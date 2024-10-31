Follow Line MT4 with Scanner

Special offer: ALL TOOLS , just $35 each!

New tools will be $30 for the first week or the first 3 purchases! Trading Tools Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me

Maximize your trading edge with Follow Line with Scanner, an advanced volatility-based indicator designed for serious traders. This tool combines the power of Bollinger Bands with customizable settings, offering precise insights into price movements.

See more MT5 version at: Follow Line MT5 with Scanner

See more products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ndhsfy/seller

The key to Follow Line is its ability to detect when price moves beyond the Bollinger Bands set to a 1 standard deviation. Here’s how it works:

Buy Signals: When the price crosses above the upper Bollinger Band, the Follow Line turns blue, signaling potential buying opportunities.

When the price crosses above the upper Bollinger Band, the Follow Line turns blue, signaling potential buying opportunities. Sell Signals: When the price drops below the lower Bollinger Band, the Follow Line turns red, indicating a possible sell signal.

But Follow Line is more than just an indicator—it’s also fully equipped with a built-in scanner and real-time alerts. This allows you to track multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously, ensuring you never miss a signal, whether you’re monitoring breakouts or trend reversals.

With its powerful scanning feature, Follow Line with Scanner takes market monitoring to the next level. You can configure the scanner to track specific currency pairs or other assets like stocks, indices, or commodities. The tool scans these selected pairs and assets across all available timeframes on MT4, from M1 to larger timeframes such as W1 or MN.

Imagine being able to follow your favorite assets across multiple timeframes while the scanner works in the background, automatically identifying signals when the indicator conditions are met. You’ll receive alerts as soon as a pair or asset shows a potential trade, saving you time and enabling quick, informed decisions.

This feature is ideal for traders who focus on specific markets or assets. Whether you’re tracking forex, stocks, or commodities, the Follow Line scanner ensures you never miss a critical opportunity across the assets you care about most.

Bollinger Bands Deviation: Defaulted at 1, this setting can be adjusted for earlier signals or more stability during sideways markets. For aggressive trading, decrease the deviation; for smoother signals in choppy markets, increase it to 1.5 or 2.

Defaulted at 1, this setting can be adjusted for earlier signals or more stability during sideways markets. For aggressive trading, decrease the deviation; for smoother signals in choppy markets, increase it to 1.5 or 2. ATR Filter: By default, this filter stabilizes the indicator by considering the Average True Range (ATR) over a length of 5 bars, following highs and lows for more accurate trend reflections. You can turn it off for more agility in volatile markets, but beware of potential false signals.

With its flexible settings and cutting-edge volatility tracking, Follow Line with Scanner provides precise entry and exit points, helping you stay ahead of market trends. The customizable scanner and alerts ensure that you receive real-time notifications for your selected pairs or assets, helping you stay on top of every trading opportunity.

Don’t wait—get Follow Line today and enhance your trading with precise volatility signals, tailored scanning for your favorite markets, and powerful market insights!

Figure 1: Indicator in StrategyTester and no dashboard display

Figure 2: Indicator in StrategyTester with dashboard display

Figure 3,4: Example image of Follow Line in action

Figure 5: Scanner interface for current currency pair

Figure 6: Scanner interface for multiple currency pairs

Figure 7: Example of alerts



