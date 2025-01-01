Runtime Errors
GetLastError() is the function that returns the last error code that is stored in the predefined variable _LastError. This value can be reset to zero by the ResetLastError() function.
Constant
Code
Description
ERR_SUCCESS
0
The operation completed successfully
ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR
4001
Unexpected internal error
ERR_WRONG_INTERNAL_PARAMETER
4002
Wrong parameter in the inner call of the client terminal function
ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER
4003
Wrong parameter when calling the system function
ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY
4004
Not enough memory to perform the system function
ERR_STRUCT_WITHOBJECTS_ORCLASS
4005
The structure contains objects of strings and/or dynamic arrays and/or structure of such objects and/or classes
ERR_INVALID_ARRAY
4006
Array of a wrong type, wrong size, or a damaged object of a dynamic array
ERR_ARRAY_RESIZE_ERROR
4007
Not enough memory for the relocation of an array, or an attempt to change the size of a static array
ERR_STRING_RESIZE_ERROR
4008
Not enough memory for the relocation of string
ERR_NOTINITIALIZED_STRING
4009
Not initialized string
ERR_INVALID_DATETIME
4010
Invalid date and/or time
ERR_ARRAY_BAD_SIZE
4011
Total amount of elements in the array cannot exceed 2147483647
ERR_INVALID_POINTER
4012
Wrong pointer
ERR_INVALID_POINTER_TYPE
4013
Wrong type of pointer
ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED
4014
Function is not allowed for call
ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_DUPLICATED
4015
ERR_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND
4016
Resource with this name has not been found in EX5
ERR_RESOURCE_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE
4017
Unsupported resource type or its size exceeds 16 Mb
ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_IS_TOO_LONG
4018
The resource name exceeds 63 characters
ERR_MATH_OVERFLOW
4019
Overflow occurred when calculating math function
ERR_SLEEP_ERROR
4020
Out of test end date after calling Sleep()
ERR_PROGRAM_STOPPED
4022
Test forcibly stopped from the outside. For example, optimization interrupted, visual testing window closed or testing agent stopped
ERR_INVALID_TYPE
4023
Invalid type
ERR_INVALID_HANDLE
4024
Invalid handle
ERR_TOO_MANY_OBJECTS
4025
Object pool filled out
Charts
|
ERR_CHART_WRONG_ID
4101
Wrong chart ID
ERR_CHART_NO_REPLY
4102
Chart does not respond
ERR_CHART_NOT_FOUND
4103
Chart not found
ERR_CHART_NO_EXPERT
4104
No Expert Advisor in the chart that could handle the event
ERR_CHART_CANNOT_OPEN
4105
Chart opening error
ERR_CHART_CANNOT_CHANGE
4106
Failed to change chart symbol and period
ERR_CHART_WRONG_PARAMETER
4107
Error value of the parameter for the function of working with charts
ERR_CHART_CANNOT_CREATE_TIMER
4108
Failed to create timer
ERR_CHART_WRONG_PROPERTY
4109
Wrong chart property ID
ERR_CHART_SCREENSHOT_FAILED
4110
Error creating screenshots
ERR_CHART_NAVIGATE_FAILED
4111
Error navigating through chart
ERR_CHART_TEMPLATE_FAILED
4112
Error applying template
ERR_CHART_WINDOW_NOT_FOUND
4113
Subwindow containing the indicator was not found
ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_CANNOT_ADD
4114
Error adding an indicator to chart
ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_CANNOT_DEL
4115
Error deleting an indicator from the chart
ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_NOT_FOUND
4116
Indicator not found on the specified chart
Graphical Objects
|
ERR_OBJECT_ERROR
4201
Error working with a graphical object
ERR_OBJECT_NOT_FOUND
4202
Graphical object was not found
ERR_OBJECT_WRONG_PROPERTY
4203
Wrong ID of a graphical object property
ERR_OBJECT_GETDATE_FAILED
4204
Unable to get date corresponding to the value
ERR_OBJECT_GETVALUE_FAILED
4205
Unable to get value corresponding to the date
MarketInfo
|
ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL
