Australia Net Exports Contribution characterizes the general direction of the country's trade flows. Net exports represent the difference between the total value of Australian exports and imports. If this indicator is positive, then the country is an exporter of goods and services; if it is negative - the country imports more.

Australia is an active exporter of iron ore, gold, coal and is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat and wool. Therefore, export is one of the most important components of national GDP. A change in the percentage contribution of net exports to GDP demonstrates the intensity foreign trade activity in the country.

However, the indicator can hardly have a direct influence on the Australian dollar quotes. Economists use it as part of a comprehensive analysis of the country's economic development.

Last values: