SMC System MT4

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SMC is a trading approach that helps traders identify liquidity zones, institutional order placements, and key market turning points. By leveraging SMC principles, traders can navigate the market more effectively, finding optimal entries and exits.

The SMC System indicator automates these concepts, enabling you to quickly mark up charts with essential price action elements such as:

Real-time Market Structure (Internal & Swing Break of Structure (BOS) / Change of Character (CHoCH))

(Internal & Swing Break of Structure (BOS) / Change of Character (CHoCH)) Order Blocks (Bullish & Bearish)

(Bullish & Bearish) Premium & Discount Zones

Equal Highs & Lows

Fair Value Gap Detection

Key Highs & Lows Across Multiple Timeframes

See more MT5 version at: SMC System MT5 See more products at: All Products

Key Features

The SMC System includes a host of features tailored to SMC traders, making it the most comprehensive tool available:

Market Structure Analysis

Internal Structure : Real-time BOS & CHoCH labels with dashed lines for smaller market movements.

: Real-time BOS & CHoCH labels with dashed lines for smaller market movements.

Swing Structure : Larger BOS & CHoCH labels with solid lines, highlighting major trend shifts.

: Larger BOS & CHoCH labels with solid lines, highlighting major trend shifts.

Swing Points: High Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) displayed clearly.

Order Blocks

Automatic detection of Internal Order Blocks and Swing Order Blocks, customizable to show recent setups.

and customizable to show recent setups.

Helps identify areas of institutional interest for potential entry or exit points.

Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)

Highlight imbalance zones, extending them for better visualization.



Includes Auto Threshold to filter insignificant FVGs.

Premium & Discount Zones

Easily identify zones to determine price action around equilibrium.



Mark Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium levels automatically on the chart.

Equal Highs & Lows

Detect Equal Highs (EQH) and Equal Lows (EQL) for potential liquidity zones.

and for potential liquidity zones.

Adjustable bar confirmation for more accurate signals.

Highs & Lows (MTF)

View Previous Highs & Lows from daily, weekly, or monthly timeframes to highlight significant levels.

Advanced Styling Options

Choose between Colored or Monochrome styles for your indicator.

or styles for your indicator.

Enable Color Candles to match the market structure for seamless integration into your charting style.

Alerts Stay ahead of the market with fully customizable alerts, ensuring you never miss a critical setup.

BOS & CHoCH alerts.



Order Block detection alerts.



Equal Highs & Lows confirmations.



Premium/Discount zone alerts.

Settings Overview

Mode Select between Historical Mode (default) for a complete overview or Present Mode to focus on recent market activity. Extend FVGs Choose how far imbalance zones extend on the chart for improved decision-making. Confluence Filter Eliminate noise by filtering non-significant internal breakouts. Custom Timeframes Apply specific timeframes for features like Fair Value Gaps and Previous Highs & Lows detection.

How to Use the SMC System

Spotting Market Trends With automatic BOS and CHoCH labeling, you can quickly identify market trends and reversals. Internal structures provide frequent signals for short-term trades, while swing structures highlight larger trend changes. Leveraging Order Blocks Order blocks represent areas where institutional players are active. Use them to identify confirmation entries or exit targets. Premium & Discount Zones Determine optimal entry points within these zones and plan your take-profits using equilibrium levels. Real-time Alerts Receive alerts directly to your device, ensuring you capitalize on every opportunity without constant screen time.

Why Choose the SMC System?

The SMC System is built to give traders a comprehensive view of market dynamics, helping them to:

Gain a clear understanding of market structure.

Identify institutional liquidity zones.

Optimize trade entries and exits with precision.

Conclusion

The SMC System is a revolutionary tool that brings the power of SMC directly to your charts. By automating complex price action techniques, it saves time and helps traders make more informed decisions.



