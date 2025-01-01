ChartID Gets identifier of the chart

General properties

Mode Gets/sets the value of "Mode" property (bars, candles, or line)

Foreground Gets/sets the value of "Foreground" property

Shift Gets/sets the value of "Shift" property

ShiftSize Gets/sets the value of "ShiftSize" property (in percents)

AutoScroll Gets/sets the value of "AutoScroll" property

Scale Gets/sets the value of "Scale" property

ScaleFix Gets/sets the value of "ScaleFix" property (fixed chart scale or not)

ScaleFix_11 Gets/sets the value of "ScaleFix_11" property (chart scale is 1:1, or not)

FixedMax Gets/sets the value of "FixedMax" property (fixed maximal price)

FixedMin Gets/sets the value of "FixedMin" property (fixed minimal price)

ScalePPB Gets/sets the value of "ScalePPB" property (scale is "point per bar" or not)

PointsPerBar Gets/sets the value of "PointsPerBar" property (in points per bar)

Show properties

ShowOHLC Gets/sets the value of "ShowOHLC" property

ShowLineBid Gets/sets the value of "ShowLineBid" property

ShowLineAsk Gets/sets the value of "ShowLineAsk" property

ShowLastLine Gets/sets the value of "ShowLastLine" property

ShowPeriodSep Gets/sets the value of "ShowPeriodSep" property (show period separators)

ShowGrid Gets/sets the value of "ShowGrid" property

ShowVolumes Gets/sets the value of "ShowVolumes" property (color for volumes and levels of opened positions)

ShowObjectDescr Gets/sets the value of "ShowObjectDescr" property (show description for graphic objects)

ShowDateScale Sets the value of "ShowDateScale" property (date scale of the chart)

ShowPriceScale Sets the value of "ShowPriceScale" property (price scale of the chart)

Color properties

ColorBackground Gets/sets the value of "ColorBackground" property (background color of the chart)

ColorForeground Gets/sets the value of "ColorForeground" property (color of axes, scale and OHLC strings of the chart)

ColorGrid Gets/sets the value of "ColorGrid" property (color of the grid)

ColorBarUp Gets/sets the value of "ColorBarUp" property (color for bull bars, their shadow and candle body outlines)

ColorBarDown Gets/sets the value of "ColorBarDown" property (color for bear bars, their shadow and candle body outlines)

ColorCandleBull Gets/sets the value of "ColorCandleBull" property (body color of the bull candle)

ColorCandleBear Gets/sets the value of "ColorCandleBear" property (body color of the bear candle)

ColorChartLine Gets/sets the value of "ColorChartLine" property (color for line chart and Doji candles)

ColorVolumes Gets/sets the value of "ColorVolumes" property (color for volumes and levels of opened positions)

ColorLineBid Gets/sets the value of "ColorLineBid" property (color of Bid line)

ColorLineAsk Gets/sets the value of "ColorLineAsk" property (color of Ask line)

ColorLineLast Gets/sets the value of "ColorLineLast" property (color of the last deal price line)

ColorStopLevels Gets/sets the value of "ColorStopLevels" property (color of the SL and TP levels)

Read only properties

VisibleBars Gets total number of visible chart bars

WindowsTotal Gets total number of chart windows, including the chart indicator subwindows

WindowIsVisible Gets visibility flag of the specified chart subwindow

WindowHandle Gets window handle of the chart (HWND)

FirstVisibleBar Gets the number of the first visible bar of the chart

WidthInBars Gets window width in bars.

WidthInPixels Gets subwindow width in pixels.

HeightInPixels Gets subwindow height in pixels.

PriceMin Gets minimal price of the specified subwindow

PriceMax Gets maximal price of the specified subwindow

Properties

Attach Assigns the current chart to the class instance

FirstChart Assigns the first chart of the client terminal to the class instance

NextChart Assigns the next chart of the client terminal to the class instance

Open Opens chart with specified parameters and assign it to the class instance

Detach Detaches chart from the class instance

Close Closes chart assigned to the class instance

BringToTop Show chart on top of other charts

EventObjectCreate Sets a flag to send notifications of an event of new object creation on a chart

EventObjectDelete Sets a flag to send notifications of an event of object deletion on a chart

Indicators

IndicatorAdd Adds an indicator with the specified handle into a specified chart subwindow

IndicatorDelete Removes an indicator with a specified name from the specified chart subwindow

IndicatorsTotal Returns the number of all indicators applied to the specified chart subwindow

IndicatorName Returns the short name of the indicator on the specified chart subwindow

Navigation

Navigate Navigates the chart

Access to MQL5 API

Symbol Gets symbol of the chart

Period Gets period of the chart

Redraw Redraws chart, assigned to the class instance

GetInteger The function returns the value of the corresponding object property

SetInteger Sets new value for the property of the integer type

GetDouble The function returns the value of the corresponding object property

SetDouble Sets new value for the property of the double type

GetString The function returns the value of the corresponding object property

SetString Sets new value for the property of the string type

SetSymbolPeriod Changes symbol and period of the chart assigned to the class instance

ApplyTemplate Applies specified template to the chart

ScreenShot Creates screenshot of the specified chart and saves it to .gif file

WindowOnDropped Gets chart subwindow number corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point

PriceOnDropped Gets price coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point

TimeOnDropped Gets time coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point

XOnDropped Gets X coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point

YOnDropped Gets Y coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point

Input/Output

virtual Save Saves object parameters to file

virtual Load Loads object parameters from file