4301
Unknown symbol
ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED
4302
Symbol is not selected in MarketWatch
ERR_MARKET_WRONG_PROPERTY
4303
Wrong identifier of a symbol property
ERR_MARKET_LASTTIME_UNKNOWN
4304
Time of the last tick is not known (no ticks)
ERR_MARKET_SELECT_ERROR
4305
Error adding or deleting a symbol in MarketWatch
ERR_MARKET_SELECT_LIMIT
4306
Exceeded the limit of selected symbols in MarketWatch
ERR_MARKET_SESSION_INDEX
4307
Wrong session ID when calling the SymbolInfoSessionQuote/SymbolInfoSessionTrade function
History Access
|
ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND
4401
Requested history not found
ERR_HISTORY_WRONG_PROPERTY
4402
Wrong ID of the history property
ERR_HISTORY_TIMEOUT
4403
Exceeded history request timeout
ERR_HISTORY_BARS_LIMIT
4404
Number of requested bars limited by terminal settings
ERR_HISTORY_LOAD_ERRORS
4405
Multiple errors when loading history
ERR_HISTORY_SMALL_BUFFER
4407
Receiving array is too small to store all requested data
Global_Variables
|
ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_NOT_FOUND
4501
Global variable of the client terminal is not found
ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_EXISTS
4502
Global variable of the client terminal with the same name already exists
ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_NOT_MODIFIED
4503
Global variables were not modified
ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_CANNOTREAD
4504
Cannot read file with global variable values
ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_CANNOTWRITE
4505
Cannot write file with global variable values
ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED
4510
Email sending failed
ERR_PLAY_SOUND_FAILED
4511
Sound playing failed
ERR_MQL5_WRONG_PROPERTY
4512
Wrong identifier of the program property
ERR_TERMINAL_WRONG_PROPERTY
4513
Wrong identifier of the terminal property
ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED
4514
File sending via ftp failed
ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED
4515
Failed to send a notification
ERR_NOTIFICATION_WRONG_PARAMETER
4516
Invalid parameter for sending a notification – an empty string or NULL has been passed to the SendNotification() function
ERR_NOTIFICATION_WRONG_SETTINGS
4517
Wrong settings of notifications in the terminal (ID is not specified or permission is not set)
ERR_NOTIFICATION_TOO_FREQUENT
4518
Too frequent sending of notifications
ERR_FTP_NOSERVER
4519
FTP server is not specified
ERR_FTP_NOLOGIN
4520
FTP login is not specified
ERR_FTP_FILE_ERROR
4521
File not found in the MQL5\Files directory to send on FTP server
ERR_FTP_CONNECT_FAILED
4522
FTP connection failed
ERR_FTP_CHANGEDIR
4523
FTP path not found on server
Custom Indicator Buffers
|
ERR_BUFFERS_NO_MEMORY
4601
Not enough memory for the distribution of indicator buffers
ERR_BUFFERS_WRONG_INDEX
4602
Wrong indicator buffer index
Custom Indicator Properties
|
ERR_CUSTOM_WRONG_PROPERTY
4603
Wrong ID of the custom indicator property
Account
|
ERR_ACCOUNT_WRONG_PROPERTY
4701
Wrong account property ID
ERR_TRADE_WRONG_PROPERTY
4751
Wrong trade property ID
ERR_TRADE_DISABLED
4752
Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited
ERR_TRADE_POSITION_NOT_FOUND
4753
Position not found
ERR_TRADE_ORDER_NOT_FOUND
4754
Order not found
ERR_TRADE_DEAL_NOT_FOUND
4755
Deal not found
ERR_TRADE_SEND_FAILED
4756
Trade request sending failed
ERR_TRADE_CALC_FAILED
4758
Failed to calculate profit or margin
Indicators
|
ERR_INDICATOR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL
4801
Unknown symbol
ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_CREATE
4802
Indicator cannot be created
ERR_INDICATOR_NO_MEMORY
4803
Not enough memory to add the indicator
ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_APPLY
4804
The indicator cannot be applied to another indicator
ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_ADD
4805
Error applying an indicator to chart
ERR_INDICATOR_DATA_NOT_FOUND
