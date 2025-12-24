CalendarSections

S&P Global Australia Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
S&P Global
Business
Medium 52.8 51.7
52.5
51.9
52.8
Commonwealth Bank Services PMI informs of changes in business doing conditions in Australian service sector. The indicator is calculated monthly based on the survey of the service industry company managers about the sales, amount of orders in the industry, employment and forecasts. PMI is one of the indicators measuring the confidence of large businesses in the country's economic development. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on Australian dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Australia Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
52.8
51.7
52.5
Oct 2025
52.5
54.0
52.4
Sep 2025
52.4
54.7
55.8
Aug 2025
55.8
53.1
54.1
Jul 2025
54.1
51.0
51.8
Jun 2025
51.8
50.9
50.6
May 2025
50.6
51.3
51.0
Apr 2025
51.0
51.2
51.6
Mar 2025
51.6
50.9
50.8
Feb 2025
50.8
48.5
51.2
Jan 2025
51.2
52.2
50.8
Dec 2024
50.8
49.5
50.5
Nov 2024
50.5
52.1
51.0
Oct 2024
51.0
51.3
50.5
Sep 2024
50.5
52.2
52.5
Aug 2024
52.5
49.3
50.4
Jul 2024
50.4
49.7
51.2
Jun 2024
51.2
51.0
52.5
May 2024
52.5
50.3
53.6
Apr 2024
53.6
53.7
54.4
Mar 2024
54.4
52.9
53.1
Feb 2024
53.1
51.1
49.1
Jan 2024
49.1
49.1
47.1
Dec 2023
47.1
47.6
47.6
Dec 2023 prelim.
47.6
46.1
46.0
Nov 2023
46.0
46.3
46.3
Nov 2023 prelim.
46.3
47.7
47.9
Oct 2023
47.9
47.6
47.6
Oct 2023 prelim.
47.6
51.1
51.8
Sep 2023
51.8
50.5
50.5
Sep 2023 prelim.
50.5
47.2
47.8
Aug 2023
47.8
46.7
46.7
Aug 2023 prelim.
46.7
47.9
47.9
Jul 2023
47.9
48.0
48.0
Jul 2023 prelim.
48.0
51.3
50.3
Jun 2023
50.3
50.7
50.7
Jun 2023 prelim.
50.7
50.1
52.1
May 2023
52.1
51.8
51.8
May 2023 prelim.
51.8
48.9
53.7
Apr 2023
53.7
52.6
52.6
Apr 2023 prelim.
52.6
48.4
48.6
Mar 2023
48.6
48.2
48.2
Mar 2023 prelim.
48.2
49.9
50.7
Feb 2023
50.7
49.2
49.2
Feb 2023 prelim.
49.2
48.4
48.6
Jan 2023
48.6
48.3
48.3
Jan 2023 prelim.
48.3
49.7
47.3
Dec 2022
47.3
46.9
46.9
Dec 2022 prelim.
46.9
49.7
47.6
Nov 2022
47.6
47.2
47.2
