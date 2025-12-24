Australia Gross Domestic Product or GDP y/y reflects changes in the market value of goods and services produced by the domestic economy, in the reported quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year, net of production costs.

Three approaches can be applied to calculating GDP.

With the income approach, the GDP is calculated as the amount of employees' remuneration, gross operating surplus, gross mixed income net of production subsides and import costs. This amount is adjusted using the price deflator.

The expenditure method suggests calculating GDP as a total of all final expenditures, stock changes and net exports of goods and services (net of imports).

Finally, GDP by production approach is the total of the gross value added for each industry, calculated using base prices and taxes less subsides on products. Base prices refer to amounts received by manufacturers, including the cost of any subsides on products, before taxes.

These three estimates are produced independently of each other, using different data sources. So, although the results should theoretically coincide, actual GDP estimates are different. The Australian Bureau of Statistics aligns these calculations annually, by balancing them in supply and use tables. Such alignment produces the benchmark GDP, which is used by analysts and economists.

GDP is usually used as an indicator of the national economy state and of the standard of living. Its growth is interpreted as the strengthening of economy, the decline shows weakening.

The impact of GDP on Australian dollar quotes is associated with inflation. In turn, the relationship between GDP and inflation is very delicate. In general, GDP growth is primarily connected with an increase of domestic expenditures, which may increase inflation. This growth may spur the economy and national currency quotes may grow. However, too much GDP growth may be dangerous, since inflationary overheating leads to economy weakening. Most economists today agree that economy can be safe and stable with 2.5% - 3.5% GDP growth per year.

