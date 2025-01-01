ERR_SUCCESS 0 The operation completed successfully

ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR 4001 Unexpected internal error

ERR_WRONG_INTERNAL_PARAMETER 4002 Wrong parameter in the inner call of the client terminal function

ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER 4003 Wrong parameter when calling the system function

ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY 4004 Not enough memory to perform the system function

ERR_STRUCT_WITHOBJECTS_ORCLASS 4005 The structure contains objects of strings and/or dynamic arrays and/or structure of such objects and/or classes

ERR_INVALID_ARRAY 4006 Array of a wrong type, wrong size, or a damaged object of a dynamic array

ERR_ARRAY_RESIZE_ERROR 4007 Not enough memory for the relocation of an array, or an attempt to change the size of a static array

ERR_STRING_RESIZE_ERROR 4008 Not enough memory for the relocation of string

ERR_NOTINITIALIZED_STRING 4009 Not initialized string

ERR_INVALID_DATETIME 4010 Invalid date and/or time

ERR_ARRAY_BAD_SIZE 4011 Total amount of elements in the array cannot exceed 2147483647

ERR_INVALID_POINTER 4012 Wrong pointer

ERR_INVALID_POINTER_TYPE 4013 Wrong type of pointer

ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED 4014 Function is not allowed for call

ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_DUPLICATED 4015 The names of the dynamic and the static resource match

ERR_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND 4016 Resource with this name has not been found in EX5

ERR_RESOURCE_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE 4017 Unsupported resource type or its size exceeds 16 Mb

ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_IS_TOO_LONG 4018 The resource name exceeds 63 characters

ERR_MATH_OVERFLOW 4019 Overflow occurred when calculating math function

ERR_SLEEP_ERROR 4020 Out of test end date after calling Sleep()

ERR_PROGRAM_STOPPED 4022 Test forcibly stopped from the outside. For example, optimization interrupted, visual testing window closed or testing agent stopped

ERR_INVALID_TYPE 4023 Invalid type

ERR_INVALID_HANDLE 4024 Invalid handle

ERR_TOO_MANY_OBJECTS 4025 Object pool filled out

Charts

ERR_CHART_WRONG_ID 4101 Wrong chart ID

ERR_CHART_NO_REPLY 4102 Chart does not respond

ERR_CHART_NOT_FOUND 4103 Chart not found

ERR_CHART_NO_EXPERT 4104 No Expert Advisor in the chart that could handle the event

ERR_CHART_CANNOT_OPEN 4105 Chart opening error

ERR_CHART_CANNOT_CHANGE 4106 Failed to change chart symbol and period

ERR_CHART_WRONG_PARAMETER 4107 Error value of the parameter for the function of working with charts

ERR_CHART_CANNOT_CREATE_TIMER 4108 Failed to create timer

ERR_CHART_WRONG_PROPERTY 4109 Wrong chart property ID

ERR_CHART_SCREENSHOT_FAILED 4110 Error creating screenshots

ERR_CHART_NAVIGATE_FAILED 4111 Error navigating through chart

ERR_CHART_TEMPLATE_FAILED 4112 Error applying template

ERR_CHART_WINDOW_NOT_FOUND 4113 Subwindow containing the indicator was not found

ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_CANNOT_ADD 4114 Error adding an indicator to chart

ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_CANNOT_DEL 4115 Error deleting an indicator from the chart

ERR_CHART_INDICATOR_NOT_FOUND 4116 Indicator not found on the specified chart

Graphical Objects

ERR_OBJECT_ERROR 4201 Error working with a graphical object

ERR_OBJECT_NOT_FOUND 4202 Graphical object was not found

ERR_OBJECT_WRONG_PROPERTY 4203 Wrong ID of a graphical object property

ERR_OBJECT_GETDATE_FAILED 4204 Unable to get date corresponding to the value

ERR_OBJECT_GETVALUE_FAILED 4205 Unable to get value corresponding to the date

MarketInfo

ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL 4301 Unknown symbol

ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED 4302 Symbol is not selected in MarketWatch

ERR_MARKET_WRONG_PROPERTY 4303 Wrong identifier of a symbol property

ERR_MARKET_LASTTIME_UNKNOWN 4304 Time of the last tick is not known (no ticks)

ERR_MARKET_SELECT_ERROR 4305 Error adding or deleting a symbol in MarketWatch

ERR_MARKET_SELECT_LIMIT 4306 Exceeded the limit of selected symbols in MarketWatch