4806
Requested data not found
ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_HANDLE
4807
Wrong indicator handle
ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_PARAMETERS
4808
Wrong number of parameters when creating an indicator
ERR_INDICATOR_PARAMETERS_MISSING
4809
No parameters when creating an indicator
ERR_INDICATOR_CUSTOM_NAME
4810
The first parameter in the array must be the name of the custom indicator
ERR_INDICATOR_PARAMETER_TYPE
4811
Invalid parameter type in the array when creating an indicator
ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_INDEX
4812
Wrong index of the requested indicator buffer
Depth of Market
|
ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_ADD
4901
Depth Of Market can not be added
ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_DELETE
4902
Depth Of Market can not be removed
ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_GET
4903
The data from Depth Of Market can not be obtained
ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_SUBSCRIBE
4904
Error in subscribing to receive new data from Depth Of Market
File Operations
|
ERR_TOO_MANY_FILES
5001
More than 64 files cannot be opened at the same time
ERR_WRONG_FILENAME
5002
Invalid file name
ERR_TOO_LONG_FILENAME
5003
Too long file name
ERR_CANNOT_OPEN_FILE
5004
File opening error
ERR_FILE_CACHEBUFFER_ERROR
5005
Not enough memory for cache to read
ERR_CANNOT_DELETE_FILE
5006
File deleting error
ERR_INVALID_FILEHANDLE
5007
A file with this handle was closed, or was not opening at all
ERR_WRONG_FILEHANDLE
5008
Wrong file handle
ERR_FILE_NOTTOWRITE
5009
The file must be opened for writing
ERR_FILE_NOTTOREAD
5010
The file must be opened for reading
ERR_FILE_NOTBIN
5011
The file must be opened as a binary one
ERR_FILE_NOTTXT
5012
The file must be opened as a text
ERR_FILE_NOTTXTORCSV
5013
The file must be opened as a text or CSV
ERR_FILE_NOTCSV
5014
The file must be opened as CSV
ERR_FILE_READERROR
5015
File reading error
ERR_FILE_BINSTRINGSIZE
5016
String size must be specified, because the file is opened as binary
ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_FILE
5017
A text file must be for string arrays, for other arrays - binary
ERR_FILE_IS_DIRECTORY
5018
This is not a file, this is a directory
ERR_FILE_NOT_EXIST
5019
File does not exist
ERR_FILE_CANNOT_REWRITE
5020
File can not be rewritten
ERR_WRONG_DIRECTORYNAME
5021
Wrong directory name
ERR_DIRECTORY_NOT_EXIST
5022
Directory does not exist
ERR_FILE_ISNOT_DIRECTORY
5023
This is a file, not a directory
ERR_CANNOT_DELETE_DIRECTORY
5024
The directory cannot be removed
ERR_CANNOT_CLEAN_DIRECTORY
5025
Failed to clear the directory (probably one or more files are blocked and removal operation failed)
ERR_FILE_WRITEERROR
5026
Failed to write a resource to a file
ERR_FILE_ENDOFFILE
5027
Unable to read the next piece of data from a CSV file (FileReadString, FileReadNumber, FileReadDatetime, FileReadBool), since the end of file is reached
String Casting
|
ERR_NO_STRING_DATE
5030
No date in the string
ERR_WRONG_STRING_DATE
5031
Wrong date in the string
ERR_WRONG_STRING_TIME
5032
Wrong time in the string
ERR_STRING_TIME_ERROR
5033
Error converting string to date
ERR_STRING_OUT_OF_MEMORY
5034
Not enough memory for the string
ERR_STRING_SMALL_LEN
5035
The string length is less than expected
ERR_STRING_TOO_BIGNUMBER
5036
Too large number, more than ULONG_MAX
ERR_WRONG_FORMATSTRING
5037
Invalid format string
ERR_TOO_MANY_FORMATTERS
5038
Amount of format specifiers more than the parameters
ERR_TOO_MANY_PARAMETERS
5039
Amount of parameters more than the format specifiers
ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER
5040
Damaged parameter of string type
ERR_STRINGPOS_OUTOFRANGE
5041
Position outside the string
ERR_STRING_ZEROADDED
5042
0 added to the string end, a useless operation
ERR_STRING_UNKNOWNTYPE
5043
Unknown data type when converting to a string
ERR_WRONG_STRING_OBJECT
5044
Damaged string object
Operations with Arrays
|
ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_ARRAYS
5050
Copying incompatible arrays. String array can be copied only to a string array, and a numeric array - in numeric array only
ERR_SMALL_ASSERIES_ARRAY
5051
The receiving array is declared as AS_SERIES, and it is of insufficient size
ERR_SMALL_ARRAY
5052
Too small array, the starting position is outside the array
ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY
5053
An array of zero length
ERR_NUMBER_ARRAYS_ONLY
5054
Must be a numeric array
ERR_ONEDIM_ARRAYS_ONLY
5055
Must be a one-dimensional array
ERR_SERIES_ARRAY
5056
Timeseries cannot be used
ERR_DOUBLE_ARRAY_ONLY
5057
Must be an array of type double
ERR_FLOAT_ARRAY_ONLY
5058
Must be an array of type float
ERR_LONG_ARRAY_ONLY
5059
Must be an array of type long
ERR_INT_ARRAY_ONLY
5060
Must be an array of type int
ERR_SHORT_ARRAY_ONLY
5061
Must be an array of type short
ERR_CHAR_ARRAY_ONLY
5062
Must be an array of type char
ERR_STRING_ARRAY_ONLY
5063
String array only
Operations with OpenCL
|
ERR_OPENCL_NOT_SUPPORTED
5100
OpenCL functions are not supported on this computer
ERR_OPENCL_INTERNAL
5101
Internal error occurred when running OpenCL
ERR_OPENCL_INVALID_HANDLE
5102
Invalid OpenCL handle
ERR_OPENCL_CONTEXT_CREATE
5103
Error creating the OpenCL context
ERR_OPENCL_QUEUE_CREATE
5104
Failed to create a run queue in OpenCL
ERR_OPENCL_PROGRAM_CREATE
5105
Error occurred when compiling an OpenCL program
ERR_OPENCL_TOO_LONG_KERNEL_NAME
5106
Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)
ERR_OPENCL_KERNEL_CREATE
5107
Error creating an OpenCL kernel
ERR_OPENCL_SET_KERNEL_PARAMETER
5108
Error occurred when setting parameters for the OpenCL kernel
ERR_OPENCL_EXECUTE
5109
OpenCL program runtime error
ERR_OPENCL_WRONG_BUFFER_SIZE
5110
Invalid size of the OpenCL buffer
ERR_OPENCL_WRONG_BUFFER_OFFSET
5111
Invalid offset in the OpenCL buffer
ERR_OPENCL_BUFFER_CREATE
5112
Failed to create an OpenCL buffer
ERR_OPENCL_TOO_MANY_OBJECTS
5113
Too many OpenCL objects
ERR_OPENCL_SELECTDEVICE
5114
OpenCL device selection error
Working with databases
|
ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL
5120
Internal database error
ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE
5121
Invalid database handle
ERR_DATABASE_TOO_MANY_OBJECTS
5122
Exceeded the maximum acceptable number of Database objects
ERR_DATABASE_CONNECT
5123
Database connection error
ERR_DATABASE_EXECUTE
5124
Request execution error
ERR_DATABASE_PREPARE
5125
Request generation error
ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA
5126
No more data to read
ERR_DATABASE_STEP
5127
Failed to move to the next request entry
ERR_DATABASE_NOT_READY
5128
Data for reading request results are not ready yet
ERR_DATABASE_BIND_PARAMETERS
5129
Failed to auto substitute parameters to an SQL request
Operations with WebRequest
|
ERR_WEBREQUEST_INVALID_ADDRESS
5200
Invalid URL
ERR_WEBREQUEST_CONNECT_FAILED
5201
Failed to connect to specified URL
ERR_WEBREQUEST_TIMEOUT
5202
Timeout exceeded
ERR_WEBREQUEST_REQUEST_FAILED
5203
HTTP request failed
Operations with network (sockets)
|
|
ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE
|
5270
|
Invalid socket handle passed to function
|
ERR_NETSOCKET_TOO_MANY_OPENED
|
5271
|
Too many open sockets (max 128)
|
ERR_NETSOCKET_CANNOT_CONNECT
|
5272
|
Failed to connect to remote host
|
ERR_NETSOCKET_IO_ERROR
|
5273
|
Failed to send/receive data from socket
|
ERR_NETSOCKET_HANDSHAKE_FAILED
|
5274
|
Failed to establish secure connection (TLS Handshake)
|
ERR_NETSOCKET_NO_CERTIFICATE
|
5275
|
No data on certificate protecting the connection
|
Custom Symbols
|
|
|
ERR_NOT_CUSTOM_SYMBOL
|
5300
|
A custom symbol must be specified
|
ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_WRONG_NAME
|
5301
|
The name of the custom symbol is invalid. The symbol name can only contain Latin letters without punctuation, spaces or special characters (may only contain ".", "_", "&" and "#"). It is not recommended to use characters <, >, :, ", /,\, |, ?, *.
