Australia Employment Change

Country:
Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
Source:
Australian Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Medium
41.1 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
11.7 K
-21.3 K
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Australia Employment Change measures a change in the number of officially employed Australians in the reported month.

The indicator is calculated based on the Monthly Population Survey. The survey is based on a sample of approximately 26,000 private dwellings and covers approximately 0.32% of Australian citizens aged 15 years and over. The survey does not include members of the permanent defense forces, diplomatic personnel of overseas governments, overseas residents in Australia and members of non-Australian defense forces stationed in Australia.

Employed citizens include persons aged 15 years and over, who met one of the following criteria during the reported week:

  • Worked at least 1 hour in a company, state institution or on a farm, for a pay, profit, fee or natural product
  • Worked without a pay for at least 1 hour in a family business or on a farm
  • Had a permanent job, but were off for a number of reasons (strike, temporary leave, etc.)
  • Were business owners, but did not work

Employment is one of the key economic health indicators. Employment growth is an indication of a strengthening economy and is not only an indicator of social welfare, but is also a leading indicator of consumer spending. Thus, the change in population employment indirectly affects Australian GDP.

Also, employment growth is a sign of a stronger labor market and can be seen as positive for the Australian dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Employment Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-21.3 K
15.5 K
41.1 K
Oct 2025
42.2 K
5.7 K
12.8 K
Sep 2025
14.9 K
30.9 K
-11.9 K
Aug 2025
-5.4 K
24.4 K
26.5 K
Jul 2025
24.5 K
21.4 K
1.0 K
Jun 2025
2.0 K
40.2 K
-1.1 K
May 2025
-2.5 K
44.2 K
87.6 K
Apr 2025
89.0 K
36.5 K
36.4 K
Mar 2025
32.2 K
-7.1 K
-57.5 K
Feb 2025
-52.8 K
59.7 K
30.5 K
Jan 2025
44.0 K
57.4 K
60.0 K
Dec 2024
56.3 K
16.6 K
28.2 K
Nov 2024
35.6 K
24.4 K
12.1 K
Oct 2024
15.9 K
60.0 K
61.3 K
Sep 2024
64.1 K
50.5 K
42.6 K
Aug 2024
47.5 K
38.7 K
48.9 K
Jul 2024
58.2 K
50.5 K
52.3 K
Jun 2024
50.2 K
42.0 K
39.5 K
May 2024
39.7 K
0.4 K
37.4 K
Apr 2024
38.5 K
33.2 K
-5.9 K
Mar 2024
-6.6 K
23.0 K
117.6 K
Feb 2024
116.5 K
4.5 K
15.3 K
Jan 2024
0.5 K
11.5 K
-62.7 K
Dec 2023
-65.1 K
14.0 K
72.6 K
Nov 2023
61.5 K
48.0 K
42.7 K
Oct 2023
55.0 K
52.4 K
7.8 K
Sep 2023
6.7 K
44.9 K
63.3 K
Aug 2023
64.9 K
32.4 K
-1.4 K
Jul 2023
-14.6 K
51.8 K
31.6 K
Jun 2023
32.6 K
37.2 K
76.5 K
May 2023
75.9 K
2.6 K
-4.0 K
Apr 2023
-4.3 K
38.1 K
61.1 K
Mar 2023
53.0 K
41.6 K
63.6 K
Feb 2023
64.6 K
-18.6 K
-10.9 K
Jan 2023
-11.5 K
-12.8 K
-20.0 K
Dec 2022
-14.6 K
32.7 K
58.3 K
Nov 2022
64.0 K
46.5 K
43.1 K
Oct 2022
32.2 K
-12.2 K
-3.8 K
Sep 2022
0.9 K
-12.6 K
36.3 K
Aug 2022
33.5 K
34.3 K
-40.9 K
Jul 2022
-40.9 K
38.4 K
88.4 K
Jun 2022
88.4 K
-28.5 K
60.6 K
May 2022
60.6 K
-13.4 K
4.4 K
Apr 2022
4.0 K
40.5 K
20.3 K
Mar 2022
17.9 K
-22.4 K
77.4 K
Feb 2022
77.4 K
-76.7 K
28.3 K
Jan 2022
12.9 K
28.3 K
64.8 K
Dec 2021
64.8 K
139.3 K
366.1 K
Nov 2021
366.1 K
-89.1 K
-56.0 K
Oct 2021
-46.3 K
-104.4 K
-141.1 K
