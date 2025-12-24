Australia's Balance on Current Account reflects the net trade balance (the difference between exported and imported goods and services), primary and secondary income received by Australia residents from non-residents.

Primary income is made up of income payable to residents by non-residents: compensation to employees, investment income, reinvested earnings, interest-bearing rental income from property abroad, dividends on equity, subsides on products. Secondary income may refer to humanitarian assistance, remittances from individuals temporarily residing abroad, grants received by non-resident students for academic research, etc.

The indicator is seasonally adjusted.

The impact of the indicator on the Australian dollar quotes may vary depending on current economic conditions. Most often, its growth is seen as positive for the currency, because foreign residents need to buy Australian dollars in order to pay for goods or services.

