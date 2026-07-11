Trading Indicators, Special Offers & New Releases

1 Follow Line A trend-following indicator that combines Bollinger Bands with an optional ATR filter to create a dynamic support and resistance line. Buy and Sell signals appear when the direction of the line changes, helping identify potential trend reversals.

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2 SuperTrend Traditional A trend-following indicator that uses ATR-based price bands to identify bullish and bearish market conditions. Buy and Sell signals appear when the price crosses the relevant band and the trend direction changes.

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3 RSI Kernel Optimized An RSI-based indicator that applies Kernel Density Estimation to RSI values recorded around confirmed swing highs and lows. It identifies statistically significant bullish and bearish conditions and displays signals when these probability conditions change.

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4 SuperTrend AI Clustering An adaptive trend-following indicator that evaluates multiple ATR multipliers and groups them according to recent performance. It selects a factor from the chosen performance cluster to create a dynamic SuperTrend line and a performance-weighted trailing stop.

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5 Zero Lag MA Trend Levels A trend-following indicator that compares a Zero-Lag Moving Average with a standard EMA to identify momentum shifts. Their crossovers create ATR-based trend zones, while Buy and Sell signals appear when price breaks these zones in the direction confirmed by the moving averages.

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6 Linear Regression Channel A linear regression indicator that displays the prevailing trend through a central regression line, volatility bands, and deviation-based channels. It marks pivot-based overbought and oversold conditions when price moves beyond the outer bands and projects the recent regression channel forward.

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7 Volumetric Order Blocks An order block indicator that identifies bullish and bearish zones when volume pivots align with directional price structure. Each zone is built from the originating candle range or an ATR-limited range, displays relative volume and buy/sell activity, and remains active until the selected mitigation condition is met.

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8 All Candlestick Patterns A candlestick recognition indicator that analyzes candle bodies, shadows, gaps, and relationships between consecutive bars to detect 38 bullish, bearish, and neutral patterns. It labels reversal, continuation, and indecision patterns directly on the chart.

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9 Three Bar Reversal Pattern A price-action indicator that detects bullish and bearish three-bar reversal structures, classifying them as normal or enhanced based on whether the third candle closes beyond the first candle’s range. Signals can be filtered by a moving average cloud, SuperTrend, or Donchian Channels, then tracked until price confirms or invalidates the pattern. Confirmed patterns can generate derived support and resistance levels or zones.

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10 Liquidity Pools A liquidity-zone indicator that tracks repeated wick rejections around similar highs and lows. A zone is confirmed after the required number of contacts, minimum spacing, and waiting period, while its volume is accumulated from price activity within the zone. Bullish and bearish zones remain active until price closes beyond their outer boundaries.

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11 ML Adaptive SuperTrend An adaptive trend-following indicator that applies K-means clustering to ATR data, separating market volatility into high, medium, and low regimes. The centroid of the current volatility cluster is used in the SuperTrend calculation, producing a regime-adjusted trend line and Buy/Sell signals when its direction changes.

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12 Trend Levels A trend-following indicator that switches to an uptrend when price forms a new highest high within the selected lookback period and to a downtrend when it forms a new lowest low. It tracks the high, low, and midpoint of each active trend segment and displays Buy or Sell signals when the trend direction changes.

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13 AI Channels An adaptive channel indicator that applies rolling K-means clustering to recent closing prices. The lowest, middle, and highest cluster centroids form dynamic channel levels, while the standard deviations of the outer clusters define the upper and lower zones. Optional denoising stabilizes the levels, and trailing-stop mode displays the boundary associated with the current market direction.

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14 Inversion Fair Value Gaps An imbalance indicator that detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps and filters them by minimum width relative to ATR. When price breaks through an original gap, it becomes an inversion zone with reversed support or resistance behavior. Buy and Sell signals appear when price retests and rejects the zone, using either candle closes or wicks for confirmation.

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15 OA SnR Power A support and resistance indicator that detects local peaks and valleys, then groups nearby prices into common levels based on a percentage range. It counts how often highs and lows revisit each area within the selected history and displays the relevant zones around the current price together with their touch counts.

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16 SMC System A Smart Money Concepts indicator that tracks internal and swing pivots to map market structure, classifying breaks as BOS or CHoCH according to the prevailing bias. Structure breaks are also used to derive bullish and bearish order blocks, which remain active until mitigated. Additional market context includes equal highs/lows, Fair Value Gaps, strong and weak swing levels, premium/equilibrium/discount zones, and higher-timeframe highs and lows.

