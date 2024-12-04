Trendlines with Breaks Scanner MT5
- Indicators
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Duc Hoan Nguyen->| I am a dedicated developer and programmer specializing in MQL4, MQL5, and Pine Script for TradingView, with a strong track record of success in building high-performing, tailored solutions for MT4, MT5, and TradingView platforms. Over the years, I have worked extensively within the financial and
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 4 November 2025
- Activations: 10
New tools will be $30 for the first week or the first 3 purchases!
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The Trendlines with Breaks Scanner is a state-of-the-art trading tool designed to help traders identify critical trends and detect breakouts in real time. With automatically generated pivot-point-based trendlines, this indicator empowers traders to seize trading opportunities with precision and confidence.
See more MT4 version at: Trendlines with Breaks Scanner MT4
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Key Features
1. Real-Time Breakout Detection
- Breakout Alerts: Get notified instantly when price breaks through a trendline. Integrated alerts ensure you never miss a critical market move.
- Non-Backpainting Breakouts: Breakouts are detected as they happen, providing accurate and reliable signals without backpainting.
- Dynamic Trendlines: Automatically drawn trendlines based on pivot points for effortless trend identification.
- Adjustable Steepness: Customize the steepness of trendlines to align with your unique trading strategy.
- ATR (Average True Range): Produces stable and consistent trendlines, ideal for less volatile markets.
- Stdev (Standard Deviation): Perfect for capturing trends in highly volatile markets.
- Linreg (Linear Regression): Statistically modeled trendlines, best suited for longer-term trend analysis.
- Pair Scanning: Monitor and analyze multiple pairs simultaneously.
- Cross-Timeframe Detection: Identify breakouts across various timeframes, from 1-minute charts to daily and weekly intervals, offering flexibility for all trading styles.
The Trendlines with Breaks Scanner is compatible with any trading methodology, allowing traders to pinpoint breakouts and anticipate future price movements.Enhanced Accuracy with Slope Calculation Methods
- ATR: Provides stable trendlines with fewer false signals.
- Stdev: Optimized for volatile markets, capturing quick trend changes.
- Linreg: Ideal for longer-term and steady trend forecasting.
- Default Mode: Trendlines are backpainted (offset into the past) to analyze historical price action.
- Real-Time Mode: Disable backpainting for live trendline updates and breakout detection.
|Setting
|Description
|Length
|Defines the pivot point period for trendline generation.
|Slope
|Adjusts the steepness of trendlines. Values greater than 1 create steeper lines.
|Slope Calculation Method
|Select the method for slope calculation: ATR, Stdev, or Linreg.
|Backpaint
|Toggle backpainting on or off to switch between historical and real-time trendline analysis.
|Scanner Settings
|Choose specific forex pairs for scanning breakout signals.
|Alerts
|Enable alerts for real-time breakout detection.
The Trendlines with Breaks Scanner is more than a trendline tool—it’s your comprehensive trading assistant. With its real-time breakout alerts, customizable trendline features, and multi-pair scanning capabilities, this indicator ensures you stay ahead in the fast-moving market.
Whether you're a day trader or a long-term investor, this tool provides the insights needed to make informed decisions and maximize trading potential.
Good indicator 15-minute or higher time signal works fine.