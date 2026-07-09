The Complete Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Trading Guide

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) is a price-action trading methodology built around market structure, liquidity, and price imbalance. This guide walks through every core concept, the exact step-by-step process for using them together across timeframes, and the practical knowledge that separates traders who use SMC profitably from those who lose money misapplying it.

Table of Contents

What Is Smart Money Concepts? Market Structure — The Foundation Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) Liquidity — Why Price Moves Where It Moves Order Blocks Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Imbalance Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium Breaker Blocks and Mitigation Blocks Supply and Demand Zones vs Order Blocks The Complete Multi-Timeframe Trading Process (Step-by-Step) Risk Management Within an SMC Framework Common Mistakes That Cause Losses Practical Checklist Before Every Trade Glossary of Terms

1. What Is Smart Money Concepts?

SMC is a framework for reading price action through the lens of how large market participants ("smart money" — institutions, banks, large funds) are believed to operate: accumulating positions, engineering liquidity, and moving price efficiently between key levels. Retail traders use SMC to try to align their trades with these larger flows rather than trading against them.

The framework is built on a few central ideas:

Price moves in a structured, not random, way — measured through swing highs and lows.

Price is drawn toward areas of resting liquidity (clusters of stop-losses and pending orders).

Price leaves "footprints" — order blocks and imbalances — that can act as future support/resistance.

Not all price levels are equal — some are "expensive" (premium) and some are "cheap" (discount) relative to the current range.

Every concept below builds on these ideas.

2. Market Structure — The Foundation

Market structure is the sequence of swing highs and swing lows on a chart. It tells you what the trend currently is.

Uptrend (bullish structure): a series of Higher Highs (HH) and Higher Lows (HL).

a series of Higher Highs (HH) and Higher Lows (HL). Downtrend (bearish structure): a series of Lower Highs (LH) and Lower Lows (LL).

a series of Lower Highs (LH) and Lower Lows (LL). Ranging structure: highs and lows that are roughly equal, with no clear directional progression.

How to mark swing points:

A swing high is a candle with lower highs on both sides of it.

A swing low is a candle with higher lows on both sides of it.

The "significance" of a swing point depends on how many candles you require on each side (a stricter rule = fewer, more significant swings; a looser rule = more, noisier swings).

Important practical note: there is no single universal rule for how many candles must confirm a swing point. Different traders and different indicators use different lookback periods. This means structure marked by one trader can look different from structure marked by another. The fix is not to worry about finding the "correct" method — it's to pick one method and apply it consistently, so your reads are repeatable and you can actually learn from your results over time.

3. Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)

These two signals tell you whether the trend is continuing or potentially reversing. They are the primary trend-identification tools in SMC.

Break of Structure (BOS)

Occurs when price breaks beyond the most recent relevant swing point in the direction of the current trend.

In an uptrend: price breaks above the last swing high → bullish BOS → uptrend confirmed to continue.

In a downtrend: price breaks below the last swing low → bearish BOS → downtrend confirmed to continue.

BOS is a continuation signal. It tells you the trend you're already in remains intact.

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Occurs when price breaks a swing point against the current trend — the first structural evidence that the trend may be reversing.

In an uptrend: price breaks below the most recent higher low → bearish CHoCH → possible reversal to downtrend.

In a downtrend: price breaks above the most recent lower high → bullish CHoCH → possible reversal to uptrend.

CHoCH is a warning/reversal signal. It's often the first sign that momentum has shifted, and it's frequently used as a trigger to look for entries in the new direction.

How they work together across a trend cycle:

Trend is bullish, confirmed repeatedly by bullish BOS. Eventually, a bearish CHoCH appears — first sign trend may be turning. If a new sequence of LH/LL develops with further bearish BOS, the downtrend is now confirmed. The cycle repeats.

4. Liquidity — Why Price Moves Where It Moves

Liquidity refers to areas on the chart where a large number of pending orders (stop-losses, breakout entries) are clustered. SMC theory holds that price is often drawn toward these areas because they represent pools of orders that can fuel a strong move.

Types of liquidity:

Buy-side liquidity (BSL): resting buy stop orders, typically located just above swing highs or equal highs.

resting buy stop orders, typically located just above swing highs or equal highs. Sell-side liquidity (SSL): resting sell stop orders, typically located just below swing lows or equal lows.

resting sell stop orders, typically located just below swing lows or equal lows. Equal highs/lows (EQH/EQL): when price tests the same level two or more times without breaking it, liquidity builds up right above/below that level, making it an attractive target.

Liquidity grab / stop hunt: Price wicks through a liquidity area (triggering the resting stop orders), then sharply reverses. This is one of the most talked-about SMC concepts and is often used as a confirmation signal — the idea being that once the liquidity has been "grabbed," the real move can begin in the opposite direction.

Practical use: liquidity levels are commonly used as:

Targets — where you expect price to be drawn toward, used to set take-profit levels.

— where you expect price to be drawn toward, used to set take-profit levels. Entry triggers — a liquidity grab followed by a CHoCH is a common confirmation pattern for reversal entries.

5. Order Blocks

An order block (OB) is the last candle (or small cluster of candles) moving in the opposite direction before a strong, impulsive move. It represents a zone where a large concentration of orders may have been placed, causing the subsequent move.

Bullish order block: the last down-close candle before a strong rally.

the last down-close candle before a strong rally. Bearish order block: the last up-close candle before a strong decline.

How traders use order blocks:

Identify the impulsive move (a strong, decisive break of structure). Locate the last opposing candle before that move began. Mark the high and low of that candle as a zone. Wait for price to return ("retrace" or "mitigate") into that zone. Look for confirmation (often a lower-timeframe CHoCH) before entering in the original direction of the impulsive move.

Refinements traders commonly apply:

Only trade order blocks that caused a BOS or CHoCH — order blocks that didn't lead to a structural break are considered lower quality.

— order blocks that didn't lead to a structural break are considered lower quality. Only trade order blocks that align with HTF bias — an OB against the higher-timeframe trend is riskier.

— an OB against the higher-timeframe trend is riskier. Some traders further refine the OB zone down to just the wick or just the body of the candle to tighten entries.

6. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Imbalance

A Fair Value Gap is a three-candle pattern where price moves so fast that it leaves a visible "gap" between candles — meaning the market didn't trade evenly through that price range.

How to identify an FVG:

Look at three consecutive candles.

If the high of candle 1 does not overlap with the low of candle 3 (in a bullish move), or the low of candle 1 does not overlap with the high of candle 3 (in a bearish move), the space between them is the FVG.

Why traders use it: The theory is that price is inefficient in this zone and has a tendency to return and "fill" the gap (fully or partially) before continuing in the original direction. FVGs are often used the same way as order blocks — as a zone to wait for a retracement into before entering.

FVG vs Order Block:

FVGs are purely price-gap-based (mechanical, easy to spot).

Order blocks are candle-selection-based (last opposing candle before a move) and slightly more discretionary.

Many traders look for confluence — an FVG sitting inside or overlapping an order block is considered a stronger zone than either alone.

7. Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium

This concept filters where within a price range it makes sense to look for a buy or a sell.

How to build it:

Identify a significant swing high and swing low (the range you're analyzing). Mark the midpoint (50%) of that range — this is the equilibrium. The upper half of the range (above equilibrium) is the premium zone — considered relatively expensive. The lower half of the range (below equilibrium) is the discount zone — considered relatively cheap.

How it's used:

If your bias is bullish (looking to buy), you want your entry to occur in the discount zone — buying "on sale" relative to the range.

— buying "on sale" relative to the range. If your bias is bearish (looking to sell), you want your entry to occur in the premium zone — selling at a relatively expensive price.

— selling at a relatively expensive price. Entries taken against this logic (e.g., buying in premium) are generally considered lower-probability and are avoided by disciplined SMC traders.

This concept is essentially a structured way of applying "buy low, sell high" within the context of the current range, rather than picking arbitrary levels.

8. Breaker Blocks and Mitigation Blocks

These are more advanced variations of the order block concept.

Breaker Block: occurs when an order block fails (price breaks through it) and then price returns to retest that broken zone from the other side, where it now acts as support/resistance in the opposite role. Essentially, a failed order block that "flips" polarity.

occurs when an order block fails (price breaks through it) and then price returns to retest that broken zone from the other side, where it now acts as support/resistance in the opposite role. Essentially, a failed order block that "flips" polarity. Mitigation Block: similar concept — a zone where price returns to the origin of a failed move to "mitigate" (partially offset) the orders that were left unfilled, before continuing in the new direction.

These are used less often by beginners but are common refinements experienced SMC traders add once they're comfortable with the basic order block concept.

9. Supply and Demand Zones vs Order Blocks

Traders new to SMC often ask how order blocks differ from the older "supply and demand zone" concept from classical technical analysis. They are closely related:

Supply/demand zones are typically drawn around a broader area of consolidation before a move.

Order blocks are more precise — narrowed down to the specific last candle before the move.

Functionally, both are used the same way: as zones to anticipate a reaction from price. Order blocks are simply a more refined, candle-specific version of the same underlying idea.

10. The Complete Multi-Timeframe Trading Process (Step-by-Step)

This is the practical workflow that ties every concept above together. Most SMC traders follow some version of this top-down sequence.

Step 1: Determine HTF Bias (Daily / 4H chart)

Mark swing highs and lows.

Identify current structure: is it bullish (HH/HL), bearish (LH/LL), or ranging?

Check for the most recent BOS (confirms trend) or CHoCH (possible reversal).

Decide: are you only looking for buys, or only looking for sells? Do not trade against this bias.

Step 2: Map Premium/Discount and Liquidity on the HTF

Draw the current range (last significant swing high to swing low).

Mark the equilibrium (50%) line to define premium vs discount.

Identify nearby liquidity pools — old highs/lows, equal highs/equal lows — that price may be targeting.

If bias is bullish, you want price to currently be in, or moving toward, the discount zone.

If bias is bearish, you want price to currently be in, or moving toward, the premium zone.

Step 3: Drop to Intermediate Timeframe (1H / 15M) for Points of Interest

Locate the order block or FVG that: Aligns with your HTF bias direction. Sits within the correct premium/discount zone. Ideally caused the BOS/CHoCH you identified in Step 1.

Mark this as your "zone of interest" — the price level you're now waiting for.

Step 4: Wait for Price to Reach the Zone

Do not enter early or chase price toward the zone.

Set alerts at the zone boundaries if your platform allows it, so you're not watching the chart constantly.

Step 5: Zoom to LTF (5M / 1M) for Entry Confirmation

Once price taps into the zone of interest, watch for a lower-timeframe structural shift (an LTF CHoCH or BOS) that confirms the reaction you expected.

This LTF confirmation is typically the actual trigger for entry — entering purely because price "touched" the zone, without confirmation, is a common and costly mistake.

Step 6: Execute With Defined Risk

Stop-loss: placed beyond the invalidation point — typically beyond the order block/FVG or beyond the LTF structure point that would prove the setup wrong.

placed beyond the invalidation point — typically beyond the order block/FVG or beyond the LTF structure point that would prove the setup wrong. Take-profit: typically set at the next relevant liquidity pool or an opposing HTF order block/FVG.

typically set at the next relevant liquidity pool or an opposing HTF order block/FVG. Risk-to-reward: most SMC traders only take setups offering at least 1:2 or better, given the discretionary nature of entries.

Visual Summary of the Funnel

HTF trend (BOS/CHoCH) → HTF premium/discount filter → HTF/1H order block or FVG (zone of interest) → wait for price to arrive at zone → LTF structure shift (entry trigger) → stop-loss beyond invalidation, target at liquidity

11. Risk Management Within an SMC Framework

SMC provides an entry methodology — it does not replace risk management. Traders who lose money with SMC most often do so from poor risk control, not from the concepts themselves.

Risk a fixed, small percentage per trade (commonly 0.5–2% of account equity), regardless of how confident the setup looks.

(commonly 0.5–2% of account equity), regardless of how confident the setup looks. Always define your stop-loss before entering , based on structure invalidation — not on a fixed pip amount unrelated to the chart.

, based on structure invalidation — not on a fixed pip amount unrelated to the chart. Don't move your stop-loss further away once in the trade — if the zone is invalidated, the setup is wrong; exit and reassess rather than hoping.

— if the zone is invalidated, the setup is wrong; exit and reassess rather than hoping. Avoid stacking multiple entries into the same zone without a clear scaling plan — this multiplies risk without multiplying edge.

without a clear scaling plan — this multiplies risk without multiplying edge. Journal every trade — record the HTF bias, the zone used, the LTF confirmation, and the outcome. This is the only way to know if your specific rule set is actually working for you.

12. Common Mistakes That Cause Losses

Trading every order block/FVG you see , regardless of whether it aligns with HTF bias — this leads to taking low-probability, counter-trend trades.

, regardless of whether it aligns with HTF bias — this leads to taking low-probability, counter-trend trades. Entering as soon as price touches a zone , without waiting for LTF confirmation — the zone reacting is not guaranteed, and entering blind increases losses.

, without waiting for LTF confirmation — the zone reacting is not guaranteed, and entering blind increases losses. Inconsistent swing point marking — switching your definition of a "valid" swing high/low from chart to chart makes your structure reads unreliable.

