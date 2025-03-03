SMC System MT5
- Indicators
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Duc Hoan Nguyen->| I am a dedicated developer and programmer specializing in MQL4, MQL5, and Pine Script for TradingView, with a strong track record of success in building high-performing, tailored solutions for MT4, MT5, and TradingView platforms. Over the years, I have worked extensively within the financial and
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 3 March 2025
- Activations: 10
New tools will be $30 for the first week or the first 3 purchases!
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SMC is a trading approach that helps traders identify liquidity zones, institutional order placements, and key market turning points. By leveraging SMC principles, traders can navigate the market more effectively, finding optimal entries and exits.
The SMC System indicator automates these concepts, enabling you to quickly mark up charts with essential price action elements such as:
- Real-time Market Structure (Internal & Swing Break of Structure (BOS) / Change of Character (CHoCH))
- Order Blocks (Bullish & Bearish)
- Premium & Discount Zones
- Equal Highs & Lows
- Fair Value Gap Detection
- Key Highs & Lows Across Multiple Timeframes
See more MT4 version at: SMC System MT4
See more products at: All Products
The SMC System includes a host of features tailored to SMC traders, making it the most comprehensive tool available:
Market Structure Analysis
- Internal Structure: Real-time BOS & CHoCH labels with dashed lines for smaller market movements.
- Swing Structure: Larger BOS & CHoCH labels with solid lines, highlighting major trend shifts.
- Swing Points: High Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) displayed clearly.
Order Blocks
- Automatic detection of Internal Order Blocks and Swing Order Blocks, customizable to show recent setups.
- Helps identify areas of institutional interest for potential entry or exit points.
Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)
- Highlight imbalance zones, extending them for better visualization.
- Includes Auto Threshold to filter insignificant FVGs.
Premium & Discount Zones
- Easily identify zones to determine price action around equilibrium.
- Mark Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium levels automatically on the chart.
Equal Highs & Lows
- Detect Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) for potential liquidity zones.
- Adjustable bar confirmation for more accurate signals.
Highs & Lows (MTF)
- View Previous Highs & Lows from daily, weekly, or monthly timeframes to highlight significant levels.
Advanced Styling Options
- Choose between Colored or Monochrome styles for your indicator.
- Enable Color Candles to match the market structure for seamless integration into your charting style.
Alerts
Stay ahead of the market with fully customizable alerts, ensuring you never miss a critical setup.
- BOS & CHoCH alerts.
- Order Block detection alerts.
- Equal Highs & Lows confirmations.
- Premium/Discount zone alerts.
Settings Overview
Mode
Select between Historical Mode (default) for a complete overview or Present Mode to focus on recent market activity.Extend FVGs
Choose how far imbalance zones extend on the chart for improved decision-making.Confluence Filter
Eliminate noise by filtering non-significant internal breakouts.Custom Timeframes
Apply specific timeframes for features like Fair Value Gaps and Previous Highs & Lows detection.
How to Use the SMC System
Why Choose the SMC System?
Spotting Market Trends
With automatic BOS and CHoCH labeling, you can quickly identify market trends and reversals. Internal structures provide frequent signals for short-term trades, while swing structures highlight larger trend changes.Leveraging Order Blocks
Order blocks represent areas where institutional players are active. Use them to identify confirmation entries or exit targets.Premium & Discount Zones
Determine optimal entry points within these zones and plan your take-profits using equilibrium levels.Real-time Alerts
Receive alerts directly to your device, ensuring you capitalize on every opportunity without constant screen time.
The SMC System is built to give traders a comprehensive view of market dynamics, helping them to:
- Gain a clear understanding of market structure.
- Identify institutional liquidity zones.
- Optimize trade entries and exits with precision.
The SMC System is a revolutionary tool that brings the power of SMC directly to your charts. By automating complex price action techniques, it saves time and helps traders make more informed decisions.