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17 Volumatic VIDyA An adaptive trend and volume indicator that uses momentum-adjusted VIDYA with ATR bands to identify trend direction. A bullish or bearish shift occurs when price crosses the corresponding outer band, while confirmed pivots form liquidity levels that remain active until reached. During each trend phase, the indicator accumulates bullish and bearish candle volume and calculates their percentage difference.

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18 Trendlines with Breaks Scanner A breakout indicator that builds descending resistance lines from confirmed swing highs and ascending support lines from confirmed swing lows. Trendline slopes can be calculated using ATR, standard deviation, or linear regression. Signals appear when price closes above a descending trendline or below an ascending trendline.

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19 Breakaway Fair Value Gaps An imbalance indicator that detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps and classifies a gap as breakaway when it forms beyond the highest or lowest boundary of the selected trend window. Each breakaway gap has a mitigation level that remains active until price closes through it or the maximum tracking duration is reached.

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20 Supertrend Fakeout A modified SuperTrend indicator that treats the initial break of an ATR-based trend line as a potential fakeout instead of immediately reversing the trend. A trend change is confirmed only when the break persists beyond the selected number of bars or exceeds a specified ATR distance; otherwise, the original trend remains active. Fakeout detection can use either candle highs/lows or closing prices.

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21 Kalman Trend Levels A trend-following indicator that compares short-term and long-term Kalman-filtered price estimates. Buy and Sell signals appear when the short estimate crosses the long estimate, indicating a change in trend direction. Each shift creates an ATR-based support or resistance zone, with additional signals when price retests and moves away from the zone.

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22 Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit A market-structure indicator that builds short-, intermediate-, and long-term swing points to detect bullish and bearish Changes of Character. After a structural shift, it anchors customizable Fibonacci retracement levels between the relevant swing extremes and highlights the associated area of interest. Engulfing patterns can also be displayed either independently or only when they align with the detected structure.

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23 Predictive Ranges An ATR-based support and resistance indicator that updates its central reference line only when price moves beyond a configurable volatility threshold. Each update creates two resistance levels above and two support levels below the reference line using adjustable multipliers, forming step-like zones. It can identify when price touches or bounces from these zones.

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24 RSI Divergence An RSI divergence indicator that compares confirmed RSI pivots with corresponding price highs and lows within a configurable bar range. It detects regular bullish divergence when price forms a lower low while RSI forms a higher low, and regular bearish divergence when price forms a higher high while RSI forms a lower high. It also identifies hidden bullish and bearish divergences using the opposite price–RSI relationships.

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25 SnR Retest and Break A support and resistance indicator that creates levels from confirmed pivot highs and lows, filters nearby levels using an ATR-based distance, and increases each level’s strength through successful retests. Only levels meeting the selected strength requirement are displayed as lines or ATR-based zones. Breaks can be confirmed by candle wicks or closes, optionally filtered by volume, while broken levels can reverse their support/resistance role.

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26 Market Structure Trend Targets A market-structure indicator that tracks confirmed swing highs and lows, changing the trend direction when price breaks the latest structure level by wick or close. Buy and Sell signals appear on these bullish or bearish structure shifts, while consecutive breaks can be counted and measured by percentage change. A volatility-adjusted line based on the smoothed median price acts as a dynamic trailing-stop reference.

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27 Supply Demand Retest and Break A supply and demand indicator that detects sequences of strong bullish or bearish momentum candles relative to the average candle body size. The candle preceding the momentum move defines the demand or supply zone, whose width is limited by ATR. Valid zones are monitored for retests and remain active until their outer boundary is broken by a wick or candle body.

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28 Fibonacci Trend A trend-following indicator that combines SuperTrend direction with dynamically anchored Fibonacci retracement levels. When the trend changes, the Fibonacci range resets and then updates with the developing high and low of the active trend, using an ATR-based reference when a valid extreme is not yet available. It displays the 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 78.6% levels, together with highlighted retracement zones.

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29 Volume Zones Internal Visualizer An intrabar volume-analysis indicator that divides each candle’s price range into rows and accumulates lower-timeframe volume within each row. It highlights the highest- and lowest-volume areas and classifies their activity as predominantly bullish or bearish. The closing price of the most active intrabar becomes a Peak Activity Level, which remains extended until price trades through it.

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30 Deviation Trend Profile A trend-distribution indicator that measures the normalized slope of a selectable moving average to identify bullish and bearish trend shifts. It surrounds the average with three ATR-based volatility levels above and below the price. From the beginning of the active trend, closing prices are grouped into bins to form a distribution profile showing where price has concentrated most frequently.

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31 Volumatic Support Resistance Levels A volume-based support and resistance indicator that derives levels from recent rolling highs and lows. Around each level, it creates an ATR-scaled activity band whose width and color intensity reflect volume relative to the highest volume in the historical window. Buy and Sell signals appear when a high-volume candle interacts with a support or resistance band and meets the selected candle-direction condition.