— switching your definition of a "valid" swing high/low from chart to chart makes your structure reads unreliable. Ignoring premium/discount — buying in premium or selling in discount because "the zone looked good" undermines the logic of the framework.

— buying in premium or selling in discount because "the zone looked good" undermines the logic of the framework. Overtrading lower timeframes — the lower the timeframe, the more noise and false signals; many losses come from applying the full framework on very low timeframes without HTF context.

— the lower the timeframe, the more noise and false signals; many losses come from applying the full framework on very low timeframes without HTF context. No fixed risk management — even a good entry methodology fails without consistent position sizing and stop-loss discipline.

— even a good entry methodology fails without consistent position sizing and stop-loss discipline. Confirmation bias in hindsight — marking up a chart after the move has happened and concluding "SMC called it perfectly." Always evaluate your rules in real time (or on a proper backtest), not by looking backward.

13. Practical Checklist Before Every Trade

[ ] HTF structure identified — trend is clearly bullish, bearish, or ranging (avoid ranging conditions if you rely on directional bias).

[ ] HTF bias set — I am only looking for buys OR only looking for sells.

[ ] Premium/discount zone marked — my planned entry direction matches the correct half of the range.

[ ] Zone of interest identified (order block and/or FVG) that aligns with HTF bias.

[ ] Zone of interest is tied to the structural break (BOS/CHoCH) that established the current move.

[ ] Waited for price to actually reach the zone — did not chase.

[ ] LTF confirmation (structure shift) received before entry.

[ ] Stop-loss placed at a logical invalidation point.

[ ] Take-profit set at a realistic liquidity target with acceptable risk-to-reward (1:2 minimum recommended).

[ ] Position size calculated based on fixed account risk percentage, not guesswork.

[ ] Trade logged in journal regardless of outcome.

14. Glossary of Terms

Term Meaning BOS Break of Structure — price breaks a swing point in the direction of the current trend; confirms continuation. CHoCH Change of Character — price breaks a swing point against the current trend; signals possible reversal. HH / HL Higher High / Higher Low — building blocks of an uptrend. LH / LL Lower High / Lower Low — building blocks of a downtrend. OB Order Block — last opposing candle before a strong impulsive move; used as an entry zone. FVG Fair Value Gap — a three-candle price imbalance; used as an entry zone. BSL Buy-Side Liquidity — resting buy orders above highs/equal highs. SSL Sell-Side Liquidity — resting sell orders below lows/equal lows. EQH / EQL Equal Highs / Equal Lows — repeated tests of the same level, building a liquidity pool. Liquidity Grab / Stop Hunt Price briefly breaks a liquidity level to trigger resting orders, then reverses. Premium Upper half of a defined range; considered relatively expensive — sell-favored zone. Discount Lower half of a defined range; considered relatively cheap — buy-favored zone. Equilibrium The 50% midpoint of a range, separating premium from discount. Breaker Block A failed order block that flips polarity and is retested from the opposite side. Mitigation Block A zone where price returns to offset unfilled orders from a failed move before reversing. HTF / LTF Higher Timeframe / Lower Timeframe. Mitigated A zone (OB/FVG) that price has returned to and reacted from, effectively "used."

Final Notes

SMC works best as a structured framework for reading price action and organizing your decision-making — not as a mechanical guarantee. The traders who get consistent results from it are typically the ones who:

Define their rules precisely and apply them the same way every time (especially swing point identification).

Respect HTF bias and don't force trades against it.

Wait for confirmation rather than anticipating zones.

Treat risk management as non-negotiable, independent of how good a setup looks.

Track their results over time to refine which specific combinations of these tools actually work for their pair, timeframe, and trading style.

Use this guide as a reference framework, and adapt the specific rules (swing point sensitivity, which timeframes you use, risk-to-reward minimums) to fit your own tested trading plan.





===========================================================================================================================================================================================================================

🚀 Supporting the Project & Community

This indicator was built out of a passion for algorithmic trading and is provided completely free of charge to help the trading community trade with institutional clarity without the heavy price tag.

If this tool has brought value to your daily charts, you can support the project in two ways:

Leave a Review: High ratings and detailed reviews help the indicator gain visibility and keep development alive. It only takes a minute but helps immensely!

Share the Wealth: Pass this tool along to fellow traders who are looking to master Smart Money Concepts.

Official Product Links

Get the latest official updates, ask questions, or leave your feedback directly on the product pages:

👉 Download for MetaTrader 4 (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172221?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+Rating006

👉 Download for MetaTrader 5 (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/172117?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Rating006

👉 Visit the Developer's MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shadowlim/seller