9%
1.4%
Jan 2023
1.4%
-0.4%
Dec 2022
-1.4%
-1.0%
Nov 2022
-0.4%
-1.2%
Oct 2022
-0.9%
6.9%
Sep 2022
7.0%
2.7%
Aug 2022
2.6%
-10.4%
Jul 2022
-9.9%
4.9%
Jun 2022
5.1%
8.9%
May 2022
9.5%
5.0%
Apr 2022
1.0%
0.0%
Mar 2022
-0.1%
0.0%
Feb 2022
0.2%
6.1%
Jan 2022
7.6%
1.1%
Dec 2021
0.8%
3.7%
Nov 2021
1.6%
-3.1%
Oct 2021
-3.3%
-6.7%
Sep 2021
-6.4%
3.6%
1234
