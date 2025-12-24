Final Consumption Expenditure q/q measures a percentage change in current expenses of Australian households and non-profit service institutions in the reported quarter compared to the previous quarter. A higher than expected reading can have a positive effect on the Australian dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Australia Final Consumption Expenditure q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.