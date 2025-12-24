CalendarSections

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Housing Credit m/m

Country:
Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
Source:
Reserve Bank of Australia
Sector:
Money
Low 0.6%
0.6%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.6%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Reserve Bank of Australia Housing Credit m/m reflects changes in the amount of housing loans for purchasing homes granted to individuals in the reported month compared to the previous month.

The total indicator figure includes statistics on all mortgage loans for the purchase of own homes and those taken by investors for the purchase of housing for resale or rent. The full report contains separate figures for these two categories of borrowers.

Housing credit characterizes the level of the country's banking sector development, consumer well-being and, in part, the situation in the residential housing market. This indicator is not predictive: people usually take more mortgage loans when the interest rate decreases or when the labor market grows (households become more confident in future incomes). This figure is rarely interpreted as a separate indicator and is usually analyzed in conjunction with other indicators, such as consumer spending, wages, banking sector development.

In general, the housing credit growth in Australia is seen as favorable for the Australian dollar, as it indicates an increase in economic activity.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
0.6%
0.6%
Oct 2025
0.6%
0.6%
Sep 2025
0.6%
0.6%
Aug 2025
0.6%
0.5%
Jul 2025
0.5%
0.5%
Jun 2025
0.5%
0.5%
May 2025
0.5%
0.5%
Apr 2025
0.5%
0.4%
Mar 2025
0.5%
0.4%
Feb 2025
0.4%
0.4%
Jan 2025
0.4%
0.5%
Dec 2024
0.5%
0.5%
Nov 2024
0.5%
0.5%
Oct 2024
0.5%
0.5%
Sep 2024
0.5%
0.4%
Aug 2024
0.4%
0.5%
Jul 2024
0.5%
0.4%
Jun 2024
0.4%
0.4%
May 2024
0.4%
0.5%
Apr 2024
0.4%
0.4%
Mar 2024
0.4%
0.4%
Feb 2024
0.4%
0.4%
Jan 2024
0.4%
0.4%
Dec 2023
0.4%
0.4%
Nov 2023
0.4%
0.4%
Oct 2023
0.4%
0.4%
Sep 2023
0.4%
0.3%
Aug 2023
0.3%
0.3%
Jul 2023
0.3%
0.3%
Jun 2023
0.2%
0.3%
May 2023
0.3%
0.4%
Apr 2023
0.3%
0.3%
Mar 2023
0.3%
0.3%
Feb 2023
0.3%
0.3%
Jan 2023
0.3%
0.3%
Dec 2022
0.3%
0.4%
Nov 2022
0.4%
0.4%
Oct 2022
0.4%
0.5%
Sep 2022
0.5%
0.5%
Aug 2022
0.5%
0.5%
Jul 2022
0.5%
0.6%
Jun 2022
0.6%
0.6%
May 2022
0.6%
0.6%
Apr 2022
0.6%
0.6%
Mar 2022
0.6%
0.6%
Feb 2022
0.6%
0.7%
Jan 2022
0.7%
0.7%
Dec 2021
0.7%
0.7%
Nov 2021
0.7%
0.6%
Oct 2021
0.6%
0.6%
123
