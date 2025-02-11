Fibonacci Trend MT5 Scanner

Special offer: ALL TOOLS, just $35 each!

New tools will be $30 for the first week or the first 3 purchases

Trading Tools Channel on MQL5: Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me

In a volatile trading environment, a powerful and intuitive analysis tool can help you seize opportunities quickly. Fibonacci Trend Scanner not only integrates traditional Fibonacci indicator features, SuperTrend but also expands functionality with currency pair scanning, multi-timeframe monitoring, and intelligent alerts when the trend shifts between bullish and bearish.

See more MT4 version at: Fibonacci Trend MT4 Scanner

See more products at: All Products

1. Trend Analysis with Supertrend Technology

Fibonacci Trend Scanner employs the Supertrend algorithm to quickly and accurately identify market trends:

    • Bullish Trend: Displayed in green to help you easily spot buying opportunities.
    • Bearish Trend: Marked in purple, alerting you to potential sell signals.

This clear visual representation makes tracking and analyzing market trends simple and effective, enabling you to make timely trading decisions.

2. Integrated Fibonacci – From Retracement to Extension

Fibonacci Retracement – Identifying Key Support and Resistance

    • Automatic Calculation: Fibonacci levels such as 0.236, 0.382, 0.618, and 0.786 are automatically computed based on the current swing, helping you pinpoint critical support and resistance zones.
    • Swing Price Annotations: The high and low swing points are clearly labeled with exact price levels, ensuring transparency in your trading analysis.
Fibonacci Extension – Forecasting Future Price Targets
    • Price Target Prediction: Define extension levels to forecast future price targets, aiding in the identification of potential profit zones such as 127.2% and 161.8%.
Optimal Entry Zone
    • Golden Zone: A highlighted area between the 0.618 and 0.786 levels guides you to an optimal entry point when the market retraces.
    • Diagonal Trend Line: A dashed line connecting the swing high and low offers a comprehensive view of the current trend’s strength.

3. Currency Pair Scanner & Multi-Timeframe Monitoring – Comprehensive Market Management

One of the key strengths of Fibonacci Trend Scanner is its automatic scanning capability:

    • Currency Pair Scanner: Track multiple currency pairs simultaneously, ensuring you don’t miss any trading opportunities in the market.
    • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Monitor trends across various timeframes—from short-term to long-term—to gain both a holistic and detailed view of the market, enhancing the accuracy of your decisions.

4. Intelligent Alert System – Stay Updated on Trend Changes

The tool features an intelligent alert system that keeps you informed:

    • Trend Shift Alerts: Receive instant notifications when the market trend switches from bullish to bearish and vice versa. This allows you to proactively adjust your trading strategy, optimizing your entry and exit timings.

5. Application in Trading Strategies

Determining Entry Points

    • Trend Trading: When the market shows a clear trend, wait for a pullback into the 0.618–0.786 zone to enter a trade, thereby optimizing your profit potential.
    • Support/Resistance Identification: Use Fibonacci retracement levels to determine effective entry points or stop-loss placements.
Forecasting Price Targets
    • Fibonacci Extensions: Predict future price targets based on current price swings, supporting your profit-taking strategy.
Risk Management
    • Setting Stop-Loss Levels: Utilize Fibonacci levels or swing points as stop-loss thresholds to safeguard your capital against unexpected market reversals.
    • Timely Alerts: With the intelligent alert system, adjust your trading strategy promptly to minimize risk and maximize gains.

Conclusion

Fibonacci Trend Scanner is a comprehensive tool that combines the power of the Fibonacci indicator with Supertrend technology, an automatic currency pair scanner, multi-timeframe monitoring, and intelligent alerts for trend shifts. With these advanced features, it becomes an indispensable asset for both novice and experienced traders, helping you seize market opportunities effectively and safely.


