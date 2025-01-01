MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectRectLabel
CChartObjectRectLabel
CChartObjectRectLabel is a class for simplified access to "Rectangle Label" graphical object properties.
Description
CChartObjectRectLabel class provides access to "Rectangle Label" object properties.
Declaration
class CChartObjectRectLabel : public CChartObjectLabel
Title
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CChartObjectRectLabel
Class Methods by Groups
Create
Creates "RectLabel" graphical object
Properties
|
Sets the horizontal size
Sets the vertical size
Gets/sets the background color
Prohibits slope angle change
Gets/sets type of the border
Input/output
|
virtual Save
Virtual method for writing to file
virtual Load
Virtual method for reading from file
virtual Type
Virtual method of identification
See also