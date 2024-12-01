Sending signals of indicators and candlestick patterns to Telegram without coding

If you need to send signals of indicators on the chart (both standard and custom), candlestick patterns, or their combinations to Telegram, and you do not have coding skills, I offer a ready-made solution below using the example of the intersection of slow and fast MA.





Telegram setup

Create a bot in Telegram, if you have not already done so. To do this, open Telegram and go to the @BotFather bot. When the dialog opens, click Start and select the /newbot command. Come up with a name for the bot and a system name (what will be the nickname after the @ sign must be unique in Telegram). In a response message, you will be sent a link to it and a token, for example 703526132:AAGcNN9ivIMFI3A-QfUH75u8UabcVcx7JIM. Save the token of the created bot.

Create a public channel in Telegram (if you use TelegramChannel input) or any channel or group ( if you use TelegramChatID input), if you haven't created one yet, and add your bot there as an administrator. In the latter case, find out the channel or group chat ID. To do this, for example, add the @LeadConverterToolkitBot bot to the chat and send the /get_chat_id command. The chat ID will be sent in response, for example -1001273594123





MT5 setup

Allow WebRequest for URL: api.telegram.org.





GRat IndiTrade in MT5. Installin





Open the chart from which you need to receive signals from indicators. Install the necessary indicators with the necessary parameters on it. For example, MA(10) and MA(20).

Install GRat_IndiTrade EA on the same chart. Set the parameters:

Trade = false - virtual trade mode

TelegramAlert = true

TelegramToken = 703526132:AAGcNN9ivIMFI3A-QfUH75u8UabcVcx7JIM

TelegramChatID = -1001273594123





Set the conditions for signals based on the indicators installed on the chart.

Buy: fast MA has become higher than slow MA.

Sell: fast MA has become lower than slow MA.

Launch the robot THAT'S IT! Indicator signals are sent to Telegram:







The message format is customizable, and they can serve as a signal to open trades in other trading systems.

IndiTelegram.tpl template for this example with the settings GRat IndiTrade and MAs. Just replace the TelegramToken and TelegramChatID parameters with your own. Similarly, you can send signals of any Below is a ready-madetemplate for this example with the settingsand MAs. Just replace theandparameters with your own. Similarly, you can send signals of any ready-made example to Telegram, including candlestick patterns , or set up your own signals.



