CChart is a class for simplified access to "Chart" graphic object properties.

Description

CChart class provides access to "Chart" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChart : public CObject

Title

   #include <Charts\Chart.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChart

Class Methods by Groups

Access to protected data

 

ChartID

Gets identifier of the chart

General properties

 

Mode

Gets/sets the value of "Mode" property (bars, candles, or line)

Foreground

Gets/sets the value of "Foreground" property

Shift

Gets/sets the value of "Shift" property

ShiftSize

Gets/sets the value of "ShiftSize" property (in percents)

AutoScroll

Gets/sets the value of "AutoScroll" property

Scale

Gets/sets the value of "Scale" property

ScaleFix

Gets/sets the value of "ScaleFix" property (fixed chart scale or not)

ScaleFix_11

Gets/sets the value of "ScaleFix_11" property (chart scale is 1:1, or not)

FixedMax

Gets/sets the value of "FixedMax" property (fixed maximal price)

FixedMin

Gets/sets the value of "FixedMin" property (fixed minimal price)

ScalePPB

Gets/sets the value of "ScalePPB" property (scale is "point per bar" or not)

PointsPerBar

Gets/sets the value of "PointsPerBar" property (in points per bar)

Show properties

 

ShowOHLC

Gets/sets the value of "ShowOHLC" property

ShowLineBid

Gets/sets the value of "ShowLineBid" property

ShowLineAsk

Gets/sets the value of "ShowLineAsk" property

ShowLastLine

Gets/sets the value of "ShowLastLine" property

ShowPeriodSep

Gets/sets the value of "ShowPeriodSep" property (show period separators)

ShowGrid

Gets/sets the value of "ShowGrid" property

ShowVolumes

Gets/sets the value of "ShowVolumes" property (color for volumes and levels of opened positions)

ShowObjectDescr

Gets/sets the value of "ShowObjectDescr" property (show description for graphic objects)

ShowDateScale

Sets the value of "ShowDateScale" property (date scale of the chart)

ShowPriceScale

Sets the value of "ShowPriceScale" property (price scale of the chart)

Color properties

 

ColorBackground

Gets/sets the value of "ColorBackground" property (background color of the chart)

ColorForeground

Gets/sets the value of "ColorForeground" property (color of axes, scale and OHLC strings of the chart)

ColorGrid

Gets/sets the value of "ColorGrid" property (color of the grid)

ColorBarUp

Gets/sets the value of "ColorBarUp" property (color for bull bars, their shadow and candle body outlines)

ColorBarDown

Gets/sets the value of "ColorBarDown" property (color for bear bars, their shadow and candle body outlines)

ColorCandleBull

Gets/sets the value of "ColorCandleBull" property (body color of the bull candle)

ColorCandleBear

Gets/sets the value of "ColorCandleBear" property (body color of the bear candle)

ColorChartLine

Gets/sets the value of "ColorChartLine" property (color for line chart and Doji candles)

ColorVolumes

Gets/sets the value of "ColorVolumes" property (color for volumes and levels of opened positions)

ColorLineBid

Gets/sets the value of "ColorLineBid" property (color of Bid line)

ColorLineAsk

Gets/sets the value of "ColorLineAsk" property (color of Ask line)

ColorLineLast

Gets/sets the value of "ColorLineLast" property (color of the last deal price line)

ColorStopLevels

Gets/sets the value of "ColorStopLevels" property (color of the SL and TP levels)

Read only properties

 

VisibleBars

Gets total number of visible chart bars

WindowsTotal

Gets total number of chart windows, including the chart indicator subwindows

WindowIsVisible

Gets visibility flag of the specified chart subwindow

WindowHandle

Gets window handle of the chart (HWND)

FirstVisibleBar

Gets the number of the first visible bar of the chart

WidthInBars

Gets window width in bars.

WidthInPixels

Gets subwindow width in pixels.

HeightInPixels

Gets subwindow height in pixels.

PriceMin

Gets minimal price of the specified subwindow

PriceMax

Gets maximal price of the specified subwindow

Properties

 

Attach

Assigns the current chart to the class instance

FirstChart

Assigns the first chart of the client terminal to the class instance

NextChart

Assigns the next chart of the client terminal to the class instance

Open

Opens chart with specified parameters and assign it to the class instance

Detach

Detaches chart from the class instance

Close

Closes chart assigned to the class instance

BringToTop

Show chart on top of other charts

EventObjectCreate

Sets a flag to send notifications of an event of new object creation on a chart

EventObjectDelete

Sets a flag to send notifications of an event of object deletion on a chart

Indicators

 

IndicatorAdd

Adds an indicator with the specified handle into a specified chart subwindow

IndicatorDelete

Removes an indicator with a specified name from the specified chart subwindow

IndicatorsTotal

Returns the number of all indicators applied to the specified chart subwindow

IndicatorName

Returns the short name of the indicator on the specified chart subwindow

Navigation

 

Navigate

Navigates the chart

Access to MQL5 API

 

Symbol

Gets symbol of the chart

Period

Gets period of the chart

Redraw

Redraws chart, assigned to the class instance

GetInteger

The function returns the value of the corresponding object property

SetInteger

Sets new value for the property of the integer type

GetDouble

The function returns the value of the corresponding object property

SetDouble

Sets new value for the property of the double type

GetString

The function returns the value of the corresponding object property

SetString

Sets new value for the property of the string type

SetSymbolPeriod

Changes symbol and period of the chart assigned to the class instance

ApplyTemplate

Applies specified template to the chart

ScreenShot

Creates screenshot of the specified chart and saves it to .gif file

WindowOnDropped

Gets chart subwindow number corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point

PriceOnDropped

Gets price coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point

TimeOnDropped

Gets time coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point

XOnDropped

Gets X coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point

YOnDropped

Gets Y coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point

Input/Output

 

virtual Save

Saves object parameters to file

virtual Load

Loads object parameters from file

virtual Type

Gets graphic object type identifier

Methods inherited from class CObject

