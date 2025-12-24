Australia's GDP Chain Price Index q/q reflects a change in prices for goods and services included in GDP calculation, in the reported quarter compared to the same quarter of the base year. Prices for imported goods and services are not taken into account. The GDP Chain Price Index is used when measuring inflation and economic activity.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Chain Price Index q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.