Australia Private New Capital Expenditure q/q measures total expenditures of private businesses on construction and equipment, in the reported quarter compared to the previous one. Separate values are calculated for different asset types and then are summed up into a single indicator.

New capital expenditures include purchases of new tangible assets or their restructuring and modernization.

The indicator provides separate data on capital expenditures in the most important sectors of the Australian economy: manufacturing and mining, as well as other industries. The following sectors are not included in the calculation: agriculture, forestry and fishing; public administration and safety; education; health care, pension insurance funds. The indicator only covers the capital expenditures of private business, thus public sector business units are not included in the calculation.

The amount of new capital expenditures is calculated based on data collected by the Australian Bureau of Statistics from a survey of 9,000 private companies in Australia. The sample is updated on a quarterly basis to exclude closed companies and to add new, statistically significant ones to the list. Companies with less than 10 employees are excluded from calculation.

Companies fill in the questionnaire, in which they provide 3 basic figures: actual expenditures for the reported period, near-term and long-term expectations (based on which a forecast can be prepared).

Capital expenditures represent a leading indicator of industrial development. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on AUD quotes.

Last values: