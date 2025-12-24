Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Private Sector Credit m/m reflects changes in the amount of credits granted to individuals and companies in the given month compared to the previous month.

Credits issued to households and private businesses characterize the level of the country's banking sector development, consumer well-being and, in part, Australian retail sales. This indicator is not predictive: people usually take more loans when the interest rate decreases or when the labor market grows (households become more confident in future incomes). This figure is rarely interpreted as a separate indicator and is usually analyzed in conjunction with other indicators, such as consumer spending, wages, banking sector development.

In general, the private sector credit growth in Australia is seen as favorable for the Australian dollar, as it indicates an increase in economic activity.

