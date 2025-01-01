文档部分
CChartObjectLabel

CChartObjectLabel 类用于简便地访问 "标签" 图形对象属性。

描述

CChartObjectLabel 类可供访问 "标签" 对象属性。

声明

   class CChartObjectLabel : public CChartObjectText

标称库文件

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectText

              CChartObjectLabel

直接分支

CChartObjectEdit, CChartObjectRectLabel

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建图形对象 "标签"。

属性

 

X_Distance

获取/设置 属性 "X_距离"

Y_Distance

获取/设置 属性 "Y_距离"

X_Size

获取/设置 属性 "X_大小"

Y_Size

获取/设置 属性 "Y_大小"

Corner

获取/设置 属性 "边角"

Time

时间坐标变化的 "存根"

Price

价格坐标变化的 "存根"

输入/输出

 

virtual Save

写文件的虚方法

virtual Load

从文件读取的虚方法

virtual Type

标识的虚方法

方法继承自类 CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

方法继承自类 CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

方法继承自类 CChartObjectText

Angle, Angle, Font, Font, FontSize, FontSize, Anchor, Anchor, Create

 

参阅

对象类型, 对象属性, 图表角度, 绑定方法, 图形对象