Recommended products
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicators
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
ArcTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicators
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
Volumatic VIDyA MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is an advanced indicator designed to track trends and analyze buy-sell pressure within each phase of a trend. By utilizing the Variable Index Dynamic Average as a core dynamic smoothing technique, this tool provides critical insights into
Fibo Auto Retracement Levels
Italo Martins Coutinho
Indicators
r  qa*f 3214-* 85qa 812-3 ** fa- 143r- af- /1-q3*2 f*//* 23/-*rfa //*f-/s d - /-1 2/*32rf a-* /zfxv-* /wqr31q2 e8fva- f91 4-qr3f v6*a9-1 rfas 85/aw e/fs/-f+ 1*-rfra+sr5-*q+w/a ef-* 1244-erfv a5-wrtf4 2*-5 + f3sd- 8r321q8-f 8/a-,23q*+8rf /aw- 2413qr-f 5-1*r  sz/a aw3 favxz-3-/*-  2-3qrf/aw*3* afsdvx *23qref qwad5*-8 352*-fa8 5-813/ -rfa s8-fsdc x 858 3 8-23 q-r5we*f-a 53qr-
Fibonacci Progression With Breaks Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT5 Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT5 interprets market price shifts incrementally, following the principles of the Fibonacci sequence. This technical indicator initiates from a key pivot and plots Fibonacci-based price zones aligned with the prevailing trend direction. Additionally, it highlights trade opportunities by displaying green and red arrows to indicate potential buy or sell setups. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Ind
FREE
Trend Levels MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Trend Levels indicator is meticulously crafted to pinpoint critical trend levels—High, Mid, and Low—during market movements. With real-time calculations based on the highest, lowest, and mid-level values over a customizable lookback period, this tool provides traders with a structure
AutoSR Automatic Support and Resistance Indicator
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Indicators
This Automatic support/resistance indicator calculates various peaks and troughs of the price action, identifies relevant levels and draws support and resistance automatically. It uses the built-in "ZigZag" indicator in Metatrader as a data source hence, very much accurate indicator.  The support and resistance lines are contineusely updated as new levels and formed. The indicator has only 5 parameters to set, and mostly it can be used with the default values:  The description of the settings is
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Easy Indy
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Indicators
This indicator automatically draws trendlines, Fibonacci levels, support and resistance zones, and identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character) patterns on the chart. Just by placing it on the graph, it handles the essential technical analysis tasks for traders, providing a streamlined, effective trading tool this tools is alway make every one easy for trading.
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Swing Reader MT5v
Francesco Rubeo
Indicators
Read Elliott wave principle automatically. With the Swing Reader, you can easily read the Elliott Wave Principle through an automatic system. With swing, we mean a ZigZag market that is created by a breakout of its standard deviation. You can set the deviation manually, or you can let the indicator do it automatically (setting the deviation to zero). Advantages you get Never repaints. Points showing a horizontal line, in which statistically a long wave ends. Candles showing a vertical line in w
Support and Resistance Breakout Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Support Resistance Breakout Indicator (SRBAI) download for MetaTrader 5 The Support Resistance Breakout Arrows (SRBA) indicator serves as a precision tool for mapping key price areas based on pivot structures. Specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), the SRBAI indicator marks support zones with blue and resistance zones with red lines. Upon a confirmed breakout beyond these zones, it signals buying opportunities with blue arrows or selling opportunities with red arrows, accompanied by on-sc
FREE
Predicting Donchian Channel MT5
Aleksey Vyazmikin
Indicators
The Predicting Donchian Channel MT5 indicator allows predicting the future changes in the levels of the Donchian channel based on the channel position of the price. The standard ZigZag indicator starts drawing its ray in 99% of the time the opposite Donchian channel is touched. The forecast of the channel boundary levels will help in finding the points, where the correction ends or the trend changes, an also to estimate how soon those events can occur. Configurations Period - Donchian channel c
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (11)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! If you’re looking for a powerful complement, check out our Timeframes Trend Scanner indicator. Key Features Automatically calculates up to 7 customizable Fibonacci levels based on your chosen timeframe. Fully adjustab
FREE
Peaks and Troughs MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator detects important peaks and troughs (extremes) on the chart. These points can be used to plot support/resistance levels and trend lines, as well as any other graphical analysis. These points can serve as reference points for setting trading orders. The indicator does not redraw . Settings: Size_History  - the size of the calculated history. Num_Candles_Right  - number of candles to the right of the peak or trough. Num_Candles_Left  - number of candles to the left of the peak or
Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Three Drives Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a highly effective tool for technical analysis, closely resembling the ABCD pattern. Classified under classic chart patterns, it is widely used to identify Potential Reversal Zones (PRZ) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This pattern is visible in both bullish and bearish market conditions: • In a  bullish trend , three consecutive downward price movements indicate a potential reversal to the upside.
FREE
Historical Pivot Zones MT5
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicators
Historical Pivot Zones - Fibonacci Indicator MT5 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and projection zones based on historical price pivots. This MT5 indicator intelligently selects pivot points from different timeframes (weekly, monthly, or 6-month ranges) and creates visual Fibonacci zones around key levels. Features include: Smart Mode Selection - Auto-adjusts based on your chart timeframe Clean Visual Zones - Highlighted areas instead of just lines Essential Fib Levels - 9 retrace
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Liquidity Pools MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Liquidity Pools indicator is an advanced tool that identifies and marks potential liquidity zones on the chart by analyzing high and low areas with frequent wick touches, along with the number of revisits and the volume traded within each zone. This tool provides traders with a compr
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicators
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
Five zero Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
5-0 Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5 The 5-0 Harmonic Pattern indicator is one of the specialized tools for identifying harmonic patterns in the Forex market, available on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Traders can develop more precise trading strategies and identify potential price reversal areas (PRZ) by using this indicator in combination with technical analysis. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Five zero Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4  | ALL Products By  Trading
FREE
NTL Pivot Lines
Northen Trading Labs
Indicators
Pivot Lines (PL) User Guide Overview and Features The Pivot Lines Indicator (PL) provides traders with a powerful tool for identifying potential support and resistance levels based on well-established pivot point calculation methods. By offering insights into possible price turning points, this indicator helps traders make more informed trading decisions and refine their entry and exit strategies. With customizable settings for different timeframes and calculation methods, PL is versatile and a
Fibonacci Retracement Auto Drawer MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Fibonacci Retracement Auto Drawer – The Ultimate Tool for Precision Trading! Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci retracement levels every time you analyze the market? Fibonacci Retracement Auto Drawer is here to automate the process and enhance your trading accuracy! Key Features: Auto-Detection of Swing Points – No need to manually identify swing highs and lows! The tool scans the market and pinpoints the most significant reversal zones automatically. Precision Fibonacci Levels – Insta
Daily Weekly Markers
Emanuel L John
Indicators
The   DailyWeeklyMarkers   indicator helps traders visualize trading weeks by clearly marking the start of each day and week on the chart. It draws vertical separator lines for each day (including weekends if enabled) and highlights the beginning of new trading weeks with double lines for better clarity. This makes it easier to analyze price action within daily and weekly contexts. Who Is This Indicator For? Swing Traders   – Helps identify weekly opening gaps and key levels. Day Traders   – Vis
FREE
SMC System MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me SMC is a trading approach that helps traders identify liquidity zones, institutional order placements, and key market turning points. By leveraging SMC principles, traders can navigate the market more effectively, finding optimal entries and exits. The  SMC System  indicator automates th
Trendlines with Breaks Scanner MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Trendlines with Breaks Scanner is a state-of-the-art trading tool designed to help traders identify critical trends and detect breakouts in real time. With automatically generated pivot-point-based trendlines, this indicator empowers traders to seize trading opportunities with precis
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
Pivots Lines
Abakou Nazaire Ayelenou
5 (1)
Indicators
Draw pivots points Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla for any timeframe Support all type of pivot  Traditionnal ,   Fibonacci ,   Woodie ,   Classic ,   Demark ,   Camarilla Support any timeframe (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly) Support server Daylight Saving Time Support forex daily section from Sydney open to US Close Support Crypto trading Fill The gap between pivot and the trend, very helpfull Pivot points show the direction of the trend and provide definitive areas to
FREE
Harmonic Patterns Osw MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
HARMONIC PATTERNS OSW MT5 This indicator is in charge of detecting the Harmonic Patterns so that you can operate on them, giving you a signal so that you can add a manual analysis if you take the order or not. Among the Harmonic Patterns that the indicator detects are: >gartley >bat >Butterfly >crab >Shark Among the functions that you can find are: >Generate Alerts to Mail, Mobile and PC >Change the colors of the Harmonics, both buying and selling. >Determine the "Allowed Degrees", t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (90)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.88 (16)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PipRush MT5
