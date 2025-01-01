- ChartID
CChart
CChart is a class for simplified access to "Chart" graphic object properties.
Description
CChart class provides access to "Chart" object properties.
Declaration
|
class CChart : public CObject
Title
|
#include <Charts\Chart.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CChart
Class Methods by Groups
|
Access to protected data
|
|
Gets identifier of the chart
|
General properties
|
|
Gets/sets the value of "Mode" property (bars, candles, or line)
|
Gets/sets the value of "Foreground" property
|
Gets/sets the value of "Shift" property
|
Gets/sets the value of "ShiftSize" property (in percents)
|
Gets/sets the value of "AutoScroll" property
|
Gets/sets the value of "Scale" property
|
Gets/sets the value of "ScaleFix" property (fixed chart scale or not)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ScaleFix_11" property (chart scale is 1:1, or not)
|
Gets/sets the value of "FixedMax" property (fixed maximal price)
|
Gets/sets the value of "FixedMin" property (fixed minimal price)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ScalePPB" property (scale is "point per bar" or not)
|
Gets/sets the value of "PointsPerBar" property (in points per bar)
|
Show properties
|
|
Gets/sets the value of "ShowOHLC" property
|
Gets/sets the value of "ShowLineBid" property
|
Gets/sets the value of "ShowLineAsk" property
|
Gets/sets the value of "ShowLastLine" property
|
Gets/sets the value of "ShowPeriodSep" property (show period separators)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ShowGrid" property
|
Gets/sets the value of "ShowVolumes" property (color for volumes and levels of opened positions)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ShowObjectDescr" property (show description for graphic objects)
|
Sets the value of "ShowDateScale" property (date scale of the chart)
|
Sets the value of "ShowPriceScale" property (price scale of the chart)
|
Color properties
|
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorBackground" property (background color of the chart)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorForeground" property (color of axes, scale and OHLC strings of the chart)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorGrid" property (color of the grid)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorBarUp" property (color for bull bars, their shadow and candle body outlines)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorBarDown" property (color for bear bars, their shadow and candle body outlines)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorCandleBull" property (body color of the bull candle)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorCandleBear" property (body color of the bear candle)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorChartLine" property (color for line chart and Doji candles)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorVolumes" property (color for volumes and levels of opened positions)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorLineBid" property (color of Bid line)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorLineAsk" property (color of Ask line)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorLineLast" property (color of the last deal price line)
|
Gets/sets the value of "ColorStopLevels" property (color of the SL and TP levels)
|
Read only properties
|
|
Gets total number of visible chart bars
|
Gets total number of chart windows, including the chart indicator subwindows
|
Gets visibility flag of the specified chart subwindow
|
Gets window handle of the chart (HWND)
|
Gets the number of the first visible bar of the chart
|
Gets window width in bars.
|
Gets subwindow width in pixels.
|
Gets subwindow height in pixels.
|
Gets minimal price of the specified subwindow
|
Gets maximal price of the specified subwindow
|
Properties
|
|
Assigns the current chart to the class instance
|
Assigns the first chart of the client terminal to the class instance
|
Assigns the next chart of the client terminal to the class instance
|
Opens chart with specified parameters and assign it to the class instance
|
Detaches chart from the class instance
|
Closes chart assigned to the class instance
|
Show chart on top of other charts
|
Sets a flag to send notifications of an event of new object creation on a chart
|
Sets a flag to send notifications of an event of object deletion on a chart
|
Indicators
|
|
Adds an indicator with the specified handle into a specified chart subwindow
|
Removes an indicator with a specified name from the specified chart subwindow
|
Returns the number of all indicators applied to the specified chart subwindow
|
Returns the short name of the indicator on the specified chart subwindow
|
Navigation
|
|
Navigates the chart
|
Access to MQL5 API
|
|
Gets symbol of the chart
|
Gets period of the chart
|
Redraws chart, assigned to the class instance
|
The function returns the value of the corresponding object property
|
Sets new value for the property of the integer type
|
The function returns the value of the corresponding object property
|
Sets new value for the property of the double type
|
The function returns the value of the corresponding object property
|
Sets new value for the property of the string type
|
Changes symbol and period of the chart assigned to the class instance
|
Applies specified template to the chart
|
Creates screenshot of the specified chart and saves it to .gif file
|
Gets chart subwindow number corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point
|
Gets price coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point
|
Gets time coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point
|
Gets X coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point
|
Gets Y coordinate corresponding to the object (expert or script) drop point
|
Input/Output
|
|
virtual Save
|
Saves object parameters to file
|
virtual Load
|
Loads object parameters from file
|
virtual Type
|
Gets graphic object type identifier
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare