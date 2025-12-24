CalendarSections

Australia Unemployment Rate

Country:
Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
Source:
Australian Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Medium 4.3% 4.4%
4.3%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
4.3%
4.3%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Australia Unemployment Rate is a percentage of unemployed workers in relation to the total civilian labor force. In the indicator calculation, the person who has been actively seeking job during the past four weeks and cannot start working right now is defined as unemployed. Such a person is included in the unemployment rate regardless of whether this person is receiving unemployment benefits.

The indicator is calculated based on the Monthly Population Survey. The survey is based on a sample of approximately 26,000 private dwellings and covers approximately 0.32% of Australian citizens aged 15 years and over. The survey does not include members of the permanent defense forces, diplomatic personnel of overseas governments, overseas residents in Australia and members of non-Australian defense forces stationed in Australia.

This indicator is the most commonly used rate for assessing the state of the Australian labor market. It is one of the key indicators of the country's economic development. It is not a forecast indicator. Its growth or decline is actually a result of changes in the economic situation.

The Reserve Bank of Australia uses the unemployment rate as one of the key parameters in determining current-period interest rates. The lower the unemployment rate, the more optimistic is the assessment of the country's economic health. Conversely, growth in the unemployment rate affects the Australian dollar quotes negatively.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
4.3%
4.4%
4.3%
Oct 2025
4.3%
4.4%
4.5%
Sep 2025
4.5%
4.3%
4.3%
Aug 2025
4.2%
4.2%
4.2%
Jul 2025
4.2%
4.2%
4.3%
Jun 2025
4.3%
4.0%
4.1%
May 2025
4.1%
4.0%
4.1%
Apr 2025
4.1%
4.0%
4.1%
Mar 2025
4.1%
4.0%
4.0%
Feb 2025
4.1%
4.1%
4.1%
Jan 2025
4.1%
4.1%
4.0%
Dec 2024
4.0%
4.1%
3.9%
Nov 2024
3.9%
4.2%
4.1%
Oct 2024
4.1%
4.2%
4.1%
Sep 2024
4.1%
4.2%
4.1%
Aug 2024
4.2%
4.1%
4.2%
Jul 2024
4.2%
4.1%
4.1%
Jun 2024
4.1%
4.0%
4.0%
May 2024
4.0%
4.0%
4.1%
Apr 2024
4.1%
4.0%
3.9%
Mar 2024
3.8%
3.9%
3.7%
Feb 2024
3.7%
4.1%
4.1%
Jan 2024
4.1%
3.9%
3.9%
Dec 2023
3.9%
3.7%
3.9%
Nov 2023
3.9%
3.6%
3.8%
Oct 2023
3.7%
3.6%
3.6%
Sep 2023
3.6%
3.9%
3.7%
Aug 2023
3.7%
3.6%
3.7%
Jul 2023
3.7%
3.4%
3.5%
Jun 2023
3.5%
3.8%
3.5%
May 2023
3.6%
3.8%
3.7%
Apr 2023
3.7%
3.3%
3.5%
Mar 2023
3.5%
3.5%
3.5%
Feb 2023
3.5%
3.9%
3.7%
Jan 2023
3.7%
3.6%
3.5%
Dec 2022
3.5%
3.2%
3.5%
Nov 2022
3.4%
3.3%
3.4%
Oct 2022
3.4%
3.6%
3.5%
Sep 2022
3.5%
3.6%
3.5%
Aug 2022
3.5%
3.2%
3.4%
Jul 2022
3.4%
3.4%
3.5%
Jun 2022
3.5%
3.8%
3.9%
May 2022
3.9%
3.6%
3.9%
Apr 2022
3.9%
4.1%
3.9%
Mar 2022
4.0%
4.4%
4.0%
Feb 2022
4.0%
4.1%
4.2%
Jan 2022
4.2%
3.6%
4.2%
Dec 2021
4.2%
4.3%
4.6%
Nov 2021
4.6%
5.5%
5.2%
Oct 2021
5.2%
4.7%
4.6%
