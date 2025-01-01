GetDouble

The function returns the value of the corresponding chart property. The object property should be of the double type. There are two variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

double GetDouble(

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE prop_id,

int sub_window=0

) const

2. If successful, puts the value of property to the specified variable of double type, passed by reference as last parameter.

bool GetDouble(

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE prop_id,

int sub_window,

double& value

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] Chart property identifier (from ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration).

sub_window

[in] Chart subwindow number.

value

[in] Variable of the double type that received the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of property of the chart assigned to the class instance. If there is not any chart assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

For the second variant the function, it returns true if the property value is received, otherwise returns false. To read more about the error, call GetLastError().