AI Channels MT5

5
Special offer: ALL TOOLS, just $35 each!

New tools will be $30 for the first week or the first 3 purchases

Trading Tools Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me

The AI Channels Indicator utilizes rolling K-means clustering—a powerful machine learning technique in clustering analysis—to deliver real-time insights into underlying price trends. This indicator creates adaptive channels based on clustered price data, enabling traders to make informed decisions regarding trend direction and market conditions.

The indicator also includes a trailing stop option within its settings, providing added flexibility for managing risk.

See more MT4 version at:   AI Channels MT4

See more products at:  All Products

How to Use the AI Channels Indicator

Each channel extremity offers valuable insights for determining trend direction:

  • Upper Channel Extremity: Price breaking above this level may indicate an uptrend.
  • Lower Channel Extremity: Price breaking below this level may suggest a downtrend.

Adjusting the Window Size (the range of recent prices used for clustering) can provide either a long-term view with higher values or a short-term perspective with lower values.

Adjustable Clustering with "Clusters" Setting

The Clusters setting allows users to control how difficult it is for the price to break channel extremities. Higher cluster values place extremities further from the price, reflecting more robust trend barriers.

The Denoise Channels feature is enabled by default, smoothing out noise to provide clearer trend lines. Disabling this option returns more precise centroids at each point, though it may result in more irregular channel extremities.

Trailing Stop Visualization

For those who prefer trend-following strategies, the indicator offers an option to display channels as a trailing stop, which can help in managing trades during trending markets.

Centroid Dispersion Areas

Each extremity consists of an area that represents centroid dispersion. The width of these areas indicates how spread out the prices within each cluster are around their centroid:

  • Wider Areas: A larger dispersion width suggests greater price volatility within the cluster.

In practice, when the price enters a wider area, it is more likely to breach the associated extremity.

Indicator Details and Performance

The AI Channels Indicator uses K-means clustering over the specified Window Size, identifying clusters based on recent prices. Each channel extremity reflects the centroids of the lowest, average, and highest price clusters, offering an aggregated view of price dynamics.

To optimize performance, the indicator provides settings for maximum iteration steps during centroid calculation and Historical Bars Calculation to manage the calculation window, ensuring a balance between computational efficiency and indicator accuracy.

Settings Overview
  • Window Size: Number of recent prices used for indicator calculation.
  • Clusters: Number of clusters used to calculate channel extremities.
  • Denoise Channels: When enabled, it reduces noise for a smoother channel view.
  • As Trailing Stop: Allows displaying the indicator as a trailing stop.
Optimization Settings

To improve runtime efficiency:

  • Maximum Iteration Steps: Limits the iterations for finding centroids, balancing calculation speed and clustering accuracy.
  • Historical Bars Calculation: Sets the calculation window in bars, defining the amount of historical data to process.

With the AI Channels Indicator, traders gain a sophisticated tool for trend detection and volatility analysis based on clustering techniques, adaptable to both short- and long-term market insights.


Reviews 2
Francis Santos
291
Francis Santos 2026.08.09 19:52 
 

incrivel!

tomotesrataro
24
tomotesrataro 2025.12.14 13:14 
 

I'm from Japan. Thank you for the indicator with a high win rate. I trade on 5-minute and 15-minute charts and make a profit. I use the 1-minute chart to check entry timing. I use the 1-hour chart to check direction. This indicator determines entry and profit taking when the candlestick touches or leaves the green and red clouds, and I feel that it is an indicator that can see a little into the future. I have a question: is this an indicator that makes decisions using AI?

