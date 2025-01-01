文档部分
CChartObjectRectLabel 类用于简便地访问 "长方形标签" 图形对象属性。

描述

CChartObjectRectLabel 类可供访问 "长方形标签" 对象属性。

声明

   class CChartObjectRectLabel : public CChartObjectLabel

标称库文件

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectText

              CChartObjectLabel

                  CChartObjectRectLabel

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建 "长方形标签" 图形对象

属性

 

X_Size

设置水平线大小

Y_Size

设置垂直线大小

BackColor

获取/设置背景颜色

Angle

方法存根

BorderType

获取/设置边框类型

输入/输出

 

virtual Save

写文件的虚方法

virtual Load

从文件读取的虚方法

virtual Type

标识的虚方法

方法继承自类 CObject

方法继承自类 CChartObject

方法继承自类 CChartObjectText

方法继承自类 CChartObjectLabel

