Australia Import Price Index q/q represents changes in the prices for goods and services imported to Australia in the given quarter compared to the previous one. Each category of goods or services used for the index calculation is given a certain weight.

Goods participate in the index calculation based on their financial importance in the total national imports.

The import price index is used to predict near-term consumer inflation. The index is also used for evaluating the change in the structure of trade flows, as a trading activity indicator.

Last values: