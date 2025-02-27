SuperTrend AI Clustering MT5 with Scanner

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Discover the power of AI with the SuperTrend AI Clustering MT5 with Scanner, a revolutionary trading tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This indicator redefines market analysis by combining K-means clustering with the widely popular SuperTrend indicator, giving traders an edge in navigating trends and signals.

See more MT4 version at: SuperTrend AI Clustering MT4 with Scanner

See more products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ndhsfy/seller

Why This Tool Stands Out

While traditional SuperTrend indicators help detect trends, the SuperTrend AI Clustering takes it further by incorporating machine learning. This means that instead of static settings, the indicator dynamically adjusts based on real-time performance metrics, providing more accurate and timely signals.

How It Works

SuperTrend AI works similarly to a standard SuperTrend, but with an adaptive edge. By adjusting the range of values and performance settings, traders can generate longer-term signals. Each signal comes with performance metrics, offering insights into trend strength and helping traders make informed decisions. For instance, higher values indicate a stronger trend, while lower values suggest a potential pullback.

What makes this tool exceptional is its adaptive moving average function, which can also serve as support and resistance levels. By fine-tuning the performance memory, traders can generate more reliable long-term signals, making this a valuable asset for both short-term traders and those with a longer market outlook.

Key Features K-Means Clustering Explained

K-means clustering, a powerful unsupervised machine learning technique, helps the indicator identify patterns and group market data. The steps include:

  1. Predefining the number of clusters (K).
  2. Randomly initializing centroids (cluster centers).
  3. Assigning data points to the closest centroid.
  4. Recalculating the centroids based on assigned points.
  5. Repeating the process until the clusters stabilize.

With these steps, the SuperTrend AI Clustering groups different market conditions, allowing traders to spot optimal entry and exit points more easily.

Adaptive SuperTrend

The AI-driven aspect of this indicator is based on the idea that:

“At any given moment, the best-performing configuration of an indicator is the most relevant for trading.”

By applying this logic, the indicator selects the top-performing settings based on past performance, adjusting in real-time as market conditions change. This makes the SuperTrend AI more flexible and responsive to price fluctuations.

The indicator further refines its results by averaging the top-performing settings, ensuring a smoother and more reliable trend calculation.

Settings Breakdown
  • ATR Length: Defines the period used for the Average True Range (ATR) in SuperTrend calculations.
  • Factor Range: Determines the range of SuperTrend factor values.
  • Step: Specifies the increments within the factor range.
  • Performance Memory: Controls how much weight past data has in determining future performance.
  • Cluster Selection: Allows users to pick whether the final output comes from the best, average, or worst-performing clusters.
Integrated Scanner & Alerts

The SuperTrend AI Clustering MT5 with Scanner includes a built-in scanner that enables users to monitor trends across multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. The alert system ensures you never miss a critical signal, whether you’re looking for short-term moves or longer-term trend changes.

Optimized for Performance
  • Maximum Iteration Steps: Limits the iterations in clustering, balancing accuracy with performance.
  • Historical Data Range: Allows users to define the window of historical data used by the indicator, optimizing performance without sacrificing accuracy.

List of Images Attached:

  • Figure 1: Indicator in StrategyTester and no dashboard display
  • Figure 2: Indicator in StrategyTester with dashboard display
  • Figure 3,4: Example image of SuperTrend AI in action
  • Figure 5: Example image showing K-Means clustering .
  • Figure 6: Illustrative example image of performance calculation.
  • Figure 7: Scanner interface for current currency pair
  • Figure 8: Scanner interface for multiple currency pairs



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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner is a support‑and‑resistance indicator that adds volume context to price structure. By showing how trading activity clusters around recent pivots, it helps users see where buying or selling interest has been most active. See more MT4 version at:
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Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe , this tool plots supply and demand zones based on strong momentum candles, allowing you to identify these zones across multiple timeframes using the   timeframe selector   feature. With retest and break labels, along with customizable valid
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