MQL5 Reference Standard Library Graphic Objects Control Objects CChartObjectRectLabel BackColor 

BackColor

Gets the background color property value.

color  BackColor() const

Return Value

Background color property value of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0.

Sets the background color property value.

bool  BackColor(
   color  new_color      // property value
   )

Parameters

new_color

[in]  New background color property value.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.