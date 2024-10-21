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The Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT5 with Scanner indicator combines the Zero-Lag Moving Average (ZLMA) with a standard Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to provide traders with a comprehensive view of market momentum and key price levels. In addition, the scanner and alert features allow traders to easily track signals across multiple pairs and timeframes, enhancing the ability to spot trading opportunities.

See more MT4 version at: Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT4 with Scanner

See more products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ndhsfy/seller



KEY FEATURES & HOW TO USE

Zero-Lag Moving Average (ZLMA) with EMA Cloud

The indicator displays a color-changing cloud between the ZLMA and EMA, based on the trend direction. Green indicates an uptrend, while red signals a downtrend.

How to use: Monitor the color shifts in the cloud to detect potential changes in trend or momentum.

Trend Shift and Level Boxes

Whenever the EMA and ZLMA cross, the indicator plots a box around the price level where the trend shift occurs, marking significant support and resistance zones.

How to use: Use these boxes as potential entry or exit points when price revisits these levels.

Retest Detection with Arrows

When price retests a previously plotted trend level box, the indicator marks this with an arrow—upward arrows for bullish retests and downward arrows for bearish retests.

How to use: These arrows help traders identify potential continuation or reversal points, confirming trade decisions at critical price levels.

Dynamic Color-Coding

The ZLMA and EMA change color based on the current trend, making it easy to quickly assess market momentum and trend direction.

Scanner and Alerts

The scanner feature enables traders to scan multiple pairs and timeframes for arrow signals when price retests trend zones. Alerts are triggered when a new signal appears, ensuring traders never miss a key trading opportunity.

Important note on repainting:

The indicator only repaints the previous candle. If price touches the zone and rebounds on the prior candle, the signal will appear. However, if the current candle revisits the zone, the signal will disappear. If the current candle closes outside the zone, the signal will remain unchanged, providing reliable confirmation.

USER INPUTS

Length: Defines the period for moving average calculations.

Defines the period for moving average calculations. ATR Period: The Average True Range (ATR) period used to calculate trend levels.

The Average True Range (ATR) period used to calculate trend levels. Applied Price: Choose which price (close, open, etc.) to apply the calculations to.

Choose which price (close, open, etc.) to apply the calculations to. Other display options: Customize colors, show or hide trend level boxes, and retest arrows.

CONCLUSION

The Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT5 with Scanner provides a powerful tool for trend detection and trade management. With scanner and alert features, traders can monitor signals across multiple markets, ensuring they stay updated on important trade setups. By identifying trend levels and retests, this indicator offers a highly effective solution for traders seeking precise and timely trading signals.

List of Images Attached:

Figure 1: Indicator in StrategyTester

Indicator in StrategyTester Figure 2,3: Example image of Zero Lag MA Trend Levels in action

Example image of in action Figure 4: Scanner interface