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.66 (50)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (17)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (11)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
More from author
RSI Kernel Optimized with Scanner for MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Introducing the revolutionary RSI Kernel Optimized with Scanner for MT5 , a cutting-edge tool that redefines traditional RSI analysis by integrating the powerful Kernel Density Estimation (KDE) algorithm. This advanced indicator not only provides real-time insights into market trends but
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (9)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who seek deeper insights into market behavior by identifying key price areas where significant market participants accumulate orders. These areas, known as Volumetric Order Blocks, can serve as
Supertrend Fakeout MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Supertrend Fakeout Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Supertrend indicator, designed to deliver more reliable trend signals. By incorporating advanced features like the Fakeout Index Limit and Fakeout ATR Mult, this indicator helps to filter out false trend reversals cau
FREE
Volumatic VIDyA MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is an advanced indicator designed to track trends and analyze buy-sell pressure within each phase of a trend. By utilizing the Variable Index Dynamic Average as a core dynamic smoothing technique, this tool provides critical insights into
SuperTrend ATR Multiplier with Scanner for MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Introducing the SuperTrend  ATR Multiplier with Scanner for MT5 – a versatile and powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of market trends, complete with customizable features and real-time alerts. Following the trusted logic of SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic , this indicator provid
FREE
Volumatic VIDyA MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is an advanced indicator designed to track trends and analyze buy-sell pressure within each phase of a trend. By utilizing the Variable Index Dynamic Average as a core dynamic smoothing technique, this tool provides critical insights into
Scalping EA Breakout Top and Bot MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4 (8)
Experts
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Let's start with the outstanding features: The EA is equipped with a NEWS FILTER and an RSI FILTER. Low risk (some currency pairs have a DrawDown of <10%, even 5%). This EA does not use any martingale or grid functions. The EA can display visual zones for manual trading if desired. First
Supply Demand Retest and Break MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe , this tool plots supply and demand zones based on strong momentum candles, allowing you to identify these zones across multiple timeframes using the   timeframe selector   feature. With retest and break labels, along with customizable valid
Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT5 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT5 with Scanner indicator combines the Zero-Lag Moving Average (ZLMA) with a standard Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to provide traders with a comprehensive view of market momentum and key price levels. In addition, the scanner and alert features allow tra
Follow Line MT5 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (5)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Maximize your trading edge with Follow Line MT5 with Scanner, an advanced volatility-based indicator designed for serious traders. This tool combines the power of Bollinger Bands with customizable settings, offering precise insights into price movements. See more MT4 version at:   Follow
FREE
RSI Kernel Optimized MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Introducing the revolutionary RSI Kernel Optimized with Scanner , a cutting-edge tool that redefines traditional RSI analysis by integrating the powerful Kernel Density Estimation (KDE) algorithm. This advanced indicator not only provides real-time insights into market trends but also in
Volume Zones Internal Visualizer MT4 Multi TF
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volume Zones Internal Visualizer Multi-Timeframe – The ultimate solution for gaining a detailed view of lower timeframe volume activity while trading on a higher timeframe chart. If you’re looking for a powerful and intuitive volume analysis tool that supports multi-timeframe functionali
Deviation Trend Profile MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Deviation Trend Profile Scanner (DTPS) - An indicator that detects trend direction, gauges volatility, and organises information from several symbols / timeframes in one table. It applies a configurable moving average, adaptive standard‑deviation zones, and a distribution histogram to pr
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4 Multi TF
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Unlock the power of ICT’s Inversion Fair Value Gap (IFVG) concept with the Inversion Fair Value Gaps Indicator ! This cutting-edge tool takes Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) to the next level by identifying and displaying Inverted FVG zones—key areas of support and resistance formed after price m
