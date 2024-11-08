Three Bar Reversal Pattern MT5

5
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The Three Bar Reversal Pattern Indicator offers a powerful tool for traders, automatically identifying and highlighting three-bar reversal patterns directly on the price chart. This indicator serves as a valuable resource for detecting potential trend reversals and enables users to refine signal accuracy through integrated trend indicators.

See more MT4 version at: Three Bar Reversal Pattern MT4

See more products at: All Products

Key Features

  • Automated Pattern Detection: The indicator scans for three-bar reversal patterns, presenting them with clear visual signals that aid in recognizing potential trend reversal points.

  • Pattern-Based Support and Resistance Levels: When a reversal pattern is confirmed and price action aligns with it, the indicator extends the pattern boundaries, establishing levels where the upper boundary often functions as resistance and the lower boundary as support.

  • Trend Filter Options: This indicator allows users to incorporate trend filters from several key indicators, including Moving Average Cloud, Supertrend, and Donchian Channels. This customization enables traders to filter patterns that either align with or counter the detected trend.

Details of the Three-Bar Reversal Pattern

The three-bar reversal pattern is a well-regarded technical analysis formation that often indicates a potential reversal in the current trend. Each pattern consists of three consecutive bars, interpreted as follows:

  1. First and Second Bars: These two consecutive bars reflect the prevailing trend, typically showing the same sentiment (bullish or bearish).
  2. Third Bar: This bar confirms the reversal by closing beyond the high or low of the first bar, signaling a possible shift in market sentiment.
Types of Three-Bar Reversal Patterns

This indicator supports two main types of three-bar reversal patterns:

  • Normal Pattern: Identifies three-bar reversal formations that do not require the third bar’s closing price to exceed the high (in a bullish setup) or low (in a bearish setup) of the first bar.
  • Enhanced Pattern: Identifies patterns where the third bar’s closing price surpasses the high (bullish setup) or low (bearish setup) of the first bar, signaling a stronger indication of trend reversal.
Customizable Settings

  1. Pattern Type:

    • Normal – Detects patterns without requiring the third bar to exceed the high or low of the first bar.
    • Enhanced – Detects patterns where the third bar surpasses the high or low of the first bar.
    • All – Detects both Normal and Enhanced patterns.

  2. Derived Support and Resistance:

    • Option to toggle the visibility of support and resistance levels based on the detected reversal zones.

  3. Trend Filtering:

    • Aligned – Only detects patterns that match the current trend.
    • Opposite – Only detects patterns that oppose the current trend.
Trend Indicator Settings
  • Moving Average Cloud: Users can select the type of moving averages (e.g., SMA, EMA, HMA) and configure fast and slow-moving averages for a more precise trend view.
  • Supertrend: Customize the ATR length and factor, enhancing the trend-following capability of the Supertrend indicator.
  • Donchian Channels: Option to set the length for Donchian Channels, supporting a dynamic range of trend identification and reversal signals.

The Three Bar Reversal Pattern Indicator is ideal for traders seeking a technical analysis tool that not only automates the identification of reversal patterns but also allows filtering by trend direction for improved accuracy. This indicator’s customizable trend filters make it versatile and suitable for various trading strategies.


Reviews 2
xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2025.05.13 15:25 
 

Good trigger!!!

skl23105
457
skl23105 2025.02.09 10:47 
 

C'est vraiment un super indicateur pour tous ce qui aime trader le smc ,si on l'associe a son autre indicateur SMC system et qu on trade dans le sens de 30 mn, c est simplement super : Gros RR possible. En plus le programmeur est très disponible Un petit négatif quand même : il n'y a pas de scanner Vraiment merci

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xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2025.05.13 15:25 
 

Good trigger!!!

skl23105
457
skl23105 2025.02.09 10:47 
 

C'est vraiment un super indicateur pour tous ce qui aime trader le smc ,si on l'associe a son autre indicateur SMC system et qu on trade dans le sens de 30 mn, c est simplement super : Gros RR possible. En plus le programmeur est très disponible Un petit négatif quand même : il n'y a pas de scanner Vraiment merci

Duc Hoan Nguyen
70431
Reply from developer Duc Hoan Nguyen 2025.02.10 09:43
Thank you for your review!
I’m glad to hear that the indicator has been helpful for you.
Wishing you successful trading!
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