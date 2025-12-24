Economic Calendar
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Weighted Median Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y
|Medium
|N/D
|3.0%
|
2.8%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Weighted Median Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y reflects the change in prices for goods and services in the reported quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. It is determined by the median of prices (the 50th percentile in the distribution of price changes).
The weighted median index is one of the approaches in estimating the core inflation. The rationale for this approach is that there are sometimes very large or very small changes in the prices of particular goods. This may have a significant effect on a conventional average of all price changes. Such changes however are unrepresentative of price changes of other goods and services. Moreover, expenditure items with very large weights in the CPI basket can add volatility to the average values. For all the above reasons, such "noise" items are excluded from the calculated sample.
This CPI calculation methodology was proposed by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The RBA's governing council needs the most objective assessment of consumer inflation. In turn, it is consumer inflation that is considered one of the main factors in the RBA's interest rate change.
The index growth can have a positive effect on the Australian dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Weighted Median Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
