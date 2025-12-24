Commonwealth Bank Services PMI informs of changes in business doing conditions in Australian service sector. The indicator is calculated monthly based on the survey of the service industry company managers about the sales, amount of orders in the industry, employment and forecasts. PMI is one of the indicators measuring the confidence of large businesses in the country's economic development. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on Australian dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Australia Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.