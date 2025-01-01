CChartObjectRectLabel

CChartObjectRectLabel is a class for simplified access to "Rectangle Label" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectRectLabel class provides access to "Rectangle Label" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectRectLabel : public CChartObjectLabel

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectText CChartObjectLabel CChartObjectRectLabel

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "RectLabel" graphical object Properties X_Size Sets the horizontal size Y_Size Sets the vertical size BackColor Gets/sets the background color Angle Prohibits slope angle change BorderType Gets/sets type of the border Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectText Angle, Angle, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, Anchor, Anchor, Create Methods inherited from class CChartObjectLabel X_Distance, X_Distance, Y_Distance, Y_Distance, X_Size, Y_Size, Corner, Corner, Time, Price, Create

See also

Object types, Object properties, Graphic objects