I Built a Second Tool — This One Tells You Where Price Is Going, Not Where It's Been

When I released Quantum Crypto PRO a few weeks ago, several people asked in DMs: "What indicator are you actually using to decide where price is heading?"

That's Quantum Levels PRO. It's now live on MQL5 Market.

The problem with most indicators

They're rearview mirrors. They smooth past data and react after the move is done. By the time the signal fires, the best entry is already gone.

Quantum Levels PRO works differently. It analyzes swing structure and calculates four precise price levels based on how far this particular instrument actually moves:

UP Trend Target — maximum expected upside

— maximum expected upside UP Correction Target — conservative upside, partial close zone

— conservative upside, partial close zone DOWN Trend Target — maximum expected downside

— maximum expected downside DOWN Correction Target — conservative downside, partial close zone





When price breaks a swing high or low, the levels activate and stay fixed. No repainting — ever. Scroll back through any historical chart and verify every level exactly where it appeared.

Part of the same ecosystem

Quantum Levels PRO is the indicator layer behind the Quantum Crypto PRO EA. The advisor trades BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE using Whalehunt.io signals. I run Quantum Levels on the same charts as confluence confirmation — when a signal fires AND price is near a Trend Target, that's a high-quality setup. The EA takes the trade, the indicator shows the exit zone.

For manual traders, no EA needed. Works on any instrument, any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, anything with swings.

Advanced mode

There's a mode that compares targets across M5, M15 and H1 simultaneously. When all three agree on the same price zone, it marks it as confluent. Those levels react more consistently than isolated ones — not guaranteed, but noticeably.





This is a target projection tool, not a signal generator. It shows where price is likely to go. The decision is still yours.

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Indicator: search Quantum Levels PRO on MQL5 EA: search Quantum Crypto PRO v7 on MQL5 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363676 Platform: https://whalehunt.io

Bought the indicator? Send me a PM — free 1-month premium access to Whalehunt.io included.

#indicators #price targets #no repaint #crypto trading #bitcoin