ERR_MARKET_SESSION_INDEX 4307 Wrong session ID when calling the SymbolInfoSessionQuote/SymbolInfoSessionTrade function

History Access

ERR_HISTORY_NOT_FOUND 4401 Requested history not found

ERR_HISTORY_WRONG_PROPERTY 4402 Wrong ID of the history property

ERR_HISTORY_TIMEOUT 4403 Exceeded history request timeout

ERR_HISTORY_BARS_LIMIT 4404 Number of requested bars limited by terminal settings

ERR_HISTORY_LOAD_ERRORS 4405 Multiple errors when loading history

ERR_HISTORY_SMALL_BUFFER 4407 Receiving array is too small to store all requested data

Global_Variables

ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_NOT_FOUND 4501 Global variable of the client terminal is not found

ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_EXISTS 4502 Global variable of the client terminal with the same name already exists

ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_NOT_MODIFIED 4503 Global variables were not modified

ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_CANNOTREAD 4504 Cannot read file with global variable values

ERR_GLOBALVARIABLE_CANNOTWRITE 4505 Cannot write file with global variable values

ERR_MAIL_SEND_FAILED 4510 Email sending failed

ERR_PLAY_SOUND_FAILED 4511 Sound playing failed

ERR_MQL5_WRONG_PROPERTY 4512 Wrong identifier of the program property

ERR_TERMINAL_WRONG_PROPERTY 4513 Wrong identifier of the terminal property

ERR_FTP_SEND_FAILED 4514 File sending via ftp failed

ERR_NOTIFICATION_SEND_FAILED 4515 Failed to send a notification

ERR_NOTIFICATION_WRONG_PARAMETER 4516 Invalid parameter for sending a notification – an empty string or NULL has been passed to the SendNotification() function

ERR_NOTIFICATION_WRONG_SETTINGS 4517 Wrong settings of notifications in the terminal (ID is not specified or permission is not set)

ERR_NOTIFICATION_TOO_FREQUENT 4518 Too frequent sending of notifications

ERR_FTP_NOSERVER 4519 FTP server is not specified

ERR_FTP_NOLOGIN 4520 FTP login is not specified

ERR_FTP_FILE_ERROR 4521 File not found in the MQL5\Files directory to send on FTP server

ERR_FTP_CONNECT_FAILED 4522 FTP connection failed

ERR_FTP_CHANGEDIR 4523 FTP path not found on server

Custom Indicator Buffers

ERR_BUFFERS_NO_MEMORY 4601 Not enough memory for the distribution of indicator buffers

ERR_BUFFERS_WRONG_INDEX 4602 Wrong indicator buffer index

Custom Indicator Properties

ERR_CUSTOM_WRONG_PROPERTY 4603 Wrong ID of the custom indicator property

Account

ERR_ACCOUNT_WRONG_PROPERTY 4701 Wrong account property ID

ERR_TRADE_WRONG_PROPERTY 4751 Wrong trade property ID

ERR_TRADE_DISABLED 4752 Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited

ERR_TRADE_POSITION_NOT_FOUND 4753 Position not found

ERR_TRADE_ORDER_NOT_FOUND 4754 Order not found

ERR_TRADE_DEAL_NOT_FOUND 4755 Deal not found

ERR_TRADE_SEND_FAILED 4756 Trade request sending failed

ERR_TRADE_CALC_FAILED 4758 Failed to calculate profit or margin

Indicators

ERR_INDICATOR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL 4801 Unknown symbol

ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_CREATE 4802 Indicator cannot be created

ERR_INDICATOR_NO_MEMORY 4803 Not enough memory to add the indicator

ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_APPLY 4804 The indicator cannot be applied to another indicator

ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_ADD 4805 Error applying an indicator to chart

ERR_INDICATOR_DATA_NOT_FOUND 4806 Requested data not found

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_HANDLE 4807 Wrong indicator handle

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_PARAMETERS 4808 Wrong number of parameters when creating an indicator

ERR_INDICATOR_PARAMETERS_MISSING 4809 No parameters when creating an indicator

ERR_INDICATOR_CUSTOM_NAME 4810 The first parameter in the array must be the name of the custom indicator

ERR_INDICATOR_PARAMETER_TYPE 4811 Invalid parameter type in the array when creating an indicator

ERR_INDICATOR_WRONG_INDEX 4812 Wrong index of the requested indicator buffer

Depth of Market

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_ADD 4901 Depth Of Market can not be added

