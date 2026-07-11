AURA GOLD PRO EDITION - USER GUIDE

Working trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD

Timeframe: H1

Min deposit: $500 ($1000+ for safety trading)

Min leverage 1:20

Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended

If you want to run EA on low risk, your minimum deposit needs to be around $2,000, and the risk parameter in the settings should not exceed 0.5% per strategy

Here is the list of recommended brokers





✅ICMarkets (open account)



✅ICTrading (open account)



✅Roboforex (open account)



✅Tickmill (open account)





Strategy Enable/Disable







In this section, you can activate or deactivate the independent trading strategies (logic) built into the EA. It is recommended to distribute your risks if you are using multiple systems simultaneously.

EnableSystem1 — Enables ( true ) or disables ( false ) the first trading system.

Strategy 1: Classic Breakout This is a time-tested logic designed to capitalize on strong directional moves after key support and resistance levels are breached. It adapts well across changing market conditions and focuses on high-probability breakout opportunities with disciplined risk management for every trade.



EnableSystem2 — Enables ( true ) or disables ( false ) the second trading system.

Strategy 2: London Open Momentum This algorithm analyzes Gold's range formation during the early hours and seeks to capture the strong momentum generated during the London session open. The strategy effectively utilizes the natural increase in volatility and liquidity as European participants enter the gold market.



EnableSystem3 — Enables ( true ) or disables ( false ) the third trading system.

Strategy 3: Swing Capture A medium-term approach aimed at identifying and executing on the most significant price swings. Trading opportunities appear less frequently here, but the system prioritizes only the highest-quality setups with a strong probability of success, carefully filtering out market noise to capture large trends.



EnableSystem4 — Enables ( true ) or disables ( false ) the fourth trading system.

Strategy 4: Price Action Scalper This is an intraday strategy that exploits short-term price action and market momentum. It focuses on quick, precise entries and exits to systematically capture small but consistent price movements, all while maintaining the strictest risk control thanks to the mandatory Stop Loss.



System Settings (System 1 Settings — System 4 Settings)





The settings blocks for each of the four systems are absolutely identical, but parameters are set individually for each, allowing for flexible money management. Below is a description using one system as an example (where X is the system number from 1 to 4):

SystemX_RiskType — The method for calculating the trade volume. In the screenshot, it is set to RISK_PERCENTAGE . Usually, options for calculating by fixed lot or by a fixed currency amount are also available here.

SystemX_RiskPercent — The percentage of the deposit to risk per trade. This parameter is active if RiskType is set to percentage risk (the default is 2.0).

SystemX_RiskUSDAmount — The risk amount in the deposit's base currency (e.g., dollars). Used if the fixed amount risk type is selected (the default is 100.0).

SystemX_FixedLotSize — A fixed trading volume. Applied if the fixed lot trading mode is selected (the default is 0.01).

SystemX_MagicNumber — A unique identifier (magic number) for the orders of a specific system. It allows the EA to track its own trades without confusing them with manual orders or trades from other systems (set as 1, 2, 3, and 4 for the respective systems).

SystemX_Comment — A text comment for the orders. It helps to visually distinguish the trades of different systems in the terminal and account history (e.g., "S1" for the first system).

Global Account Protection









This block is responsible for the overall safety of your trading account and allows you to limit losses or lock in a target profit.