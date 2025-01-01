DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectRectLabelY_Size 

Y_Size

Sets the value of "Y_Size" property.

bool  Y_Size(
   int  size      // property value
   )

Parameters

size

[in]  New vertical size property value.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.

Note

To get the values of "X_Size" and "Y_Size" properties, use the X_Size and Y_Size methods of the parent CChartObjectLabel class.