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32 RSI Shift Zone An RSI-based price-zone indicator that creates a channel from the high and low of the candle where RSI enters the overbought or oversold area. An upward break of an oversold-origin zone generates a Buy signal, while a downward break of an overbought-origin zone generates a Sell signal. Breaks in the opposite direction are marked separately as continuation breakouts.

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33 Trend Range Detector A consolidation-breakout indicator that calculates a price-change-weighted average over the selected lookback period. A range is confirmed when all closing prices remain within an ATR-based distance from this average, forming a box with upper, lower, and midpoint levels. A Buy or Sell signal appears when price closes outside the box for the first time.

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34 Smart Breakout Channels A breakout-channel indicator that analyzes the standard deviation of price normalized within its recent high–low range to identify consolidation zones. Each channel is built from the highest and lowest prices of the qualifying period, while lower-timeframe volume data can display total volume, buy/sell comparison, or volume delta. Bullish and bearish signals appear when price breaks beyond the channel, with optional candle-body strength filtering.

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35 Zone Shift An adaptive trend indicator that uses the midpoint of an EMA and HMA, with channel width determined by the average candle range. A bullish shift occurs when the entire candle moves above the upper boundary, while a bearish shift occurs when the entire candle moves below the lower boundary. The price at the start of each trend becomes a reference level, with additional signals when price retests it after the required bar interval.

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36 Stochastic SuperTrend A momentum indicator that calculates a smoothed Stochastic value from RSI and applies SuperTrend-style trailing bands around the K line. A Buy signal appears when the band direction turns bullish while K is below the oversold level, and a Sell signal appears when it turns bearish while K is above the overbought level. Other direction changes are marked separately without generating entry signals.

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37 Market Shift Levels A trend-and-retest indicator that compares a Hull Moving Average with its value from several bars earlier to identify changes in slope direction. A bullish shift sets the signal candle’s low as support, while a bearish shift sets its high as resistance. Buy and Sell signals appear when price briefly crosses these levels and returns to the trend side, with the combined volume of the three-bar retest displayed beside the signal.

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38 Stochastic Z Score A momentum oscillator that standardizes price using a Z-score, applies Stochastic normalization, and smooths the result with a Hull Moving Average. An ALMA-smoothed Z-score acts as a long-term momentum filter. Buy and Sell signals appear when the oscillator reverses from extreme zones in alignment with long-term momentum.

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39 Trendlines Oscillator A trendline-based oscillator that builds descending resistance lines from lower swing highs and ascending support lines from higher swing lows. It combines the price distance from multiple recent trendlines into normalized support and resistance strength values, with optional smoothing. Buy and Sell signals appear when the corresponding strength crosses above the smoothed signal line and the directional state changes.

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40 Zero Lag Liquidity A liquidity indicator that identifies high-volume candles with unusually large upper or lower wicks. It builds a lower-timeframe volume profile across the dominant wick and uses the highest-volume price bin as a liquidity level, with its relative volume shown as strength. Breakout signals require two consecutive closes beyond the level, while rejection signals appear when price tests the level and moves away from it.

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41 Buyside and Sellside Liquidity A liquidity-structure indicator that groups confirmed swing highs and lows located within an ATR-based price margin. Three or more nearby highs form a buyside liquidity zone, while clustered lows form a sellside liquidity zone; each level is tracked until price breaches it, after which the swept area is highlighted. Optional liquidity voids identify three-candle imbalances larger than long-term ATR and remain active until price trades through them.

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42 Specter Trend Cloud A trend-following indicator that compares a fast moving average with a slower moving average using twice the selected length. ATR-offset bands form a cloud below price during bullish trends and above price during bearish trends. Buy and Sell signals appear when price retests the nearer band in the active trend direction, while the retest level remains extended until price invalidates it.

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43 Volumatic Fair Value Gaps A Fair Value Gap indicator that detects three-candle bullish and bearish imbalances and filters them by minimum point size and relative size compared with the largest recent gap. Lower-timeframe data from the formation candle divides activity into bullish and bearish volume percentages and displays the total volume. Each zone is tracked as Fresh, Touched, or Crossed, with mitigation determined by either closing price or candle highs and lows.

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44 Volume Sentiment Breakout Channels The indicator detects consolidation channels using the volatility of normalized price and its weighted average, then defines each channel from the highest and lowest prices of the formation period. Volume is distributed across price levels and classified by bullish or bearish candles to show local and overall sentiment. Breakout signals occur when the selected price source moves beyond a channel boundary, followed by a dynamic trend-support or trend-resistance line.

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