Economic Calendar
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision
|High
|3.60%
|
3.60%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
3.60%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision is one of the most important economic events influencing the Australian dollar quotes. The decision is adopted by the RBA Board.
The Board meetings, during which the country's monetary policy is determined, are held 11 times a year (monthly, except January). The Board members study the current economic disposition (both the internal agenda and the state of the world economy, as well as the main events that affect the financial and economic conditions), discuss the current monetary policy and vote on monetary policy measures and interest rate.
The Board interest rate decision is announced after the meeting.
The RBA may cut interest rate to help inflation rise to a target level. Conversely, if inflation exceeds the target level, the RBA would try to make the Australian dollar more expensive, for which (in addition to a complex of other measures) the interest rate is raised.
Therefore, each interest rate decision of the Reserve Bank of Australia directly affects the AUD quotes (especially when the rate is changed). A hike decision normally leads to the growth of AUD quotes.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites