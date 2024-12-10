Breakaway Fair Value Gaps MT4

5
The Breakaway Fair Value Gaps (FVG) tool is a cutting-edge solution designed for traders to identify areas where price has broken away from balance, providing in-depth insights into mitigation probabilities. This tool not only highlights critical signals but also includes advanced functionalities to enhance decision-making accuracy.

Key Features of Breakaway FVG

1. What is a Breakaway Fair Value Gap?

  • Definition:
    Breakaway FVGs form at points where price breaks to new Highs or Lows in recent history. These areas represent strong market momentum as buyers or sellers push prices decisively in one direction.

  • Significance:
    When price moves significantly away from its current balance range, it often becomes off-balance or over-extended. These gaps provide valuable trading opportunities, as prices tend to revert back to fill these imbalances eventually.

2. Mitigation Analysis (Filling the Price Gap)

  • Success Rate:
    The Breakaway FVG dashboard delivers historical data on the likelihood of a gap being mitigated:

    • Example (shown in the image): For Bearish Breakaway FVGs, 78.82% were mitigated within 100 bars, with an average mitigation time of 20 bars.
    • The remaining 21.18% either took longer than 100 bars to mitigate or were never mitigated.

  • Detailed Visualization:

    • The dashboard shows the distance from the current price to the FVG level, helping traders assess mitigation probabilities at a glance.
    • Unmitigated FVGs are extended visually and update in real-time for accurate analysis.

  • Mitigation Time:
    Traders can choose to display either the average or the median mitigation time, depending on their strategy preferences.

3. Alerts
  • Alert Functionality:
    The tool includes automated alerts triggered when the price breaks through an identified FVG, ensuring traders can respond quickly to significant opportunities even when they are not actively monitoring the charts.
Customization Options

The Breakaway FVG tool offers extensive customization to suit individual trading styles:

  1. Trend Length:

    • Adjust the trend length of Donchian Channels (DC) used for identifying Breakaway FVGs to match your preferred timeframes.

  2. Maximum Duration:

    • Set the maximum analysis duration (in bars) after which unfilled FVGs are marked as "Unmitigated."

  3. Show Mitigation Levels:

    • Enable or disable the display of mitigation levels to focus on other critical trading elements.

  4. Show Dashboard (table):

    • Toggle the visibility of the dashboard for a more personalized interface.

  5. Use Median Duration:

    • Choose between displaying the average or median mitigation time for a more tailored data representation.
Trading Strategy Applications

  1. Identifying Entry Points:

    • Combine Breakaway FVGs with other indicators like RSI or MACD to pinpoint optimal entry points when price is likely to revert toward balance.

  2. Setting Price Targets:

    • Use mitigation levels as price targets to maximize profit when trading trends or reversals.

  3. Evaluating Success Probabilities:

    • Leverage the dashboard's historical data to gauge the likelihood of FVG mitigation before committing to trades.

  4. Reducing Risk:

    • With real-time alerts and comprehensive data, traders can better manage risk by exiting trades when price deviates significantly from balance.
Why Choose Breakaway FVG?

  1. Accurate Data:

    • Provides detailed historical analysis and real-time insights for informed decision-making.

  2. High Visual Clarity:

    • Mitigation levels and dashboard are clearly presented, making it easy to focus on crucial trading information.

  3. Time Efficiency:

    • Automated alerts ensure you don’t miss key trading opportunities.

  4. Flexible Customization:

    • A wide range of settings to match your unique trading style and requirements.





Reviews 2
traderlivy
443
traderlivy 2025.01.07 18:09 
 

This indicator is highly reliable and performs exceptionally well. Many thanks to Duc Hoan for your support in setting up the new alert. The Breakaway FVG tool offers comprehensive customization options. I find it works best when paired with the Predictive Ranges MT4 Scanner, as they complement each other perfectly. Thank you once again for your valuable assistance!

XANKEEZ
671
XANKEEZ 2025.01.03 09:51 
 

Breakaway FVGs is an essential indicator in my trading arsenal. when used effectively, they can significantly improve your trading win rate. the author's recent MTF update makes using Breakaway FVGs even easier. Thanks!

Reply to review