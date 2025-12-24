Economic Calendar
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Private Sector Credit m/m
|Low
|0.6%
|0.6%
|
0.7%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.6%
|
0.6%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Private Sector Credit m/m reflects changes in the amount of credits granted to individuals and companies in the given month compared to the previous month.
Credits issued to households and private businesses characterize the level of the country's banking sector development, consumer well-being and, in part, Australian retail sales. This indicator is not predictive: people usually take more loans when the interest rate decreases or when the labor market grows (households become more confident in future incomes). This figure is rarely interpreted as a separate indicator and is usually analyzed in conjunction with other indicators, such as consumer spending, wages, banking sector development.
In general, the private sector credit growth in Australia is seen as favorable for the Australian dollar, as it indicates an increase in economic activity.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Private Sector Credit m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites