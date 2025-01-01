MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectRectLabelBorderType CreateX_SizeY_SizeBackColorAngleBorderTypeSaveLoadType BorderType Gets border type property value. int BorderType() const Return Value Border type property value of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0. BorderType Sets border type property value. bool BorderType( int type // property value ) Parameters type [in] New border type property value. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Angle Save