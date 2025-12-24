CalendarSections

Australia Building Approvals m/m

Country:
Australia
AUD, Australian Dollar
Source:
Australian Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Business
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Australia Building Approvals m/m represent a change in the number of permits issued by government authorities for new construction projects, including housing, commercial and industrial buildings, in the reported month compared to the previous one. The calculation includes the following:

  • New building construction approvals
  • Approvals for alterations and additions to existing buildings
  • Approvals for repair and construction works

The statistics include approvals for the construction of residential buildings worth $10,000 or more. The minimum cost of non-residential buildings included in the indicator calculation is $50,000.

Data for calculation are collected from local government bodies and certifying agencies. Figures are seasonally adjusted, because construction intensity is traditionally higher in some periods. Thus, the seasonal adjustment allows for a more correct month-to-month comparison of data.

The value reflects current demand for housing and commercial buildings. It is considered to be a leading indicator of national construction industry activity: an increase in the number of construction approvals will subsequently lead to an increase in projects. Also, the indicator may indirectly affect the banking sector (due to mortgage loans and credits for production expansion).

Therefore the indicator growth may have a positive effect on Australian dollar quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Building Approvals m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
-6.4%
0.0%
11.1%
Sep 2025
12.0%
-0.1%
-3.6%
Aug 2025
-6.0%
8.0%
-10.0%
Jul 2025
-8.2%
-0.6%
12.2%
Jun 2025
11.9%
1.6%
2.2%
May 2025
3.2%
-2.3%
-4.1%
Apr 2025
-5.7%
-1.8%
-7.1%
Mar 2025
-8.8%
0.7%
-0.2%
Feb 2025
-0.3%
0.9%
6.9%
Jan 2025
6.3%
0.4%
1.7%
Dec 2024
0.7%
0.7%
-3.4%
Nov 2024
-3.6%
0.0%
5.2%
Oct 2024
4.2%
1.4%
5.8%
Sep 2024
4.4%
-0.2%
-3.9%
Aug 2024
-6.1%
1.3%
11.0%
Jul 2024
10.4%
-3.8%
-6.4%
Jun 2024
-6.5%
-0.9%
5.7%
May 2024
5.5%
-1.5%
1.9%
Apr 2024
-0.3%
3.4%
2.7%
Mar 2024
1.9%
0.8%
-0.9%
Feb 2024
-1.9%
5.1%
-2.5%
Jan 2024
-1.0%
7.6%
-10.1%
Dec 2023
-9.5%
7.0%
0.3%
Nov 2023
1.6%
-11.4%
7.2%
Oct 2023
7.5%
-9.0%
-4.0%
Sep 2023
-4.6%
-1.7%
8.1%
Aug 2023
7.0%
17.9%
-7.4%
Jul 2023
-8.1%
-10.8%
-7.9%
Jun 2023
-7.7%
-5.9%
20.5%
May 2023
20.6%
8.6%
-6.8%
Apr 2023
-8.1%
-7.4%
-1.0%
Mar 2023
-0.1%
-3.5%
3.9%
Feb 2023
4.0%
-2.6%
-27.1%
Jan 2023
-27.6%
-6.3%
15.3%
Dec 2022
18.5%
14.6%
-8.8%
Nov 2022
-9.0%
17.6%
-5.6%
Oct 2022
-6.0%
-14.4%
-8.1%
Sep 2022
-5.8%
4.7%
23.1%
Aug 2022
28.1%
6.1%
-18.2%
Jul 2022
-17.2%
-5.8%
-0.6%
Jun 2022
-0.7%
-13.1%
11.2%
May 2022
9.9%
20.4%
-3.9%
Apr 2022
-2.4%
4.3%
-19.2%
Mar 2022
-18.5%
23.1%
42.0%
Feb 2022
43.5%
-7.6%
-27.1%
Jan 2022
-27.9%
0.7%
9.8%
Dec 2021
8.2%
-1.8%
2.6%
Nov 2021
3.6%
-2.0%
-13.6%
Oct 2021
-12.9%
5.6%
-3.9%
Sep 2021
-4.3%
-12.7%
7.6%
12345
