MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectRectLabelY_Size CreateX_SizeY_SizeBackColorAngleBorderTypeSaveLoadType Y_Size Sets the value of "Y_Size" property. bool Y_Size( int size // property value ) Parameters size [in] New vertical size property value. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Note To get the values of "X_Size" and "Y_Size" properties, use the X_Size and Y_Size methods of the parent CChartObjectLabel class. X_Size BackColor