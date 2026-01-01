The Australia Home Loans m/m indicator measures a change in the number of loans granted for home construction and purchases in the reported month compared to the previous month. The indicator only covers loans on homes for own residence, purchased not for resale or leasing.

The index includes loans issued by banks and non-bank credit organizations in the reported month. Such organizations include: banks, building societies, credit unions and cooperatives, insurance companies, general government enterprises, superannuation funds, wholesale lenders providing funds to borrowers through intermediaries, and registered financial corporations.

Data for calculations are derived from reports, which banks, credit cooperatives, building societies and registered financial corporations submit to state bodies. The reporting forms contain a special field for this. Data from other credit institutions are collected directly by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The index is seasonally adjusted to reflect only objective reasons for changes in the activity of housing loan market. For example, Easter may affect the March and April estimates.

A higher amount of home loans indicates the housing market growth, and also speaks of increased population confidence in the national economy: people take loans because they are confident of their future incomes. Therefore, the index growth can have a positive effect on the Australian dollar quotes.

