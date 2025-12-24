Australia Building Approvals m/m represent a change in the number of permits issued by government authorities for new construction projects, including housing, commercial and industrial buildings, in the reported month compared to the previous one. The calculation includes the following:

New building construction approvals

Approvals for alterations and additions to existing buildings

Approvals for repair and construction works

The statistics include approvals for the construction of residential buildings worth $10,000 or more. The minimum cost of non-residential buildings included in the indicator calculation is $50,000.

Data for calculation are collected from local government bodies and certifying agencies. Figures are seasonally adjusted, because construction intensity is traditionally higher in some periods. Thus, the seasonal adjustment allows for a more correct month-to-month comparison of data.

The value reflects current demand for housing and commercial buildings. It is considered to be a leading indicator of national construction industry activity: an increase in the number of construction approvals will subsequently lead to an increase in projects. Also, the indicator may indirectly affect the banking sector (due to mortgage loans and credits for production expansion).

Therefore the indicator growth may have a positive effect on Australian dollar quotes.

Last values: