CChartObjectRectLabel is a class for simplified access to "Rectangle Label" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectRectLabel class provides access to "Rectangle Label" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectRectLabel : public CChartObjectLabel

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectText

              CChartObjectLabel

                  CChartObjectRectLabel

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "RectLabel" graphical object

Properties

 

X_Size

Sets the horizontal size

Y_Size

Sets the vertical size

BackColor

Gets/sets the background color

Angle

Prohibits slope angle change

BorderType

Gets/sets type of the border

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectText

Angle, Angle, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, Anchor, Anchor, Create

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectLabel

X_Distance, X_Distance, Y_Distance, Y_Distance, X_Size, Y_Size, Corner, Corner, Time, Price, Create

