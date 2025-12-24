Economic Calendar
Australia Net Exports Contribution
|Low
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|
0.1%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Australia Net Exports Contribution characterizes the general direction of the country's trade flows. Net exports represent the difference between the total value of Australian exports and imports. If this indicator is positive, then the country is an exporter of goods and services; if it is negative - the country imports more.
Australia is an active exporter of iron ore, gold, coal and is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat and wool. Therefore, export is one of the most important components of national GDP. A change in the percentage contribution of net exports to GDP demonstrates the intensity foreign trade activity in the country.
However, the indicator can hardly have a direct influence on the Australian dollar quotes. Economists use it as part of a comprehensive analysis of the country's economic development.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Net Exports Contribution" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
