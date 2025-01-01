MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectRectLabelBackColor CreateX_SizeY_SizeBackColorAngleBorderTypeSaveLoadType BackColor Gets the background color property value. color BackColor() const Return Value Background color property value of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0. BackColor Sets the background color property value. bool BackColor( color new_color // property value ) Parameters new_color [in] New background color property value. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Y_Size Angle