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_DELETE 4902 Depth Of Market can not be removed

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_GET 4903 The data from Depth Of Market can not be obtained

ERR_BOOKS_CANNOT_SUBSCRIBE 4904 Error in subscribing to receive new data from Depth Of Market

File Operations

ERR_TOO_MANY_FILES 5001 More than 64 files cannot be opened at the same time

ERR_WRONG_FILENAME 5002 Invalid file name

ERR_TOO_LONG_FILENAME 5003 Too long file name

ERR_CANNOT_OPEN_FILE 5004 File opening error

ERR_FILE_CACHEBUFFER_ERROR 5005 Not enough memory for cache to read

ERR_CANNOT_DELETE_FILE 5006 File deleting error

ERR_INVALID_FILEHANDLE 5007 A file with this handle was closed, or was not opening at all

ERR_WRONG_FILEHANDLE 5008 Wrong file handle

ERR_FILE_NOTTOWRITE 5009 The file must be opened for writing

ERR_FILE_NOTTOREAD 5010 The file must be opened for reading

ERR_FILE_NOTBIN 5011 The file must be opened as a binary one

ERR_FILE_NOTTXT 5012 The file must be opened as a text

ERR_FILE_NOTTXTORCSV 5013 The file must be opened as a text or CSV

ERR_FILE_NOTCSV 5014 The file must be opened as CSV

ERR_FILE_READERROR 5015 File reading error

ERR_FILE_BINSTRINGSIZE 5016 String size must be specified, because the file is opened as binary

ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_FILE 5017 A text file must be for string arrays, for other arrays - binary

ERR_FILE_IS_DIRECTORY 5018 This is not a file, this is a directory

ERR_FILE_NOT_EXIST 5019 File does not exist

ERR_FILE_CANNOT_REWRITE 5020 File can not be rewritten

ERR_WRONG_DIRECTORYNAME 5021 Wrong directory name

ERR_DIRECTORY_NOT_EXIST 5022 Directory does not exist

ERR_FILE_ISNOT_DIRECTORY 5023 This is a file, not a directory

ERR_CANNOT_DELETE_DIRECTORY 5024 The directory cannot be removed

ERR_CANNOT_CLEAN_DIRECTORY 5025 Failed to clear the directory (probably one or more files are blocked and removal operation failed)

ERR_FILE_WRITEERROR 5026 Failed to write a resource to a file

ERR_FILE_ENDOFFILE 5027 Unable to read the next piece of data from a CSV file (FileReadString, FileReadNumber, FileReadDatetime, FileReadBool), since the end of file is reached

String Casting

ERR_NO_STRING_DATE 5030 No date in the string

ERR_WRONG_STRING_DATE 5031 Wrong date in the string

ERR_WRONG_STRING_TIME 5032 Wrong time in the string

ERR_STRING_TIME_ERROR 5033 Error converting string to date

ERR_STRING_OUT_OF_MEMORY 5034 Not enough memory for the string

ERR_STRING_SMALL_LEN 5035 The string length is less than expected

ERR_STRING_TOO_BIGNUMBER 5036 Too large number, more than ULONG_MAX

ERR_WRONG_FORMATSTRING 5037 Invalid format string

ERR_TOO_MANY_FORMATTERS 5038 Amount of format specifiers more than the parameters

ERR_TOO_MANY_PARAMETERS 5039 Amount of parameters more than the format specifiers

ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER 5040 Damaged parameter of string type

ERR_STRINGPOS_OUTOFRANGE 5041 Position outside the string

ERR_STRING_ZEROADDED 5042 0 added to the string end, a useless operation

ERR_STRING_UNKNOWNTYPE 5043 Unknown data type when converting to a string

ERR_WRONG_STRING_OBJECT 5044 Damaged string object

Operations with Arrays

ERR_INCOMPATIBLE_ARRAYS 5050 Copying incompatible arrays. String array can be copied only to a string array, and a numeric array - in numeric array only

ERR_SMALL_ASSERIES_ARRAY 5051 The receiving array is declared as AS_SERIES, and it is of insufficient size

ERR_SMALL_ARRAY 5052 Too small array, the starting position is outside the array

ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY 5053 An array of zero length