Recommended products
Best Linear Regression Trending
Manh Toan Do
5 (2)
Indicators
Linear Regression Trending indicator analyzes price trends by plotting a linear regression channel based on user-defined parameters such as source (for example, close prices), channel length, and deviation multiplier. How It Works: - The indicator calculates a linear regression line over the specified length, forming a channel with upper and lower boundaries offset by the deviation value. - It detects price breaks from the channel and optionally displays broken channel lines (in a customizable
FREE
Inversion Indicator MT5
Burak Baltaci
Indicators
-- Simple but effective. Inversion Indicator -  What is it? A trend-following overlay indicator that combines SuperTrend logic with exponential curve technology. It detects trend direction, draws a dynamic channel on the chart, and sends real-time alerts when the trend reverses. How does it work? The indicator calculates an exponential baseline using ATR and a SuperTrend factor. When price closes above or below this baseline, a trend reversal is confirmed. A green arrow marks the start of a
FREE
Cart Indicator MT5
Akira Egashira
Indicators
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
RSI Divergence MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In the dynamic financial markets, identifying trend reversal signals is essential for effective trading. The RSI Divergence Scanner is designed to help you detect RSI divergence signals across various currency pairs and timeframes accurately and efficiently. See more MT4 version at:    R
FREE
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci
Vu Van Tien
Indicators
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci This tool is designed for price action traders and structural analysts who want to optimize their charting. It automatically identifies valid market swings using fractal logic, draws clear ZigZag lines, and automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels for the most recent trading range. Key Features Dynamic Fractal Detection: Identifies valid swing peaks and troughs based on a user-defined review period (n). It filters out market noise and visually marks
FREE
Supertrend Fakeout MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Supertrend Fakeout Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Supertrend indicator, designed to deliver more reliable trend signals. By incorporating advanced features like the Fakeout Index Limit and Fakeout ATR Mult, this indicator helps to filter out false trend reversals cau
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Follow Line MT5 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (10)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Maximize your trading edge with Follow Line MT5 with Scanner, an advanced volatility-based indicator designed for serious traders. This tool combines the power of Bollinger Bands with customizable settings, offering precise insights into price movements. See more MT4 version at:   Follow
FREE
Market Shift and FVG MT5
Cruz Molina William Alberto
Indicators
Market Structure Shift with FVG Indicator for MT5 This MT5 indicator from the   apexfintech.net   suite identifies market structure shifts and fair value gaps (FVGs) to provide traders with potential trading opportunities. It alerts users on these events via mobile notifications, enabling them to react quickly to changing market conditions. Key Features: Market Structure Shift Detection:   Identifies bullish and bearish market structure shifts based on swing high/low breaks and significant candl
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due to
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Indicators
OmniSignal Navigator - Smart Entries at Key Levels Trade Like a Professional with this daily/weekly High-Low-Close indicator, designed for scalping or intraday short term trading and precision breakout trading. Suggested Timeframes to trade with: M 5 DO NOT USE THE INDICATOR ON THE M1 TIMEFRAME! Why It Works Perfect for Scalping/Intraday: Targets key zones (PDH/PDL/PDC & PWH/PWL/PWC) on M2, M3, M5, M15 timeframes. (Lower Timeframes = More Signals, Higher Timeframes = Less Signals) No Chart Anal
FREE
Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5
Tonny Obare
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
GG Time To Trade
Pham Quoc Gia
Indicators
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
FREE
Support Resistance Channels advanced
Minh Vuong Pham
Indicators
Support Resistance Channels Advanced is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that finds the strongest support and resistance from pivot points and draws them as channels (zones) rather than single lines, which better reflects how price reacts to areas. Features Automatic level detection: identifies pivot highs and lows and ranks the strongest current levels. Zone-based levels: shows support and resistance as channels, not thin lines, matching how price actually reacts. Cleaner reading: focuses on the most s
FREE
AUTO Zones Order Blocks
Paballo Justice Tsoako
Indicators
OrderBlockZones.mq5 is an MT5 chart indicator that automatically detects and draws Order Block support/resistance zones as colored rectangles. What it identifies: - Support (bullish OB): the last down candle before a strong upward impulse move. - Resistance (bearish OB): the last up candle before a strong downward impulse move. The zone spans that origin candle's full high-to-low range. How it filters zones: - Unbroken only — a zone is discarded once a later bar closes beyond it (below a
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Liquidity Sweep Alerts
Alexey Nazarov
Indicators
This indicator automatically identifies liquidity levels using swing fractals and tracks when price sweeps through them. Works on any symbol and timeframe with full multi-timeframe support. Features: — Detects swing highs and lows via a fractal method (configurable bars left & right) on a selected timeframe. Active levels are displayed as rays extending to the right; swept levels turn into dashed lines ending at the sweep candle. — Plots Previous Day (PDhigh / PDlow), Previous Week (PWhigh / PWl
FREE
STM Signal MT5
Aren Davidian
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA STM Signa
