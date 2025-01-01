DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectRectLabelBorderType 

BorderType

Gets border type property value.

int  BorderType() const

Return Value

Border type property value of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0.

BorderType

Sets border type property value.

bool  BorderType(
   int  type      // property value
   )

Parameters

type

[in]  New border type property value.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.