ERR_NUMBER_ARRAYS_ONLY 5054 Must be a numeric array

ERR_ONEDIM_ARRAYS_ONLY 5055 Must be a one-dimensional array

ERR_SERIES_ARRAY 5056 Timeseries cannot be used

ERR_DOUBLE_ARRAY_ONLY 5057 Must be an array of type double

ERR_FLOAT_ARRAY_ONLY 5058 Must be an array of type float

ERR_LONG_ARRAY_ONLY 5059 Must be an array of type long

ERR_INT_ARRAY_ONLY 5060 Must be an array of type int

ERR_SHORT_ARRAY_ONLY 5061 Must be an array of type short

ERR_CHAR_ARRAY_ONLY 5062 Must be an array of type char

ERR_STRING_ARRAY_ONLY 5063 String array only

Operations with OpenCL

ERR_OPENCL_NOT_SUPPORTED 5100 OpenCL functions are not supported on this computer

ERR_OPENCL_INTERNAL 5101 Internal error occurred when running OpenCL

ERR_OPENCL_INVALID_HANDLE 5102 Invalid OpenCL handle

ERR_OPENCL_CONTEXT_CREATE 5103 Error creating the OpenCL context

ERR_OPENCL_QUEUE_CREATE 5104 Failed to create a run queue in OpenCL

ERR_OPENCL_PROGRAM_CREATE 5105 Error occurred when compiling an OpenCL program

ERR_OPENCL_TOO_LONG_KERNEL_NAME 5106 Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)

ERR_OPENCL_KERNEL_CREATE 5107 Error creating an OpenCL kernel

ERR_OPENCL_SET_KERNEL_PARAMETER 5108 Error occurred when setting parameters for the OpenCL kernel

ERR_OPENCL_EXECUTE 5109 OpenCL program runtime error

ERR_OPENCL_WRONG_BUFFER_SIZE 5110 Invalid size of the OpenCL buffer

ERR_OPENCL_WRONG_BUFFER_OFFSET 5111 Invalid offset in the OpenCL buffer

ERR_OPENCL_BUFFER_CREATE 5112 Failed to create an OpenCL buffer

ERR_OPENCL_TOO_MANY_OBJECTS 5113 Too many OpenCL objects

ERR_OPENCL_SELECTDEVICE 5114 OpenCL device selection error

Working with databases

ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL 5120 Internal database error

ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE 5121 Invalid database handle

ERR_DATABASE_TOO_MANY_OBJECTS 5122 Exceeded the maximum acceptable number of Database objects

ERR_DATABASE_CONNECT 5123 Database connection error

ERR_DATABASE_EXECUTE 5124 Request execution error

ERR_DATABASE_PREPARE 5125 Request generation error

ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA 5126 No more data to read

ERR_DATABASE_STEP 5127 Failed to move to the next request entry

ERR_DATABASE_NOT_READY 5128 Data for reading request results are not ready yet

ERR_DATABASE_BIND_PARAMETERS 5129 Failed to auto substitute parameters to an SQL request

Operations with WebRequest

ERR_WEBREQUEST_INVALID_ADDRESS 5200 Invalid URL

ERR_WEBREQUEST_CONNECT_FAILED 5201 Failed to connect to specified URL

ERR_WEBREQUEST_TIMEOUT 5202 Timeout exceeded

ERR_WEBREQUEST_REQUEST_FAILED 5203 HTTP request failed

Operations with network (sockets)

ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE 5270 Invalid socket handle passed to function

ERR_NETSOCKET_TOO_MANY_OPENED 5271 Too many open sockets (max 128)

ERR_NETSOCKET_CANNOT_CONNECT 5272 Failed to connect to remote host

ERR_NETSOCKET_IO_ERROR 5273 Failed to send/receive data from socket

ERR_NETSOCKET_HANDSHAKE_FAILED 5274 Failed to establish secure connection (TLS Handshake)

ERR_NETSOCKET_NO_CERTIFICATE 5275 No data on certificate protecting the connection

Custom Symbols

ERR_NOT_CUSTOM_SYMBOL 5300 A custom symbol must be specified

ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_WRONG_NAME 5301 The name of the custom symbol is invalid. The symbol name can only contain Latin letters without punctuation, spaces or special characters (may only contain ".", "_", "&" and "#"). It is not recommended to use characters <, >, :, ", /,\, |, ?, *.

ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME_LONG 5302 The name of the custom symbol is too long. The length of the symbol name must not exceed 32 characters including the ending 0 character

ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH_LONG 5303 The path of the custom symbol is too long. The path length should not exceed 128 characters including "Custom\\", the symbol name, group separators and the ending 0

ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_EXIST 5304 A custom symbol with the same name already exists

ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ERROR 5305 Error occurred while creating, deleting or changing the custom symbol

ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_SELECTED 5306 You are trying to delete a custom symbol selected in Market Watch

ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PROPERTY_WRONG 5307 An invalid custom symbol property

ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PARAMETER_ERROR 5308 A wrong parameter while setting the property of a custom symbol

ERR_CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PARAMETER_LONG 5309 A too long string parameter while setting the property of a custom symbol

ERR_CUSTOM_TICKS_WRONG_ORDER 5310 Ticks in the array are not arranged in the order of time

Economic Calendar

ERR_CALENDAR_MORE_DATA 5400 Array size is insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values

ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT 5401 Request time limit exceeded

ERR_CALENDAR_NO_DATA 5402 Country is not found

Working with databases

ERR_DATABASE_ERROR 5601 Generic error

ERR_DATABASE_LOGIC 5602 SQLite internal logic error

ERR_DATABASE_PERM 5603 Access denied

ERR_DATABASE_ABORT 5604 Callback routine requested abort

ERR_DATABASE_BUSY 5605 Database file locked

ERR_DATABASE_LOCKED 5606 Database table locked

ERR_DATABASE_NOMEM 5607 Insufficient memory for completing operation

ERR_DATABASE_READONLY 5608 Attempt to write to readonly database

ERR_DATABASE_INTERRUPT 5609 Operation terminated by sqlite3_interrupt()

ERR_DATABASE_IOERR 5610 Disk I/O error

ERR_DATABASE_CORRUPT 5611 Database disk image corrupted

ERR_DATABASE_NOTFOUND 5612 Unknown operation code in sqlite3_file_control()

ERR_DATABASE_FULL 5613 Insertion failed because database is full

ERR_DATABASE_CANTOPEN 5614 Unable to open the database file

ERR_DATABASE_PROTOCOL 5615 Database lock protocol error

ERR_DATABASE_EMPTY 5616 Internal use only

ERR_DATABASE_SCHEMA 5617 Database schema changed

ERR_DATABASE_TOOBIG 5618 String or BLOB exceeds size limit

ERR_DATABASE_CONSTRAINT 5619 Abort due to constraint violation

ERR_DATABASE_MISMATCH 5620 Data type mismatch

ERR_DATABASE_MISUSE 5621 Library used incorrectly

ERR_DATABASE_NOLFS 5622 Uses OS features not supported on host

ERR_DATABASE_AUTH 5623 Authorization denied

ERR_DATABASE_FORMAT 5624 Not used

ERR_DATABASE_RANGE 5625 Bind parameter error, incorrect index

ERR_DATABASE_NOTADB 5626 File opened that is not database file

Matrix and Vector Methods

ERR_MATRIX_INTERNAL 5700 Internal error of the matrix/vector executing subsystem

ERR_MATRIX_NOT_INITIALIZED 5701 Matrix/vector not initialized

ERR_MATRIX_INCONSISTENT 5702 Inconsistent size of matrices/vectors in operation

ERR_MATRIX_INVALID_SIZE 5703 Invalid matrix/vector size

ERR_MATRIX_INVALID_TYPE 5704 Invalid matrix/vector type

ERR_MATRIX_FUNC_NOT_ALLOWED 5705 Function not available for this matrix/vector

ERR_MATRIX_CONTAINS_NAN 5706 Matrix/vector contains non-numbers (Nan/Inf)

ONNX models

ERR_ONNX_INTERNAL 5800 ONNX internal error

ERR_ONNX_NOT_INITIALIZED 5801 ONNX Runtime API initialization error

ERR_ONNX_NOT_SUPPORTED 5802 Property or value not supported by MQL5

ERR_ONNX_RUN_FAILED 5803 ONNX runtime API run error

ERR_ONNX_INVALID_PARAMETERS_COUNT 5804 Invalid number of parameters passed to OnnxRun

ERR_ONNX_INVALID_PARAMETER 5805 Invalid parameter value

ERR_ONNX_INVALID_PARAMETER_TYPE 5806 Invalid parameter type

ERR_ONNX_INVALID_PARAMETER_SIZE 5807 Invalid parameter size

ERR_ONNX_WRONG_DIMENSION 5808 Tensor dimension not set or invalid

User errors