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicators
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicators
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Indicators
>> Announcements Channel << ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatilit
FREE
This is a combination of indices 1
Hao Zhi Chen
5 (1)
Indicators
这是一个组合指标分析趋势、支撑阻力、买卖点。运用了均线MA、布林带、KDJ、CCI、RSI。 主图上下线是布林带上下线，采用的是20周期和2.3标准差可以用来支撑阻力。 中间的是分析趋势的均线，趋势分析是用均线多周期: 为涨趋势，反之为下跌趋势。在同一种颜色，基本说明趋势没有发生变化。 子图是由   KDJ、CCI、RSI三个指标组成，大于70超买，小于30超卖, 智能提示是运用了算法，主要计算布林带，   KDJ、CCI、RSI指标 有三个或四个指标超出市场常态就会发出提示行情可能反转。 子图指标运用了很多数据，刚刚开始加载会有点慢，耐心等待就可以 这个指标是子图指标，还要再下我发布的MMB分析，这样就刚刚好组成一套分析 电脑分辨率的文本大小请设置100%，不然字体会不一样
FREE
This is a combination of indices
Hao Zhi Chen
Indicators
这是一个组合指标分析趋势、支撑阻力、买卖点。运用了均线MA、布林带、KDJ、CCI、RSI。 主图上下线是布林带上下线，采用的是20周期和2.3标准差可以用来支撑阻力。 中间的是分析趋势的均线，趋势分析是用均线多周期: 为涨趋势，反之为下跌趋势。在同一种颜色，基本说明趋势没有发生变化。 子图是由 KDJ、CCI、RSI三个指标组成，大于70超买，小于30超卖, 智能提示是运用了算法，主要计算布林带， KDJ、CCI、RSI指标 有三个或四个指标超出市场常态就会发出提示行情可能反转。 子图指标运用了很多数据，刚刚开始加载会有点慢，耐心等待就可以 这个指标是主图指标，还要再下我发布的RCD分析，这样就刚刚好组成一套分析 电脑分辨率的文本大小请设置100%，不然字体会不一样
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
FREE
KTrade Fibo For MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Fibo: from KTrade 1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band 2.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (19)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
More from author
Volumatic VIDyA MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is an advanced indicator designed to track trends and analyze buy-sell pressure within each phase of a trend. By utilizing the Variable Index Dynamic Average as a core dynamic smoothing technique, this tool provides critical insights into
Supertrend Fakeout MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Supertrend Fakeout Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Supertrend indicator, designed to deliver more reliable trend signals. By incorporating advanced features like the Fakeout Index Limit and Fakeout ATR Mult, this indicator helps to filter out false trend reversals cau
FREE
RSI Kernel Optimized with Scanner for MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Introducing the revolutionary RSI Kernel Optimized with Scanner for MT5 , a cutting-edge tool that redefines traditional RSI analysis by integrating the powerful Kernel Density Estimation (KDE) algorithm. This advanced indicator not only provides real-time insights into market trends but
Follow Line MT5 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (10)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Maximize your trading edge with Follow Line MT5 with Scanner, an advanced volatility-based indicator designed for serious traders. This tool combines the power of Bollinger Bands with customizable settings, offering precise insights into price movements. See more MT4 version at:   Follow
FREE
RSI Kernel Optimized MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Introducing the revolutionary RSI Kernel Optimized with Scanner , a cutting-edge tool that redefines traditional RSI analysis by integrating the powerful Kernel Density Estimation (KDE) algorithm. This advanced indicator not only provides real-time insights into market trends but also in
OA SnR Power MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Overview OA SnR Power is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and assess the strength of support and resistance levels. By incorporating key factors such as trading volume, rebound frequency, and retest count, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of critical price zo
FREE
Volumatic VIDyA MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is an advanced indicator designed to track trends and analyze buy-sell pressure within each phase of a trend. By utilizing the Variable Index Dynamic Average as a core dynamic smoothing technique, this tool provides critical insights into
SnR Retest and Break MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In the ever-changing landscape of financial trading, accurately identifying and analyzing support and resistance levels is essential for making informed investment decisions. SnR Retest and Break Multi-Timeframe is a support and resistance indicator designed to enhance your trading analy
Supertrend Fakeout MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Supertrend Fakeout Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Supertrend indicator, designed to deliver more reliable trend signals. By incorporating advanced features like the Fakeout Index Limit and Fakeout ATR Mult, this indicator helps to filter out false trend reversals cau
FREE
RSI Divergence MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In the dynamic financial markets, identifying trend reversal signals is essential for effective trading. The RSI Divergence Scanner is designed to help you detect RSI divergence signals across various currency pairs and timeframes accurately and efficiently. See more MT4 version at:    R
FREE
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who seek deeper insights into market behavior by identifying key price areas where significant market participants accumulate orders. These areas, known as Volumetric Order Blocks, can serve as
Follow Line MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
2.33 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Maximize your trading edge with Follow Line with Scanner, an advanced volatility-based indicator designed for serious traders. This tool combines the power of Bollinger Bands with customizable settings, offering precise insights into price movements. See more MT5 version at:   Follow Lin
FREE
AI Channels MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The AI Channels Indicator utilizes rolling K-means clustering —a powerful machine learning technique in clustering analysis—to deliver real-time insights into underlying price trends. This indicator creates adaptive channels based on clustered price data, enabling traders to make informe
FREE
RSI Divergence MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In the dynamic financial markets, identifying trend reversal signals is essential for effective trading. The RSI Divergence Scanner is designed to help you detect RSI divergence signals across various currency pairs and timeframes accurately and efficiently. See more MT5 version at:    R
FREE
OA SnR Power MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Overview OA SnR Power is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and assess the strength of support and resistance levels. By incorporating key factors such as trading volume, rebound frequency, and retest count, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of critical price zo
FREE
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit Multi-Timeframe is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for professional traders, helping to identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. With multi-timeframe display capabilities through the Timeframe Sele
SuperTrend AI Clustering MT5 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Discover the power of AI with the SuperTrend AI Clustering MT5 with Scanner , a revolutionary trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This indicator redefines market analysis by combining K-means clustering with the widely popular SuperTrend indicator, giving traders an edge in navigating t
Three Bar Reversal Pattern MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Three Bar Reversal Pattern Indicator offers a powerful tool for traders, automatically identifying and highlighting three-bar reversal patterns directly on the price chart. This indicator serves as a valuable resource for detecting potential trend reversals and enables users to refin
Trendlines with Breaks Scanner MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Trendlines with Breaks Scanner is a state-of-the-art trading tool designed to help traders identify critical trends and detect breakouts in real time. With automatically generated pivot-point-based trendlines, this indicator empowers traders to seize trading opportunities with precis
Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT5 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT5 with Scanner indicator combines the Zero-Lag Moving Average (ZLMA) with a standard Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to provide traders with a comprehensive view of market momentum and key price levels. In addition, the scanner and alert features allow tra
Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Zero Lag MA Trend Levels with Scanner indicator combines the Zero-Lag Moving Average (ZLMA) with a standard Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to provide traders with a comprehensive view of market momentum and key price levels. In addition, the scanner and alert features allow traders
Predictive Ranges MT4 Scanner Multi TF
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In today's volatile financial trading landscape, accurately identifying support and resistance levels is crucial for traders to make informed decisions. Predictive Ranges Scanner Multi-TF is an advanced tool designed to assist traders in scanning and predicting future trading ranges acro
Predictive Ranges MT5 Scanner Multi TF
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me In today's volatile financial trading landscape, accurately identifying support and resistance levels is crucial for traders to make informed decisions. Predictive Ranges Scanner Multi-TF is an advanced tool designed to assist traders in scanning and predicting future trading ranges acro
ML Adaptive SuperTrend MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Unlock the power of advanced machine learning with the Machine Learning Adaptive SuperTrend , a cutting-edge indicator designed to seamlessly adapt to changing market conditions. By integrating k-means clustering with the SuperTrend methodology, this indicator enables precise trend ident
Three Bar Reversal Pattern MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Three Bar Reversal Pattern Indicator offers a powerful tool for traders, automatically identifying and highlighting three-bar reversal patterns directly on the price chart. This indicator serves as a valuable resource for detecting potential trend reversals and enables users to refin
Liquidity Pools MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Liquidity Pools indicator is an advanced tool that identifies and marks potential liquidity zones on the chart by analyzing high and low areas with frequent wick touches, along with the number of revisits and the volume traded within each zone. This tool provides traders with a compr
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner is a support‑and‑resistance indicator that adds volume context to price structure. By showing how trading activity clusters around recent pivots, it helps users see where buying or selling interest has been most active. See more MT5 version at:
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner is a support‑and‑resistance indicator that adds volume context to price structure. By showing how trading activity clusters around recent pivots, it helps users see where buying or selling interest has been most active. See more MT4 version at:
Supply Demand Retest and Break MT5 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe , this tool plots supply and demand zones based on strong momentum candles, allowing you to identify these zones across multiple timeframes using the   timeframe selector   feature. With retest and break labels, along with customizable valid
Kalman Trend Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Kalman Trend Levels is an advanced trend-following indicator that leverages cutting-edge Kalman filter technology to provide traders with powerful analytical signals. Designed for accuracy and adaptability, this tool not only identifies critical support and resistance zones but also offe
Filter:
Francis Santos
291
Francis Santos 2026.08.09 19:52 
 

incrivel!

tomotesrataro
24
tomotesrataro 2025.12.14 13:14 
 

I'm from Japan. Thank you for the indicator with a high win rate. I trade on 5-minute and 15-minute charts and make a profit. I use the 1-minute chart to check entry timing. I use the 1-hour chart to check direction. This indicator determines entry and profit taking when the candlestick touches or leaves the green and red clouds, and I feel that it is an indicator that can see a little into the future. I have a question: is this an indicator that makes decisions using AI?

Reply to review