|
ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME_LONG
|
5302
|
The name of the custom symbol is too long. The length of the symbol name must not exceed 32 characters including the ending 0 character
|
ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH_LONG
|
5303
|
The path of the custom symbol is too long. The path length should not exceed 128 characters including "Custom\\", the symbol name, group separators and the ending 0
|
ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_EXIST
|
5304
|
A custom symbol with the same name already exists
|
ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ERROR
|
5305
|
Error occurred while creating, deleting or changing the custom symbol
|
ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_SELECTED
|
5306
|
You are trying to delete a custom symbol selected in Market Watch
|
ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PROPERTY_WRONG
|
5307
|
An invalid custom symbol property
|
ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PARAMETER_ERROR
|
5308
|
A wrong parameter while setting the property of a custom symbol
|
ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PARAMETER_LONG
|
5309
|
A too long string parameter while setting the property of a custom symbol
|
ERR_CUSTOM_TICKS_WRONG_ORDER
|
5310
|
Ticks in the array are not arranged in the order of time
|
Economic Calendar
|
|
|
ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA
|
5400
|
Array size is insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values
|
ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT
|
5401
|
Request time limit exceeded
|
ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA
|
5402
|
Country is not found
|
Working with databases
|
|
|
ERR_DATABASE_ERROR
|
5601
|
Generic error
|
ERR_DATABASE_LOGIC
|
5602
|
SQLite internal logic error
|
ERR_DATABASE_PERM
|
5603
|
Access denied
|
ERR_DATABASE_ABORT
|
5604
|
Callback routine requested abort
|
ERR_DATABASE_BUSY
|
5605
|
Database file locked
|
ERR_DATABASE_LOCKED
|
5606
|
Database table locked
|
ERR_DATABASE_NOMEM
|
5607
|
Insufficient memory for completing operation
|
ERR_DATABASE_READONLY
|
5608
|
Attempt to write to readonly database
|
ERR_DATABASE_INTERRUPT
|
5609
|
Operation terminated by sqlite3_interrupt()
|
ERR_DATABASE_IOERR
|
5610
|
Disk I/O error
|
ERR_DATABASE_CORRUPT
|
5611
|
Database disk image corrupted
|
ERR_DATABASE_NOTFOUND
|
5612
|
Unknown operation code in sqlite3_file_control()
|
ERR_DATABASE_FULL
|
5613
|
Insertion failed because database is full
|
ERR_DATABASE_CANTOPEN
|
5614
|
Unable to open the database file
|
ERR_DATABASE_PROTOCOL
|
5615
|
Database lock protocol error
|
ERR_DATABASE_EMPTY
|
5616
|
Internal use only
|
ERR_DATABASE_SCHEMA
|
5617
|
Database schema changed
|
ERR_DATABASE_TOOBIG
|
5618
|
String or BLOB exceeds size limit
|
ERR_DATABASE_CONSTRAINT
|
5619
|
Abort due to constraint violation
|
ERR_DATABASE_MISMATCH
|
5620
|
Data type mismatch
|
ERR_DATABASE_MISUSE
|
5621
|
Library used incorrectly
|
ERR_DATABASE_NOLFS
|
5622
|
Uses OS features not supported on host
|
ERR_DATABASE_AUTH
|
5623
|
Authorization denied
|
ERR_DATABASE_FORMAT
|
5624
|
Not used
|
ERR_DATABASE_RANGE
|
5625
|
Bind parameter error, incorrect index
|
ERR_DATABASE_NOTADB
|
5626
|
File opened that is not database file
|
Matrix and Vector Methods
|
|
|
ERR_MATRIX_INTERNAL
|
5700
|
Internal error of the matrix/vector executing subsystem
|
ERR_MATRIX_NOT_INITIALIZED
|
5701
|
Matrix/vector not initialized
|
ERR_MATRIX_INCONSISTENT
|
5702
|
Inconsistent size of matrices/vectors in operation
|
ERR_MATRIX_INVALID_SIZE
|
5703
|
Invalid matrix/vector size
|
ERR_MATRIX_INVALID_TYPE
|
5704
|
Invalid matrix/vector type
|
ERR_MATRIX_FUNC_NOT_ALLOWED
|
5705
|
Function not available for this matrix/vector
|
ERR_MATRIX_CONTAINS_NAN
|
5706
|
Matrix/vector contains non-numbers (Nan/Inf)
|
ONNX models
|
|
|
ERR_ONNX_INTERNAL
|
5800
|
ONNX internal error
|
ERR_ONNX_NOT_INITIALIZED
|
5801
|
ONNX Runtime API initialization error
|
ERR_ONNX_NOT_SUPPORTED
|
5802
|
Property or value not supported by MQL5
|
ERR_ONNX_RUN_FAILED
|
5803
|
ONNX runtime API run error
|
ERR_ONNX_INVALID_PARAMETERS_COUNT
|
5804
|
Invalid number of parameters passed to OnnxRun
|
ERR_ONNX_INVALID_PARAMETER
|
5805
|
Invalid parameter value
|
ERR_ONNX_INVALID_PARAMETER_TYPE
|
5806
|
Invalid parameter type
|
ERR_ONNX_INVALID_PARAMETER_SIZE
|
5807
|
Invalid parameter size
|
ERR_ONNX_WRONG_DIMENSION
|
5808
|
Tensor dimension not set or invalid
|
User errors
|
|
|
65536
|
User defined errors start with this code
See also