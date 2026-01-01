Economic Calendar
Australia Home Loans m/m
|Low
|4.7%
|4.3%
|
2.2%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|2.6%
|
4.7%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
The Australia Home Loans m/m indicator measures a change in the number of loans granted for home construction and purchases in the reported month compared to the previous month. The indicator only covers loans on homes for own residence, purchased not for resale or leasing.
The index includes loans issued by banks and non-bank credit organizations in the reported month. Such organizations include: banks, building societies, credit unions and cooperatives, insurance companies, general government enterprises, superannuation funds, wholesale lenders providing funds to borrowers through intermediaries, and registered financial corporations.
Data for calculations are derived from reports, which banks, credit cooperatives, building societies and registered financial corporations submit to state bodies. The reporting forms contain a special field for this. Data from other credit institutions are collected directly by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The index is seasonally adjusted to reflect only objective reasons for changes in the activity of housing loan market. For example, Easter may affect the March and April estimates.
A higher amount of home loans indicates the housing market growth, and also speaks of increased population confidence in the national economy: people take loans because they are confident of their future incomes. Therefore, the index growth can have a positive effect on the Australian dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Home Loans m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites