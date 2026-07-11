The Gold Market Does Not Wait For You

Nova GOLD Breakout Runs The Session Whether You Are There Or Not.

Manual gold trading has a practical problem that almost nobody talks about when they are first learning to trade. Gold does not care about your schedule. The sessions that produce the cleanest breakouts are not always the ones that happen during your working hours or when you are awake and focused. The setup you have been watching for two hours triggers the moment you step away from the screen. The session you slept through had the cleanest range and the most defined breakout of the week.

This is not bad luck. It is the nature of trading a global market with your attention as the limiting factor.

Nova GOLD Breakout does not have that problem. It runs the session. It marks the range. When price crosses the breakout level, the trade opens. Whether you are at your desk, asleep, or somewhere without a phone, the system is doing exactly what it was configured to do.

Three Stages. Every Session. No Input Required After Setup.

The EA defines a time-based session range every day. The high and low of that window become the breakout levels. When price crosses one, the first trade opens with a hard stop loss on the other side of the range.

If price moves toward the target and retests the broken level, the retest entry fires automatically. Same direction. Same stop. The system does not need you there to recognize the retest and decide to re-enter. The condition is defined and the entry fires when it is met.

If the breakout fails completely and price breaks the other side of the range, the fallback trade opens in the new direction. Same logic. Same automatic execution. Up to four entries per session, all of them happening on their own while you get on with whatever else is in your day.

Every one of those trades gets posted in the Nova Telegram channel the same day it happens. Chart screenshot, entry, exit, stop, a short note on what happened. Join the channel free and see how the system behaves across different sessions and different market conditions before you make any decision about it.

Join the Nova Telegram channel free and follow every live session.

The Setup Runs Once. The Sessions Run Every Day.

Configure the session window, set the risk percentage, attach it to XAUUSD M1. After that the system handles the rest. The range forms, the levels are set, the trades open and close according to the rules. The next session starts the same way regardless of what the previous one produced.

No daily management. No monitoring required between sessions. The only check worth doing is the Telegram channel update at the end of the day to see what the session produced. That post is always there, whether the result was a win, a stop hit, or a flat day where nothing qualified.

See Nova GOLD Breakout On MQL5

Follow Nova 002 Live Signal

Join The Nova Telegram Channel Free

The session runs at 3am or 11pm or whenever gold decides to move. The system does not need you there for that to happen correctly.