Description of work



The 'MA7 Ixora' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows the intersection of the fast and slow moving averages.







Features of work



The indicator works on the instrument and timeframe on which it is installed. The data is analyzed on closed candles, so the arrows are not redrawn.



Additional functions



Notifications when an arrow appears.



Indicator settings



General settings

Consider the direction of the candle

The parameter sets the resolution for the arrow filter. If the filter is turned on, then when an up arrow appears, the candle should also be directed upward (bullish candle), when a down arrow appears, the candle should be directed downward (bearish candle).

Fast moving average settings:

Period

The parameter sets the period of the MA indicator. Measured in candles (bars). The parameter must be greater than 0.

Method

The parameter sets the MA smoothing type. You can select the desired smoothing type from the list.

Apply to

The parameter sets the price type that is used to calculate the MA indicator. You can select the desired price type from the list.

Slow moving average settings:

Period

The parameter sets the period of the MA indicator. Measured in candles (bars). The parameter must be greater than 0.

Method

The parameter sets the MA smoothing type. You can select the desired smoothing type from the list.

Apply to

The parameter sets the price type that is used to calculate the MA indicator. You can select the desired price type from the list.

Add to FMA period

The parameter sets the period of the slow MA based on the period of the fast MA, i.e. adds value to the fast MA period. For example, if the fast MA period is 10, and the Add to FMA period parameter is 10, then the slow MA period will be 20, if you change the fast MA period to 30, then the slow MA period will be 40, etc. This parameter is useful when optimizing an expert advisor in order to reduce the number of optimized parameters and remove incorrect indicator settings from passes. 0 – parameter is not used.

Multiply FMA period

The parameter sets the period of the slow MA based on the period of the fast MA, i.e. multiplies the period of the fast MA by the value. For example, if the fast MA period is 10, and the Multiply FMA period parameter is 2, then the slow MA period will be 20, if you change the fast MA period to 30, then the slow MA period will be 60, etc. This parameter is useful when optimizing an expert advisor in order to reduce the number of optimized parameters and remove incorrect indicator settings from passes. 0 – parameter is not used.

Note

If you enter incorrect indicator settings, for example, the fast MA period is greater than the slow MA period, the indicator will set the default settings. If the additional parameters 'Add to MA period' and 'Multiply MA period' are both enabled, i.e. greater than 0, then the 'Multiply FMA period' parameter has a higher priority, so it will work.

Message settings

Send message to the terminal (Alert)

The parameter sets permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function.

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push)

The parameter sets permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications. Permission to send messages must be enabled in the terminal settings; read the instructions.

Send message to the email

The parameter sets permission to send messages by email. Permission to send messages must be enabled in the terminal settings; read the instructions.

Additional information

The parameter sets additional information about the indicator so that the user can distinguish which program sent the message. The information is displayed in the message header. For example, you installed two indicators on the same instrument and on the same timeframe with different parameters, one indicator has a period of 10, the other has a period of 30. To understand which indicator sent the message, you need the Additional information parameter, you can indicate additional information, for example, the period that the indicator uses, then in the message you will see which indicator sent the message.

Arrow display settings

Arrow shift

The parameter sets the vertical offset of the arrow on the chart.

Arrow size

The parameter sets the size of the arrow.

Up arrow color

The parameter sets the color of the up arrow.

Down arrow color

The parameter sets the color of the down arrow.

Up arrow code

The parameter sets the up arrow code.

Down arrow code

The parameter sets the down arrow code.

Examples of arrow codes.



Calculation formula



For the up arrow: MA1 > MA1 and FMA2 < SMA 2,

For the down arrow: MA1 < SMA1 and FMA2 > SMA 2, where

FMA1 is the value of the fast MA indicator with the candle index 1 (the last closed candle),

SMA1 is the value of the slow MA indicator with the candle index 1 (the last closed candle),

FMA2 is the value of the fast MA indicator with the candle index 2 (the penultimate closed candle),

SMA2 is the value of the slow MA indicator with the candle index 2 (the penultimate a closed candle).



Condition for displaying an up arrow



The fast MA line crosses the slow MA line from bottom to top.

Consider the direction of the candle == YES The candle is directed upward (bullish candle).







Condition for displaying a down arrow



The fast MA line crosses the slow MA line from top to bottom.

Consider the direction of the candle == YES The candle is directed downwards (bearish candle).





'MA7 Ixora' indicators:

MA7 Ixora MT4;

MA7 Ixora MT5.





Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator:

MA7 Ixora C1 MT4;

MA7 Ixora C1 MT5;

MA7 Ixora C2 MT4;

MA7 Ixora C2 MT5.





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