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit Multi-Timeframe is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for professional traders, helping to identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. With multi-timeframe display capabilities through the Timeframe Sele
Volumetric Order Blocks MT5 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who seek deeper insights into market behavior by identifying key price areas where significant market participants accumulate orders. These areas, known as Volumetric Order Blocks, can serve as
Supply Demand Retest and Break MT5 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe , this tool plots supply and demand zones based on strong momentum candles, allowing you to identify these zones across multiple timeframes using the   timeframe selector   feature. With retest and break labels, along with customizable valid
OA SnR Power MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Overview OA SnR Power is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and assess the strength of support and resistance levels. By incorporating key factors such as trading volume, rebound frequency, and retest count, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of critical price zo
FREE
Liquidity Pools MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Liquidity Pools indicator is an advanced tool that identifies and marks potential liquidity zones on the chart by analyzing high and low areas with frequent wick touches, along with the number of revisits and the volume traded within each zone. This tool provides traders with a compr
Deviation Trend Profile MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Deviation Trend Profile Scanner (DTPS) - An indicator that detects trend direction, gauges volatility, and organises information from several symbols / timeframes in one table. It applies a configurable moving average, adaptive standard‑deviation zones, and a distribution histogram to pr
Supertrend Fakeout MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Supertrend Fakeout Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Supertrend indicator, designed to deliver more reliable trend signals. By incorporating advanced features like the Fakeout Index Limit and Fakeout ATR Mult, this indicator helps to filter out false trend reversals cau
FREE
SMC System MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me SMC is a trading approach that helps traders identify liquidity zones, institutional order placements, and key market turning points. By leveraging SMC principles, traders can navigate the market more effectively, finding optimal entries and exits. The  SMC System  indicator automates th
Follow Line MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
3 (2)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Maximize your trading edge with Follow Line with Scanner, an advanced volatility-based indicator designed for serious traders. This tool combines the power of Bollinger Bands with customizable settings, offering precise insights into price movements. See more MT5 version at:   Follow Lin
FREE
Kalman Trend Levels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Kalman Trend Levels is an advanced trend-following indicator that leverages cutting-edge Kalman filter technology to provide traders with powerful analytical signals. Designed for accuracy and adaptability, this tool not only identifies critical support and resistance zones but also offe
Zero Lag MA Trend Levels MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Zero Lag MA Trend Levels with Scanner indicator combines the Zero-Lag Moving Average (ZLMA) with a standard Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to provide traders with a comprehensive view of market momentum and key price levels. In addition, the scanner and alert features allow traders
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT5 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit Multi-Timeframe is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for professional traders, helping to identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. With multi-timeframe display capabilities through the Timeframe Sele
Market Structure Trend Targets MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me I. Introduction Market Structure Trend Targets Scanner is a powerful tool for analyzing market trends, identifying breakout points, and managing risk via a dynamic stop loss. By tracking previous highs and lows to pinpoint breakouts, this tool helps traders quickly recognize market tren
Three Bar Reversal Pattern MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Three Bar Reversal Pattern Indicator offers a powerful tool for traders, automatically identifying and highlighting three-bar reversal patterns directly on the price chart. This indicator serves as a valuable resource for detecting potential trend reversals and enables users to refin
SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Introducing the SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic with Scanner  – a versatile and powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of market trends, complete with customizable features and real-time alerts.  You can adjust the ATR calculation method between RMA (Relative Moving Average) and SMA
FREE
AI Channels MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The AI Channels Indicator utilizes rolling K-means clustering —a powerful machine learning technique in clustering analysis—to deliver real-time insights into underlying price trends. This indicator creates adaptive channels based on clustered price data, enabling traders to make informe
FREE
Filter:
benny12
196
benny12 2025.07.12 12:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review