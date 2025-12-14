How to become profitable in Manual trading: a step-by-step guide
How to become profitable in Manual trading: a step-by-step guide

14 December 2025, 17:34
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Becoming consistently profitable in trading is a challenging endeavor that requires a combination of knowledge, discipline, and risk management. While there’s no guaranteed method for success, the following step-by-step approach can help increase your chances of profitability.


📌 Educate Yourself

  • Start by learning the basics of financial markets, including different asset classes (stocks, forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies), trading strategies, and technical analysis.
  • Read books, attend seminars, and take online courses on trading and investment.

📌 Set Clear Goals

  • Determine your financial goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon. Are you trading for short-term income, long-term growth, or both?
  • Set realistic profit targets and risk limits. Know how much you’re willing to risk on each trade.

📌 Choose Your Market

  • Focus on a specific market or asset class that you have a deep understanding of. This could be stocks, forex, commodities, or cryptocurrencies.
  • Each market has its own dynamics and requires different strategies.

📌 Select a Trading Style

  • Decide on your trading style, such as day trading, swing trading, or long-term investing.
  • Match your trading style to your personality and lifestyle.

📌 Develop a Trading Plan

  • Create a comprehensive trading plan that includes entry and exit strategies, risk management rules, and trade execution guidelines.
  • Your plan should be based on thorough research and analysis.

📌 Technical and Fundamental Analysis

  • Learn how to analyze price charts and use technical indicators to identify trends, support, and resistance levels.
  • Consider incorporating fundamental analysis to understand the underlying factors affecting asset prices.

📌 Risk Management

  • Use risk management techniques to protect your capital. Never risk more than you can afford to lose on a single trade.
  • Set stop-loss orders to limit potential losses.

📌 Start with a Demo Account

  • Before risking real money, practice trading with a demo account to refine your strategies and gain experience without financial risk.

📌 Keep Records

  • Maintain a trading journal to track your trades, including entry and exit points, reasons for the trade, and outcomes.
  • Regularly review your journal to identify patterns and improve your decision-making.

📌 Continuous Learning

  • Stay updated with market news and events that can impact your trades.
  • Continuously improve your trading skills by studying market behavior and refining your strategies.

📌 Emotional Discipline

  • Emotions can lead to impulsive decisions. Stick to your trading plan and avoid making emotional trades.
  • Accept that losses are part of trading, and don’t chase after them.

📌 Risk/Reward Ratio

  • Ensure that your potential reward justifies the risk you are taking on a trade. Aim for a favorable risk/reward ratio.

📌 Diversification

  • Don’t put all your capital into a single trade or asset. Diversify your portfolio to spread risk.

📌 Review and Adjust

  • Periodically review your trading plan and strategies to adapt to changing market conditions.
  • Be willing to adjust or abandon strategies that are no longer effective.

📌 Seek Mentorship

  • Consider finding a mentor or joining a trading community to gain insights and learn from experienced traders.

📌 Manage Your Capital

  • Avoid overleveraging. Use leverage wisely and be aware of the risks involved.

  • Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.


You understand now that trading is not for everybody; fortunately algo-trading is here to ease this process; but this other technique requires also education caution and experience. 


Trading is a long and beautiful journey but with a lot of traps. Trade safe.


MetaSignalsPro Team

Trading easier, faster and safer


📚 Continue Your Learning

Setting new standards of Ethics and Robustness in algo trading

A Modern Framework for Risk Diversification in Automated Trading

How to evaluate an algo before you buy it

How to manage your algos

