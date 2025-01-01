Integer Types

In MQL5 integers are represented by eleven types. Some types can be used together with other ones, if required by the program logic, but in this case it's necessary to remember the rules of typecasting.

The table below lists the characteristics of each type. Besides, the last column features a type in C++ corresponding to each type.

Type Size in Bytes Minimum Value Maximum Value C++ Analog char 1 -128 127 char uchar 1 0 255 unsigned char, BYTE bool 1 0(false) 1(true) bool short 2 -32 768 32 767 short, wchar_t ushort 2 0 65 535 unsigned short, WORD int 4 - 2 147 483 648 2 147 483 647 int uint 4 0 4 294 967 295 unsigned int, DWORD color 4 -1 16 777 215 int, COLORREF long 8 -9 223 372 036 854 775 808 9 223 372 036 854 775 807 __int64 ulong 8 0 18 446 744 073 709 551 615 unsigned __int64 datetime 8 0 (1970.01.01 0:00:00) 32 535 244 799 (3000.12.31 23:59:59) __time64_t

Integer type values can also be presented as numeric constants, color literals, date-time literals, character constants and enumerations.

Additional integer type aliases (for C/C++ compatibility)

To simplify the porting of code from other languages, such as C and C++, aliases for standard integer types were added to the MQL5 language. These aliases do not introduce new types, but are alternative names for existing types in MQL5. They can be used in all contexts where base types are applicable.

Type Corresponds to MQL5 type Size in Bytes Sign Minimum Value Maximum Value int8_t char 8 signed -128 127 uint8_t uchar 8 unsigned 0 255 int16_t short 16 signed -32 768 32 767 uint16_t ushort 16 unsigned 0 65 535 int32_t int 32 signed - 2 147 483 648 2 147 483 647 uint32_t uint 32 unsigned 0 4 294 967 295 int64_t long 64 signed -9 223 372 036 854 775 808 9 223 372 036 854 775 807 uint64_t ulong 64 unsigned 0 18 446 744 073 709 551 615

These aliases are useful when porting existing libraries and algorithms from C/C++ to MQL5, especially in projects with a high level of platform compatibility. All new names are available in scripts, EAs and indicators.

